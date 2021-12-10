https://sputniknews.com/20211210/moscow-offering-us-nato-alternative-to-new-cuban-missile-crisis-scenario-foreign-ministry-says-1091417821.html

Moscow Says It's Offering US, NATO Alternative to New Cuban Missile Crisis-Style Scenario

Moscow Says It's Offering US, NATO Alternative to New Cuban Missile Crisis-Style Scenario

Tensions between Russia and the US-led military bloc have escalated dramatically in recent weeks amid Western claims that Moscow may be preparing to invade... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International

Russia is offering the United States and NATO an alternative to a new Cuban Missile Crisis-style scenario, and is prepared to continue constructive dialogue with Washington on Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said."It's necessary to avoid a new missile crisis in Europe before it's too late, before the appearence of medium- and short-range missiles in these territories. This is unacceptable and is a direct route to escalating the confrontation," the diplomat warned.Ryabkov said he couldn't understand the recent actions of the US and its European allies, stressing that their behaviour has done nothing to strengthen their own security. "It's ridiculous to suggest that their missiles are aimed at countering a limited rocket threat from other directions," he said.The diplomat also stressed that Russia will continue to use all available resources to push forward with dialogue with NATO on security issues, and to "make maximum use of any opportunities to build up common sense in this area."Ryabkov indicated that this dialogue will include a proposal on the reciprocal verifiable moratorium on the development of new ground-to-ground missile systems banned under the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the US unilaterally walked out on in 2019.He also commented indirectly on recent statements by US and NATO officials about Ukraine's prospects of joining NATO, saying such a development would be unacceptable for Russia."I take all the signals on this subject as part of a larger picture which is very alarming for us. Once again: there should not be any further eastward expansion of NATO. Even in the absence of such expansion, there should be no absorbption of nearby territory in the military and miltiary-technical sense, as is currently taking place, to the detriment of Russia's security interests," Ryabkov said.The diplomat also commented on the latest threats of new sanctions against Russia, stressing that Moscow's position and actions are "impeccable both from the perspective of international law and the political point of view." He suggested that NATO resorts to threats of sanctions and military pressure against anyone who disagrees with their claims of exceptional righteousness. "Such a conversation with Russia is unacceptable," Ryabkov said, adding that threats of sanctions are ineffective, especially when they surround trying to tell Russia what to do on its own territory.

