https://sputniknews.com/20220123/frances-exit-from-nato-would-have-been-greatest-gift-for-russia-top-diplomat-says-1092467236.html

France's Exit From NATO Would Have Been ‘Greatest Gift for Russia’, Top Diplomat Says

France's Exit From NATO Would Have Been ‘Greatest Gift for Russia’, Top Diplomat Says

Earlier this week, the French left-wing leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, said that his country should pull out of NATO to restore its independence in military... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-23T16:11+0000

2022-01-23T16:11+0000

2022-01-23T16:11+0000

france

russia

ukraine

withdrawal

tensions

invasion

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107003/40/1070034043_0:0:4501:2532_1920x0_80_0_0_b8dfdc220bcc3bd73ec8da12e0043ce3.jpg

France's Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune has lashed out at calls made by the country’s opposition leader to withdraw France from NATO, claiming that they play into the hands of Russia.Referring to tensions between Moscow and western countries over Ukraine, he told the French news network Europe1 that he had “heard some suggest that now is an opportunity” to call for France’s exit from the North Atlantic alliance.He also made it clear that France is not bracing itself for a “war" scenario but is preparing "for a difficult time” because of the Ukraine tensions.Beaune spoke a few days after the 2022 French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who is also leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) political party, said in an interview with the newspaper Le Monde that the country “needs to leave NATO” so as “to restore its military sovereignty”.The remarks were echoed by French right-wing presidential candidate; Eric Zemmour said last month that he also wants France to leave NATO.The developments come as western counties persist in alleging that Russia is amassing troops near its border with Ukraine to stage an “invasion”. Moscow refutes the claims, stressing that it does not threaten anybody and has no plans to attack any country. The Kremlin also pointed out that it is in the habit of moving its own troops within its own territory and should not be a matter of concern for anybody else.“We are convinced that the goal of this campaign is to create an information cover for preparing their own large-scale provocations, including those of a military nature, which may have the most tragic consequences for regional and global security”, Zakharova said, adding Russia's suspicions that the West is preparing a provocation in Ukraine are confirmed by the transfer of weapons and instructors to Ukraine by the UK and Canada.

https://sputniknews.com/20220120/stoltenberg-says-nato-helping-train-ukraine-forces-to-resist-russia-1092403753.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211213/us-obsessed-with-alleged-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-moscow-has-no-such-plans-deputy-fm-says-1091478435.html

france

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

france, russia, ukraine, withdrawal, tensions, invasion, nato