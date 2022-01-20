Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Iranian President Raisi Addresses Russian State Duma Plenary Session
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/love-birds-netizens-swoon-over-candid-shot-of-owlets-posing-for-pre-wedding-shoot-1092389486.html
‘Love Birds’: Netizens Swoon Over Candid Shot of Owlets Posing for ‘Pre-Wedding Shoot’
‘Love Birds’: Netizens Swoon Over Candid Shot of Owlets Posing for ‘Pre-Wedding Shoot’
Usually, couples are quite enthused about pre-wedding photoshoots. They try their best to stand out from the rest and this practice has gained prominence in... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T09:06+0000
2022-01-20T09:06+0000
viral video
maharashtra
wildlife
india
wildlife
animal
viral video
viral video
viral
wildlife
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092390699_0:62:357:263_1920x0_80_0_0_e886f125c1dac07091155698499208ee.jpg
Netizens have gone gaga over a photo shared by an Indian Forest Services (IFS) official which shows two young owls, perched atop a branch of a tree, nuzzling together.Sharing a collage of the two adorable owlets on Twitter on 19 January, IFS officer Madhu Mitha aptly remarked: “Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!”Soon, the post garnered a lot of attention online, leaving netizens in splits. While most agreed with the IFS officer and said the birds “can give couples a run for their money”, others chimed in with hilarious jokes and memes.The photograph was captured by Ashwin Kenkare in Bhandara, a city in the Indian state of Maharashtra. He had first posted the photograph on a Facebook page called Indian birds; it then took flight on other platforms as well.
maharashtra
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092390699_0:0:357:268_1920x0_80_0_0_7b100c842d4c8d733cf400fd6cbefa2d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral video, maharashtra, wildlife, india, wildlife, animal, viral video, viral video, viral, wildlife, viral, viral videos, viral, india

‘Love Birds’: Netizens Swoon Over Candid Shot of Owlets Posing for ‘Pre-Wedding Shoot’

09:06 GMT 20.01.2022
© Photo : Madhu Mitha, IFS/twitterPre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!
Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose! - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© Photo : Madhu Mitha, IFS/twitter
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Usually, couples are quite enthused about pre-wedding photoshoots. They try their best to stand out from the rest and this practice has gained prominence in India. However, this time it is not humans who have amused others, but rather owlets who were captured oozing with love and affection.
Netizens have gone gaga over a photo shared by an Indian Forest Services (IFS) official which shows two young owls, perched atop a branch of a tree, nuzzling together.
Sharing a collage of the two adorable owlets on Twitter on 19 January, IFS officer Madhu Mitha aptly remarked: “Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!”
Soon, the post garnered a lot of attention online, leaving netizens in splits. While most agreed with the IFS officer and said the birds “can give couples a run for their money”, others chimed in with hilarious jokes and memes.
The photograph was captured by Ashwin Kenkare in Bhandara, a city in the Indian state of Maharashtra. He had first posted the photograph on a Facebook page called Indian birds; it then took flight on other platforms as well.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:12 GMTIranian President Raisi Addresses Russian State Duma Plenary Session
09:06 GMT‘Love Birds’: Netizens Swoon Over Candid Shot of Owlets Posing for ‘Pre-Wedding Shoot’
08:52 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Lawyers File for Retrial Over Juror’s Disclosure He Was Victim of Sexual Abuse
08:35 GMTUS Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukraine to Cover Its Provocations, Moscow Says
08:04 GMTUS Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Keep Records From January 6 Congressional Panel
07:47 GMTRoadkill-Eating, Dung-Smoking Iranian Who Hasn't Bathed in 67 Years Reportedly in 'Good Health'
07:43 GMTCup Of Aromatic Coffee May Help Fight Cancer, Shows Review
07:33 GMTDefiant Biden Touts Progress in Year 1 as Approval Ratings Hit Rock Bottom
07:29 GMTSmuggler Arrested With Seven Endangered Egyptian Vulture Species in India's Madhya Pradesh
07:14 GMTHavana Syndrome Not Result of Deliberate Campaign by Hostile Country, CIA Interim Finding Says
07:13 GMTBrooklyn Woman Yells at Jewish Kids 'Hitler Should Have Killed You All’, Spits on 8-Year Old Boy
06:17 GMTBoJo Granted Reprieve as MPs Plotting to Oust Him ‘Step Back’ Pending ‘Partgate’ Probe
06:17 GMTFinland to Build Its Largest and Most Powerful Icebreaker for Russian Mining Giant
06:10 GMTUK's Johnson Unlikely to 'Survive' Tory Probe Into Downing Street Parties, Expert Says
05:59 GMT'Stop Using Tigers as Props': Furious Netizens Slam Gucci for Featuring Tigers in New Campaign
05:20 GMT'Want My Child Back': Gazan Christian Pleads For Help After 'Brainwashed' Daughter Converts to Islam
05:17 GMTEvery Country in Scandinavia Breaks Daily Infection Records Amid Omicron Surge
04:30 GMTBiden Has 'No Idea' Why Americans Would Question His Mental Fitness, Says He Didn't 'Overpromise'
03:54 GMTOutcry Online After School Employee Seen Taping Mask to Child’s Face
03:14 GMTPrince Andrew's Ex-GF Claims Epstein & Clinton Were 'Like Brothers', 'Loved' Hanging Around With Him