Outcry Online After School Employee Seen Taping Mask to Child’s Face

2022-01-20T03:54+0000

2022-01-20T03:54+0000

2022-01-20T03:56+0000

Parents in the North Penn School District have lambasted local authorities after an incident in which a school employee was seen attaching a mask to a child's face with tape.According to the statement by the school district, the photo “taken in one of our classrooms last week and circulating on social media does not represent the universal values that the North Penn School District strives to instill in both our students and staff.”Authorities noted that “the matter is serious and it is being addressed with the employee,” but refused to identify the school employee as “all personnel and student matters are confidential.” At the same time, some of the outraged parents demanded that the school employee involved in the incident face immediate disciplinary action.State authorities have no right to require masks after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled the governor’s school mask mandate, but some school districts were authorized to keep the mandate.There is no information about the identity of the woman depicted in the photo or her position at the school.

