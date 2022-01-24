https://sputniknews.com/20220124/kremlin-russian-cuban-presidents-discuss-coordination-of-actions-as-part-of-strategic-partnership-1092487008.html

Kremlin: Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Coordination of Actions as Part of Strategic Partnership

Kremlin: Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Coordination of Actions as Part of Strategic Partnership

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez have discussed further coordination of actions in accordance...

The leaders also reaffirmed their intention to work closely together to strengthen bilateral relations and agreed to intensify contacts at various levels.Additionally, Bermudez thanked Putin for humanitarian aid provided to the Latin American nation, including in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

