Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/moscow-offering-us-nato-alternative-to-new-cuban-missile-crisis-scenario-foreign-ministry-says-1091417821.html
Moscow Says It's Offering US, NATO Alternative to New Cuban Missile Crisis-Style Scenario
Moscow Says It's Offering US, NATO Alternative to New Cuban Missile Crisis-Style Scenario
Tensions between Russia and the US-led military bloc have escalated dramatically in recent weeks amid Western claims that Moscow may be preparing to invade... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-10T13:10+0000
2021-12-10T13:46+0000
russian foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105511/33/1055113310_0:135:1200:810_1920x0_80_0_0_010798f424fbc11a61e94c3b1cad7582.jpg
Russia is offering the United States and NATO an alternative to a new Cuban Missile Crisis-style scenario, and is prepared to continue constructive dialogue with Washington on Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said."It's necessary to avoid a new missile crisis in Europe before it's too late, before the appearence of medium- and short-range missiles in these territories. This is unacceptable and is a direct route to escalating the confrontation," the diplomat warned.Ryabkov said he couldn't understand the recent actions of the US and its European allies, stressing that their behaviour has done nothing to strengthen their own security. "It's ridiculous to suggest that their missiles are aimed at countering a limited rocket threat from other directions," he said.The diplomat also stressed that Russia will continue to use all available resources to push forward with dialogue with NATO on security issues, and to "make maximum use of any opportunities to build up common sense in this area."Ryabkov indicated that this dialogue will include a proposal on the reciprocal verifiable moratorium on the development of new ground-to-ground missile systems banned under the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the US unilaterally walked out on in 2019.He also commented indirectly on recent statements by US and NATO officials about Ukraine's prospects of joining NATO, saying such a development would be unacceptable for Russia."I take all the signals on this subject as part of a larger picture which is very alarming for us. Once again: there should not be any further eastward expansion of NATO. Even in the absence of such expansion, there should be no absorbption of nearby territory in the military and miltiary-technical sense, as is currently taking place, to the detriment of Russia's security interests," Ryabkov said.The diplomat also commented on the latest threats of new sanctions against Russia, stressing that Moscow's position and actions are "impeccable both from the perspective of international law and the political point of view." He suggested that NATO resorts to threats of sanctions and military pressure against anyone who disagrees with their claims of exceptional righteousness. "Such a conversation with Russia is unacceptable," Ryabkov said, adding that threats of sanctions are ineffective, especially when they surround trying to tell Russia what to do on its own territory.
Although I concur with the concepts detailed in this news article, I strongly believe that the Russian Federation will be put in a position of having an impossible resolution in dealing with the Jewish cabal controling the White House in association with the Jewish president of the Ukraine. I believe it would be far wiser of the Russian Federation to tell the USA to take their sanctions and go to hell, kick their embassy out of Russia and stage a war game with FOAB's and a similuated cluster bomb attack right on the border with the Ukraine with a warning that they will be annexed if one more shot is fired in Eastern Ukraine. Then, Russia will see results - because the American Jewish cabal and Zelensky really don't give a damn about the Christian countries they control and cominate in governance they only care about using their powers to Jewish global domination. Mark my words Mr. Putin - Joe Biden, his White House Jewish cabal and Jewish President Zelensky will stab you in the back!
1
LET FLY YOUR ICBM'S, RUSSIA !
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105511/33/1055113310_0:22:1200:922_1920x0_80_0_0_c8fead770b24927203488d0d7e2902b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign ministry

Moscow Says It's Offering US, NATO Alternative to New Cuban Missile Crisis-Style Scenario

13:10 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 10.12.2021)
© Photo : Edward L. CooperA Soviet SS-20 intermediate range missile launcher as envisioned in a US Defence Intelligence Agency report in the 1980s.
A Soviet SS-20 intermediate range missile launcher as envisioned in a US Defence Intelligence Agency report in the 1980s. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© Photo : Edward L. Cooper
Subscribe
Being updated
Tensions between Russia and the US-led military bloc have escalated dramatically in recent weeks amid Western claims that Moscow may be preparing to invade Ukraine. Russian officials have dismissed the claims, warning that Kiev that may be getting ready to try to resolve the frozen civil conflict in eastern Ukraine by force.
Russia is offering the United States and NATO an alternative to a new Cuban Missile Crisis-style scenario, and is prepared to continue constructive dialogue with Washington on Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.

"We are offering an alternative [to a repeat of a Cuban Missile Crisis-style event] - the non-deployment of these kinds of weapons near our borders, the withdrawal of forces and assets which destabilize the situation, a rejection of provocative measures, including various drills. But we need guarantees," Ryabkov told Sputnik during a press briefing in Moscow on Friday.

"It's necessary to avoid a new missile crisis in Europe before it's too late, before the appearence of medium- and short-range missiles in these territories. This is unacceptable and is a direct route to escalating the confrontation," the diplomat warned.
Ryabkov said he couldn't understand the recent actions of the US and its European allies, stressing that their behaviour has done nothing to strengthen their own security. "It's ridiculous to suggest that their missiles are aimed at countering a limited rocket threat from other directions," he said.
The diplomat also stressed that Russia will continue to use all available resources to push forward with dialogue with NATO on security issues, and to "make maximum use of any opportunities to build up common sense in this area."
Ryabkov indicated that this dialogue will include a proposal on the reciprocal verifiable moratorium on the development of new ground-to-ground missile systems banned under the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the US unilaterally walked out on in 2019.
He also commented indirectly on recent statements by US and NATO officials about Ukraine's prospects of joining NATO, saying such a development would be unacceptable for Russia.
"I take all the signals on this subject as part of a larger picture which is very alarming for us. Once again: there should not be any further eastward expansion of NATO. Even in the absence of such expansion, there should be no absorbption of nearby territory in the military and miltiary-technical sense, as is currently taking place, to the detriment of Russia's security interests," Ryabkov said.
The diplomat also commented on the latest threats of new sanctions against Russia, stressing that Moscow's position and actions are "impeccable both from the perspective of international law and the political point of view." He suggested that NATO resorts to threats of sanctions and military pressure against anyone who disagrees with their claims of exceptional righteousness. "Such a conversation with Russia is unacceptable," Ryabkov said, adding that threats of sanctions are ineffective, especially when they surround trying to tell Russia what to do on its own territory.
1400000
Discuss
Popular comments
Although I concur with the concepts detailed in this news article, I strongly believe that the Russian Federation will be put in a position of having an impossible resolution in dealing with the Jewish cabal controling the White House in association with the Jewish president of the Ukraine. I believe it would be far wiser of the Russian Federation to tell the USA to take their sanctions and go to hell, kick their embassy out of Russia and stage a war game with FOAB's and a similuated cluster bomb attack right on the border with the Ukraine with a warning that they will be annexed if one more shot is fired in Eastern Ukraine. Then, Russia will see results - because the American Jewish cabal and Zelensky really don't give a damn about the Christian countries they control and cominate in governance they only care about using their powers to Jewish global domination. Mark my words Mr. Putin - Joe Biden, his White House Jewish cabal and Jewish President Zelensky will stab you in the back!
GrinOlsson
10 December, 16:27 GMT1
000000
LET FLY YOUR ICBM'S, RUSSIA !
NthrnNYker59
10 December, 16:39 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:41 GMT'Fire and Fusion' Photo of Sun Taken From Backyard 'Better Than NASA's'
13:36 GMTUK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base
13:33 GMTLockheed Martin Signs Contract for 64 F-35 Fighters With Finland
13:28 GMTFarmer in Indian State of Karnataka Files Police Complaint Against Four Cows for Not Giving Milk
13:23 GMTIndia: BJP Ally Condemns Home Minister's Statement on Nagaland Violence
13:15 GMTPentagon Orders Thinktank Study to ‘Identify Critical Questions’ on Future of US Nuclear Programme
13:10 GMTMoscow Says It's Offering US, NATO Alternative to New Cuban Missile Crisis-Style Scenario
12:22 GMTSputnik, RT Chief Simonyan Slams UK Court’s Assange Extradition Ruling, Calls Him Modern-Day Galileo
12:13 GMTTweeps Decry 'Elder Abuse' as First Lady Dismisses 'Ridiculous' Worries About Biden’s Mental Fitness
12:07 GMTArmenian Defence Ministry Says Repelled Azerbaijan's Attack at Border
12:00 GMTLive Updates: Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of Justice'
11:58 GMTSecret Service Agent in Charge of Biden's Security Detail Quits, Departs for Hedge Fund Job - Report
11:49 GMTEU Envoy Sees Afghan Human Potential as Frozen Asset Taliban Can Unfreeze
11:45 GMTKremlin: Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions
11:37 GMT‘F*** Him’: Bitter Trump Bashes Netanyahu Over Bibi’s Efforts to Cozy Up to Biden
11:14 GMTMoscow: London Court's Verdict on Assange's Extradition 'Shameful'
11:08 GMTUS President Joe Biden Hosts Day Two of 'Democracy Summit'
11:05 GMTHow Objective Are Human Rights NGOs When it Comes to Israel?
10:36 GMTAustralia to Replace European Military Helicopters With US Black Hawks
10:35 GMTUK Gov’t Reportedly Drafting Post-Xmas ‘Plan C’ COVID Response to Tackle Spread of Omicron Variant