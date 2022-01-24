Ex-Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Blames Virat Kohli's Marriage for His Poor Run, Sparks Fury
© AP Photo / Rafiq MaqboolIndia's captain Virat Kohli plays shot during the day three of their second test cricket match with New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021
© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
Shoaib Akhtar is regarded as one of the most outspoken cricketers in the world and his words have often landed him in hot water. The Pakistani speedster has once again triggered controversy, this time for his comments on one of India's favourite players, Virat Kohli.
Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's pursuit of a 71st international hundred has made headlines of late because of the 33-year-old batsman's prolonged lean patch.
Kohli's poor run with the bat has now extended to a third year as his last century in international cricket came way back in November 2019.
Yet, unlike many others, who have held Kohli's poor footwork and his inability to leave wide deliveries bowled at his off-stump as the prime factors behind his ongoing troubles, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had an entirely different take on the subject.
Interestingly, Akhtar blamed Kohli's marriage to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for his failure to score tons.
"Performance pressure is there on him (Virat Kohli). I wanted him to marry after scoring 120 centuries. I wouldn't have married had I been in his place...anyway, that's his personal decision", Akhtar told the Indian media on Sunday.
His observation immediately led to a massive backlash on social media, with many fans of Kohli and Anushka calling Shoaib's remarks "shameful".
On the other hand, there were several others who questioned why he was investing his time in analyses of Kohli's performances rather than sticking to Pakistani cricket because they claimed it is in much more "dire straits" than India's.
While some declared that Akhtar's comments showed his regressive thinking, another set of Kohli admirers compared the Pakistani fast bowler to "dogs" for poking his nose in something not even remotely related to his country.
Shameful... Shoaib akhtar you don't have any right to comment on #ViratKholi personal life... No pakistani cricketer has achieved what #ViratKholi has... So mind your own business!!— Irfan Khan (@IrfanKhanhyd) January 24, 2022
Did anyone asked him to advocate us or even asked for his opinion ? Did we indians bothered about pak cricket ? What should they do ? Blah blah......mind your business..mr 100 aib.....— Sukh P Kamboz 🇮🇳 (@kjforindia) January 24, 2022
Typical case of Brain and Brawn not going together— मुमुक्षु (@mumukshu62) January 24, 2022
What has performance got to do with marriage? Cheapos drag the wives of cricketers in between. I am no fan of Anushka but I feel for her for receiving such hate. Another proof that there are so many misogynists in the society.— Priyanshi (@the_virgogirl) January 24, 2022
What is marriage to do with performance on the field. Exposes the regressive thinking of Shoaib Akhtar— Gautam Aggarwal 🇮🇳 (@gauagg) January 24, 2022
In the recently concluded Test and One-Day International (ODI) series between India and South Africa, Kohli did make scores of 79, 51, and 65 but once again couldn't reach the three-figure landmark.