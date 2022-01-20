‘Love Birds’: Netizens Swoon Over Candid Shot of Owlets Posing for ‘Pre-Wedding Shoot’
Usually, couples are quite enthused about pre-wedding photoshoots. They try their best to stand out from the rest and this practice has gained prominence in India. However, this time it is not humans who have amused others, but rather owlets who were captured oozing with love and affection.
Netizens have gone gaga over a photo shared by an Indian Forest Services (IFS) official which shows two young owls, perched atop a branch of a tree, nuzzling together.
Sharing a collage of the two adorable owlets on Twitter on 19 January, IFS officer Madhu Mitha aptly remarked: “Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!”
Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose! #Spotted owlets at Bhandara, #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cxygtO1x04— Madhu Mitha, IFS (@IfsMadhu) January 19, 2022
Soon, the post garnered a lot of attention online, leaving netizens in splits. While most agreed with the IFS officer and said the birds “can give couples a run for their money”, others chimed in with hilarious jokes and memes.
After few years...😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/4kE6FVgKh2— Sugandha Bhardwaj (@Sugandha111111) January 19, 2022
This is what a few years of marriage does to them! pic.twitter.com/xDIK41qAqa— Sanjay Argade (@sanjayargade1) January 20, 2022
Found these 2 cuties, snuggled up in a cold December sunset inside the Khajuraho temple premises pic.twitter.com/fLrKH74YH6— Hrishikesh Baruah (@hrishikesh1234) January 20, 2022
And the group of guest in their marriage will be called as parliament.— Mohammad Tarique 🇮🇳 (@emperor_mohd) January 19, 2022
- Myth: Owls are dumb.
Fact : They’re super cute and intelligent.
- Myth: They’re blind in day.
Fact : They can easily see in days.
That’s a very nice click. Capturing the emotions in animals or birds is so much relaxing. It helps us to stay humane.— TheBreakoutTrader (@iLiveToTrade) January 20, 2022
The photograph was captured by Ashwin Kenkare in Bhandara, a city in the Indian state of Maharashtra. He had first posted the photograph on a Facebook page called Indian birds; it then took flight on other platforms as well.