Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Biden 'Disappointed' US Supreme Court Blocked OSHA Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden expressed disappointment that the US Supreme Court issued a decision to block his administration's vaccine... 14.01.2022
“I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday.This emergency standard allowed employers to require vaccinations or to permit workers to refuse to be vaccinated as long as they get tested once a week and wear a mask, he added.The US Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses, but backed the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, according to two decisions filed earlier in the day.Despite the court’s decision, Biden still called on companies to join those who already imposed mask mandates to institute vaccination requirements as well.Opponents of the Biden's mandates said the Supreme Courts decision on the OSHA vaccine mandate is a win for worker’s rights and a blow to what they call a tyranny of the administrative state. The opponents have continually argued the Biden mandate has not been grounded in science, was unconstitutional and pointed out that it is now unenforceable.
Biden 'Disappointed' US Supreme Court Blocked OSHA Vaccine Mandate

00:14 GMT 14.01.2022
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2022.
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden expressed disappointment that the US Supreme Court issued a decision to block his administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.
“I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday.
This emergency standard allowed employers to require vaccinations or to permit workers to refuse to be vaccinated as long as they get tested once a week and wear a mask, he added.
The US Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses, but backed the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, according to two decisions filed earlier in the day.
Despite the court’s decision, Biden still called on companies to join those who already imposed mask mandates to institute vaccination requirements as well.
Opponents of the Biden's mandates said the Supreme Courts decision on the OSHA vaccine mandate is a win for worker’s rights and a blow to what they call a tyranny of the administrative state. The opponents have continually argued the Biden mandate has not been grounded in science, was unconstitutional and pointed out that it is now unenforceable.
