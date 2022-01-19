https://sputniknews.com/20220119/russian-missiles-in-cuba--venezuela-whats-behind-moscows-hardball-rhetoric-1092373342.html

'Russian Missiles in Cuba & Venezuela': What's Behind Moscow's Hardball Rhetoric?

'Russian Missiles in Cuba & Venezuela': What's Behind Moscow's Hardball Rhetoric?

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the deployment of Russian military assets in Cuba and Venezuela.

2022-01-19T18:40+0000

2022-01-19T18:40+0000

2022-01-19T18:53+0000

venezuela

world

us

russia

latin america

cuba

nato

nato expansion

security guarantees

cuban missile crisis of 1962

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102494/54/1024945440_0:235:4513:2773_1920x0_80_0_0_8a4e36ce060dd6078598d4c3de5bde67.jpg

Russia is exploring options to ensure its security, said Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday, not ruling out deployments of Russian missiles in Cuba and Venezuela if the US and NATO neglect Moscow's concerns and go on with a military build-up on Russia's doorstep.Last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation in 10 January talks with the US in Geneva, told RTVI TV that he would "neither confirm nor exclude" the possibility that Russia could send military assets to the two Latin American nations in case negotiations with the US and NATO fail and the alliance's expansion continues. Commenting on Ryabkov's remark, the White House denounced it as "bluster," adding that if Russia started moving in that direction, the US would deal with it "decisively."Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0?The Kremlin has long exercised self-restraint and responded diplomatically to the West's provocations, but "has realised that there are hostile intentions behind the growing ring of military bases around Russia and that this has to be stopped if Russia is to be an independent country," says Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, ex-assistant secretary of the treasury under Ronald Reagan and former member of the Cold War Committee on the Present Danger.On 9 September 1962, Soviet ballistic missiles were delivered to Cuba within the framework of the USSR's secret Operation Anadyr. The US had been unaware for a whole month that Soviet rockets had already been deployed in the Caribbean nation.Operation Anadyr came in response to the US botched invasion of Cuba and the deployment of intermediate-range "Jupiter" nuclear missiles in Italy and Turkey, beginning in 1961, by the John Kennedy administration."From there, the [US] missiles could reach all of the western USSR, including Moscow and Leningrad (and that doesn’t count the nuclear-armed 'Thor' missiles that the US already had aimed at the Soviet Union from bases in Britain)," wrote American journalist Benjamin Schwarz in his 2013 op-ed "The Real Cuban Missile Crisis" for The Atlantic.The Cuban Missile Crisis lasted from 16 October 1962 to 28 October 1962 and was resolved after then-President Kennedy agreed to dismantle all of the Jupiter MRBMs, deployed in Turkey against the USSR, in exchange for the removal of Soviet nuclear missiles from the Caribbean nation.Dr. Roberts notes that at this point the Kremlin is "trying to convey to Washington that in the absence of a security guarantee, the situation will worsen into a confrontational crisis."Are 'Spheres of Influence' Really a Thing of the Past?Meanwhile, the White House's warning of "decisive" actions in case Russia deploys its assets in Cuba and Venezuela seems to be in contradiction with Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remark that "spheres of influence" is an idea "that should have been retired after World War II."Furthermore, in 2013 then-Secretary of State John Kerry declared the end of the Monroe Doctrine in a speech to the Organisation of American States (OAS). Under the Monroe Doctrine, a US policy initiated by President James Monroe in 1823, Washington regarded Western Hemisphere as its own backyard.He highlights that the entire problem "can be avoided simply by giving Russia the security guarantee." In mid-December 2021, Moscow sent its draft security agreements to Washington. Russia's proposals include legally binding guarantees of NATO's non-expansion eastward, Ukraine's non-admission to the Western military bloc and pull-out of the bloc's forces from member states that have joined it since 1997, among other measures.American and European observers have previously noted that Ukraine's NATO membership is "big if" given that Germany and France have repeatedly opposed it. Meanwhile, NATO troops currently deployed in post-Soviet republics and former Warsaw states serve as an irritant rather than actual "deterrence" to Russia, according to them.Although Russia's talks with the US, NATO and OSCE have not brought immediate solutions, mutual consultations will continue. US Secretary of State Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are due to meet in Geneva on 21 January, according to the US State Department. Earlier, Blinken would hold meetings with Ukrainian and German officials on 19 January and 20 January, respectively.

https://sputniknews.com/20211211/did-us-learn-cuban-missile-crisis-lesson-right--could-moscow-and-washington-avert-its-repetition-1091425391.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211210/moscow-offering-us-nato-alternative-to-new-cuban-missile-crisis-scenario-foreign-ministry-says-1091417821.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220109/ex-pentagon-officer-biden-should-accept-russias-draft-security-agreements-as-basis-for-yalta-20-1092128161.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220118/russia-us-security-talks-is-ukraine-vital-for-nato-1092339352.html

venezuela

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

venezuela, world, us, russia, latin america, cuba, nato, nato expansion, security guarantees, cuban missile crisis of 1962, russian missiles