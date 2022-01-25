Registration was successful!
Kremlin Says Moscow, Havana Have 'Synchronized Positions' Amid Speculation on Russian Bases in Cuba
Vladimir Putin and Miguel Diaz-Canel 'synchronized their positions' on international issues during their talks Monday, but did not discuss the possibility of Russian military bases in Cuba, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said."You know that relations between Russia and Cuba have deep traditions...and indeed, the synchronization of positions on international and regional issues of mutual interest to both countries is extremely important. This is what the leaders of the two countries spoke about yesterday," Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.Putin and Diaz-Canel spoke by phone on Monday, with a Kremlin press release indicating that the talks included a "thorough exchange of views on the subject of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation." The two sides "also discussed issues of further coordination of the actions of the two countries in the international arena in accordance with the principles of strategic partnership and the traditions of friendship and mutual understanding." Finally, "the intention to work closely together to strengthen bilateral relations was agreed, and it was resolved to intensify contacts at various levels," according to the Kremlin.Monday's phone call came in the wake of speculation by US media that Moscow may seek to deploy military capabilities in the Western Hemisphere near the United States in response to NATO's troop and missile deployments and continued expansion toward Russia's borders in Eastern Europe.Last Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned Moscow that a Russian "aggressive action" in the form of missile deployments in Latin America would be met with a "strong response" from Washington. She did not elaborate on what this "strong response" might be.
09:28 GMT 25.01.2022 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 25.01.2022)
A Russian radar station is seen in Lourdes, about 12 miles south of Havana, Cuba Wednesday Oct. 17, 2001
A Russian radar station is seen in Lourdes, about 12 miles south of Havana, Cuba Wednesday Oct. 17, 2001 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© AP Photo / Cristobal Herrera
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart President Miguel Diaz-Canel spoke by phone on Monday to discuss "issues of further coordination of the actions of the two countries in the international arena," according to a Kremlin statement. The talks came in an atmosphere of growing tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin and Miguel Diaz-Canel 'synchronized their positions' on international issues during their talks Monday, but did not discuss the possibility of Russian military bases in Cuba, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.
"You know that relations between Russia and Cuba have deep traditions...and indeed, the synchronization of positions on international and regional issues of mutual interest to both countries is extremely important. This is what the leaders of the two countries spoke about yesterday," Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

When asked about whether talks between Putin and Diaz-Canel on Russian-Cuban "coordination...in the international arena" included possible increased military-technical cooperation or the deployment of Russian military bases on the Caribbean island, Peskov answered bluntly "No."

Putin and Diaz-Canel spoke by phone on Monday, with a Kremlin press release indicating that the talks included a "thorough exchange of views on the subject of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation." The two sides "also discussed issues of further coordination of the actions of the two countries in the international arena in accordance with the principles of strategic partnership and the traditions of friendship and mutual understanding." Finally, "the intention to work closely together to strengthen bilateral relations was agreed, and it was resolved to intensify contacts at various levels," according to the Kremlin.
Monday's phone call came in the wake of speculation by US media that Moscow may seek to deploy military capabilities in the Western Hemisphere near the United States in response to NATO's troop and missile deployments and continued expansion toward Russia's borders in Eastern Europe.
Last Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned Moscow that a Russian "aggressive action" in the form of missile deployments in Latin America would be met with a "strong response" from Washington. She did not elaborate on what this "strong response" might be.
