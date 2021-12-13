https://sputniknews.com/20211213/us-obsessed-with-alleged-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-moscow-has-no-such-plans-deputy-fm-says-1091478435.html

US Obsessed With Alleged Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Moscow Has No Such Plans, Deputy FM Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is strangely obsessed with the topic of an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is no such a thing and cannot be... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International

During last week's virtual meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Joe Biden that Russian troops are deployed on Russian territory and do not pose a threat to anyone, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.Diplomatic PropertyThe Russian deputy foreign minister has also revealed that during the virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised in stark terms the issue of access to and the return of Russian diplomatic property with the United States.Over several years, Moscow has sent over 500 notes to the United States demanding the return of Russian diplomatic property and will continue the practice, the diplomat said, adding that Washington's excuses are absolutely unacceptable.The US' attempts to present the matter in such a way that Russia remains the owner of these facilities but has no right either to use them, or even to enter there is just "a blatant attempt to deny the foundations of interstate communication, to deny everything that constitutes, by and large, the content of the concept of diplomatic immunity," the diplomat added.A row between the United States and Russia over the latter’s diplomatic property took place in December 2016, when then US President Barack Obama closed two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland and expelled 35 Russian diplomats.Russian diplomats have since repeatedly asked the US government to provide access to the confiscated facilities in order to make an inventory and determine their condition but to no effect. Moscow said the US actions are in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations as well as other aspects of international law.JCPOASergey Ryabkov has commented on the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks over the restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that started in late November.According to the deputy foreign minister, the chances of reaching an agreement on restoring the JCPOA have increased.Besides, the proposals put forward by Iran at the Vienna-hosted talks on the JCPOA, according to the deputy minister, demonstrate Tehran's utmost seriousness about restoring the nuclear deal.At the same time, the deputy foreign minister noted, that it is counterproductive to threaten Iran with sanctions against the background of the nuclear talks in Vienna - something the US does.NATOWhile discussing the issue of NATO, Ryabkov pointed out that missile systems previously banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (the INF Treaty), may soon appear in Europe, though NATO allies assure that they have no intention of placing nuclear weapons, there is no more confidence in the alliance.The creation of the corresponding so-called artillery command, which in the last century was in charge of the Pershing 2 medium-range systems, suggests that the US, together with its allies, is "preparing to repeat that sad experience already in the new military-technical, technological operational base," the diplomat said.NATO allies act in such a way "as it is beneficial and necessary for them, they do not want to reckon with the interests of our security", Ryabkov said.

