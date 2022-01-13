https://sputniknews.com/20220113/russia-remains-open-about-military-deployment-to-cuba-and-venezuela-deputy-fm-says-1092233922.html

Russia Remains Open About Military Deployment to Cuba and Venezuela Amid Security Guarantee Impasse

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that he will not confirm or deny anything regarding the possibility of the deployment of Russian military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela.

"I don't want to confirm anything, I won't rule anything out either", Ryabkov told RTVI.He noted that the possibility of such options depends on Washington's response to Russia's security guarantees. The deputy minister stressed that President Putin had already described what the Russian Navy can do if the US continues to provoke Moscow, but also stated that a diplomatic solution would be preferable.The statement comes after US-Russia and Russia-NATO talks earlier this month, regarding security guarantees that Moscow offered in a bid to ease tensions and mend ties. The draft agreements stipulate limits to troop, aircraft, and warship deployments, as well as missile deployment for both sides, and also suggested that NATO stop its expansion near the Russian border.

