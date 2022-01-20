https://sputniknews.com/20220120/love-birds-netizens-swoon-over-candid-shot-of-owlets-posing-for-pre-wedding-shoot-1092389486.html

‘Love Birds’: Netizens Swoon Over Candid Shot of Owlets Posing for ‘Pre-Wedding Shoot’

Usually, couples are quite enthused about pre-wedding photoshoots. They try their best to stand out from the rest and this practice has gained prominence in... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

Netizens have gone gaga over a photo shared by an Indian Forest Services (IFS) official which shows two young owls, perched atop a branch of a tree, nuzzling together.Sharing a collage of the two adorable owlets on Twitter on 19 January, IFS officer Madhu Mitha aptly remarked: “Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!”Soon, the post garnered a lot of attention online, leaving netizens in splits. While most agreed with the IFS officer and said the birds “can give couples a run for their money”, others chimed in with hilarious jokes and memes.The photograph was captured by Ashwin Kenkare in Bhandara, a city in the Indian state of Maharashtra. He had first posted the photograph on a Facebook page called Indian birds; it then took flight on other platforms as well.

