Virat Kohli Quits as Indian Cricket Team's Test Skipper

Virat Kohli has stepped down as skipper of India's Test cricket team, the cricketer announced in a post on Twitter on Saturday evening. Kohli's decision to quit the national team's captaincy came a day after India failed to win their first Test series in South Africa as the hosts beat the visitors by 7 wickets in the third game on Friday.India were the heavy favourites to win their maiden Test series against the Proteas but Kohli and his boys were undone by their persistent middle order woes. Kohli didn't escape unscathed from criticism as questions were raised about why the team included off-form veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in their XI. Moreover, the Indian side's behaviour and conduct was also lambasted by former cricketers, including two-time World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir."It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to end at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," the 33-year-old cricketer said. "There have been many ups and some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," he added. Kohli is the most successful Indian skipper in Test cricket after registering 40 victories in 68 matches.
17:42 GMT 15.01.2022
Virat Kohli took over the reins of India's Test team in 2014 when the legendary MS Dhoni retired from the longest format of the sport. Kohli then led the team to the No 1 ranking as well as winning the first series in Australia in 2019. But his captaincy stint ended with an announcement similar to that issued by his predecessor.
Virat Kohli has stepped down as skipper of India's Test cricket team, the cricketer announced in a post on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Kohli's decision to quit the national team's captaincy came a day after India failed to win their first Test series in South Africa as the hosts beat the visitors by 7 wickets in the third game on Friday.

India were the heavy favourites to win their maiden Test series against the Proteas but Kohli and his boys were undone by their persistent middle order woes.

Kohli didn't escape unscathed from criticism as questions were raised about why the team included off-form veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in their XI.

Moreover, the Indian side's behaviour and conduct was also lambasted by former cricketers, including two-time World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir.
"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to end at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," the 33-year-old cricketer said.

"There have been many ups and some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," he added.

Kohli is the most successful Indian skipper in Test cricket after registering 40 victories in 68 matches.
