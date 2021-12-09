Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/russian-chief-of-general-staff-slams-reports-about-imminent-invasion-of-ukraine-as-fake-1091377230.html
Russian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
Russian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
The Russian Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, has dismissed reports about Russia's alleged preparations to invade Ukraine as fake.
2021-12-09T09:33+0000
2021-12-09T10:12+0000
world
russia
ukraine
us
nato
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The Russian Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, has dismissed reports about Russia's alleged preparations to invade Ukraine as fake.According to him, the fact that the West has been supplying helicopters, drones and aircraft to Ukraine has pushed Kiev to take drastic and dangerous steps. "The supply of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft to Ukraine is pushing the Ukrainian authorities to take drastic and dangerous steps. Kiev does not fulfil the Minsk agreements. The Ukrainian armed forces have announced the beginning of the use of Javelin anti-tank missile systems, which were supplied by the United States, and also the use of Turkish-made reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles in Donbas. As a result, the already-tense situation in the east of this country is aggravating," Gerasimov told a briefing attended by foreign military attaches. Mr. Gerasimov added that Kiev's military provocations will be suppressed.The Russian Chief of General Staff also noted that NATO's military activity has significantly increased in recent years, with some 40 large drills being held near the borders of Russia annually."The tensions in Europe are not decreasing. In recent years, the military activity of the North Atlantic Alliance has increased significantly. Every year, about 40 major NATO military exercises are held in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders," Gerasimov said.Gerasimov also said that the US strategic aviation often appears near Russian airspace and practices the use of cruise missiles at targets inside Russia.On AUKUS BlocGerasimov commented on the formation of the trilateral bloc between Australia, the US and the UK, dubbed AUKUS, calling it a destabilising factor, as it creates preconditions for the spread of nuclear technology through the creation of a nuclear submarine fleet in Australia."The creation of blocs clearly directed against another state is a destabilising factor. The AUKUS bloc creates the preconditions for the spread of nuclear technology. The creation of Australia's nuclear submarine fleet could become a new stage in the struggle for regional dominance not only in the Asia-Pacific but also in other regions of the world," Gerasimov said. The Russian Ministry of Defence is actively interacting with partners in the Asia-Pacific region and advocates "multilateral mechanisms for ensuring security in the region, taking into account the interests of all states," he added.On Criticism of Russia's Recent Anti-Satellite Missile Test The wreckage of an old Soviet satellite downed earlier this month is under control and does not threaten active space objects, Gerasimov said. The Russian defence ministry said that on 15 November, Russia successfully conducted a test to shoot down an inoperative Russian spacecraft, Tselina-D. "The fragments do not pose a threat to space activities in orbit. At present, the fragments move along trajectories outside the plane of the space stations' orbits, are under observation and included in the main catalogue of the Russian space control system," Gerasimov told a briefing.
Worst 'invasion' plans ever! Lol 😉 more ballix from the West!
1
Desperation and a full blown cock up in washington dc, invasion by russia (which is total bs) and idiot morons talk about nuking russia. The thing spiralling out of control in washington and the pillowbiters in white hall ain’t in better shape! The west is led by the blind into another war!
1
3
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, ukraine, us, nato, aukus

Russian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake

09:33 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 09.12.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
Weeks before Presidents Putin and Biden had a video call on 7 December to discuss the most pressing bilateral and international issues, speculation appeared in the Western media alleging Russia has been building up military forces near Ukraine to "invade".
The Russian Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, has dismissed reports about Russia's alleged preparations to invade Ukraine as fake.
According to him, the fact that the West has been supplying helicopters, drones and aircraft to Ukraine has pushed Kiev to take drastic and dangerous steps.
"The supply of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft to Ukraine is pushing the Ukrainian authorities to take drastic and dangerous steps. Kiev does not fulfil the Minsk agreements. The Ukrainian armed forces have announced the beginning of the use of Javelin anti-tank missile systems, which were supplied by the United States, and also the use of Turkish-made reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles in Donbas. As a result, the already-tense situation in the east of this country is aggravating," Gerasimov told a briefing attended by foreign military attaches.
Mr. Gerasimov added that Kiev's military provocations will be suppressed.
The Russian Chief of General Staff also noted that NATO's military activity has significantly increased in recent years, with some 40 large drills being held near the borders of Russia annually.
"The tensions in Europe are not decreasing. In recent years, the military activity of the North Atlantic Alliance has increased significantly. Every year, about 40 major NATO military exercises are held in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders," Gerasimov said.

Gerasimov also said that the US strategic aviation often appears near Russian airspace and practices the use of cruise missiles at targets inside Russia.

On AUKUS Bloc

Gerasimov commented on the formation of the trilateral bloc between Australia, the US and the UK, dubbed AUKUS, calling it a destabilising factor, as it creates preconditions for the spread of nuclear technology through the creation of a nuclear submarine fleet in Australia.
"The creation of blocs clearly directed against another state is a destabilising factor. The AUKUS bloc creates the preconditions for the spread of nuclear technology. The creation of Australia's nuclear submarine fleet could become a new stage in the struggle for regional dominance not only in the Asia-Pacific but also in other regions of the world," Gerasimov said.
The Russian Ministry of Defence is actively interacting with partners in the Asia-Pacific region and advocates "multilateral mechanisms for ensuring security in the region, taking into account the interests of all states," he added.

On Criticism of Russia's Recent Anti-Satellite Missile Test

The wreckage of an old Soviet satellite downed earlier this month is under control and does not threaten active space objects, Gerasimov said.
The Russian defence ministry said that on 15 November, Russia successfully conducted a test to shoot down an inoperative Russian spacecraft, Tselina-D.
"The fragments do not pose a threat to space activities in orbit. At present, the fragments move along trajectories outside the plane of the space stations' orbits, are under observation and included in the main catalogue of the Russian space control system," Gerasimov told a briefing.
1101002
Discuss
Popular comments
Worst 'invasion' plans ever! Lol 😉 more ballix from the West!
Charlie McD
9 December, 12:42 GMT1
000000
Desperation and a full blown cock up in washington dc, invasion by russia (which is total bs) and idiot morons talk about nuking russia. The thing spiralling out of control in washington and the pillowbiters in white hall ain’t in better shape! The west is led by the blind into another war!
mmandrake
9 December, 13:05 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:10 GMTBoris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
09:57 GMTNew Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
09:45 GMTIraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
09:33 GMTRussian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
09:30 GMTArmenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight
09:25 GMTTulsi Gabbard Warns Against Igniting World War III as US Senator Hints at Nuking Russia Over Ukraine
09:13 GMT'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations
09:11 GMTIndian Farmers End Year-Long Protest as Government Promises to Meet Their Demands
08:53 GMTFrance Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
08:43 GMTUS Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
08:40 GMTIndia to Investigate Helicopter Crash That Killed Defense Staff Chief, Defence Minister Says
08:34 GMTFox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest
08:04 GMTMysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video
07:56 GMTMan Died After 'Very Rare' Reaction to AstraZeneca COVID Jab, Inquest Told
07:49 GMTFrom Ariana Grande & BTS to William Shatner & Cristiano Ronaldo: Celebs Set Guinness World Records
07:30 GMTGOP Senator Urges Biden Not to Rule Out 'First Use Nuclear Action' Against Russia Over Ukraine
07:29 GMT'Quite Dramatic': Norwegian Churches Go Cold Amid High Electricity Prices
07:17 GMTJanuary 6th Events Panel to Vote on Contempt Charges Against Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Next Week
06:43 GMTNorway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic
06:43 GMTUS Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say