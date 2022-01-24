https://sputniknews.com/20220124/ex-pakistani-cricketer-shoaib-akhtar-blames-virat-kohlis-marriage-for-his-poor-run-sparks-fury-1092478355.html

Ex-Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Blames Virat Kohli's Marriage for His Poor Run, Sparks Fury

Ex-Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Blames Virat Kohli's Marriage for His Poor Run, Sparks Fury

Shoaib Akhtar is regarded as one of the most outspoken cricketers in the world and his words have often landed him in hot water. The Pakistani speedster has... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's pursuit of a 71st international hundred has made headlines of late because of the 33-year-old batsman's prolonged lean patch.Kohli's poor run with the bat has now extended to a third year as his last century in international cricket came way back in November 2019.Yet, unlike many others, who have held Kohli's poor footwork and his inability to leave wide deliveries bowled at his off-stump as the prime factors behind his ongoing troubles, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had an entirely different take on the subject.Interestingly, Akhtar blamed Kohli's marriage to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for his failure to score tons."Performance pressure is there on him (Virat Kohli). I wanted him to marry after scoring 120 centuries. I wouldn't have married had I been in his place...anyway, that's his personal decision", Akhtar told the Indian media on Sunday.His observation immediately led to a massive backlash on social media, with many fans of Kohli and Anushka calling Shoaib's remarks "shameful".On the other hand, there were several others who questioned why he was investing his time in analyses of Kohli's performances rather than sticking to Pakistani cricket because they claimed it is in much more "dire straits" than India's.While some declared that Akhtar's comments showed his regressive thinking, another set of Kohli admirers compared the Pakistani fast bowler to "dogs" for poking his nose in something not even remotely related to his country.In the recently concluded Test and One-Day International (ODI) series between India and South Africa, Kohli did make scores of 79, 51, and 65 but once again couldn't reach the three-figure landmark.

