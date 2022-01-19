Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/ricky-gervais-says-wont-rule-out-hosting-oscars-but-likely-to-be-canceled-halfway-through-1092356090.html
Ricky Gervais Says Won't Rule Out Hosting Oscars But Likely to Be 'Canceled Halfway Through'
Ricky Gervais Says Won't Rule Out Hosting Oscars But Likely to Be 'Canceled Halfway Through'
For the first time since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, it was confirmed last week that the 2022 Academy Awards will have a host. The show... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T03:51+0000
2022-01-19T03:51+0000
ricky gervais
society
oscars
viral
academy awards
host
cancel culture
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092356355_0:0:2934:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_0a55c439933baa527278803b303d2473.jpg
Since the Academy Awards, or simply the Oscars, are actually going forward with a host, comedian and actor Ricky Gervais has revealed what it would take for him to accept an invitation to take on the role.In an interview with the "Today" show Tuesday, Gervais, who has a history of controversial performances as the host of the Golden Globes, was asked if he would be interested in hosting the Oscars. Gervais began shaking his head in the negative before the question could even be finished but later explained his hesitation.However, Gervais admitted that if the Oscars came to him and offered the same conditions as the Globes, he would take the hosting gig. He is convinced, however, that this will never happen."I’d get canceled halfway through," he joked, replying to the "Today" show hosts, who became excited after he said there was a chance he would take the job, with the comedian adding that he was "regretting saying that just in case now."According to reports, Hulu Originals &amp; ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich revealed at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour that the network is looking for a pop culture-savvy host to lead the show, after Kevin Hart famously stepped down from hosting amid controversy over past homophobic tweets.As a result of the backlash, the show did not have a host that year, nor in 2020 or 2021. While the 2019 Oscars, which were broadcast without a host, set a new record in terms of ratings, they have dropped dramatically in the last two years, forcing the Academy and ABC to explore a change. Gervais, who has hosted the Golden Globes five times, in his most recent appearance gave a stunning opening address in which he slammed both the Hollywood elite and pop culture, always with a pint of beer standing on the table.
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/ricky-gervais-hopes-to-see-woke-generation-shunned-by-the-next-1090081075.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092356355_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f20cc79a3d83a0a2e52010418d1de8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ricky gervais, society, oscars, viral, academy awards, host, cancel culture

Ricky Gervais Says Won't Rule Out Hosting Oscars But Likely to Be 'Canceled Halfway Through'

03:51 GMT 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloRicky Gervais, host of this Sunday's 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, banters with members of the media during Preview Day for the Globes at the Beverly Hilton, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Ricky Gervais, host of this Sunday's 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, banters with members of the media during Preview Day for the Globes at the Beverly Hilton, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
For the first time since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, it was confirmed last week that the 2022 Academy Awards will have a host. The show ran without one after comedian Kevin Hart's old tweets resurfaced in 2019, forcing him to pull out of his contract almost at the last minute.
Since the Academy Awards, or simply the Oscars, are actually going forward with a host, comedian and actor Ricky Gervais has revealed what it would take for him to accept an invitation to take on the role.
In an interview with the "Today" show Tuesday, Gervais, who has a history of controversial performances as the host of the Golden Globes, was asked if he would be interested in hosting the Oscars. Gervais began shaking his head in the negative before the question could even be finished but later explained his hesitation.
"They’d never let me do what I wanted," he said. "I mean that’s why the Globes got me. They said I could write my own jokes and say what I wanted, no rehearsals."
However, Gervais admitted that if the Oscars came to him and offered the same conditions as the Globes, he would take the hosting gig. He is convinced, however, that this will never happen.
"I’d get canceled halfway through," he joked, replying to the "Today" show hosts, who became excited after he said there was a chance he would take the job, with the comedian adding that he was "regretting saying that just in case now."

"Under those circumstances, yeah [there’s a chance]," he admitted, but also added: "It won’t happen!"

According to reports, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich revealed at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour that the network is looking for a pop culture-savvy host to lead the show, after Kevin Hart famously stepped down from hosting amid controversy over past homophobic tweets.
As a result of the backlash, the show did not have a host that year, nor in 2020 or 2021. While the 2019 Oscars, which were broadcast without a host, set a new record in terms of ratings, they have dropped dramatically in the last two years, forcing the Academy and ABC to explore a change.
Ricky Gervais arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
Ricky Gervais Hopes to See 'Woke' Generation Shunned by the Next
20 October 2021, 20:36 GMT
Gervais, who has hosted the Golden Globes five times, in his most recent appearance gave a stunning opening address in which he slammed both the Hollywood elite and pop culture, always with a pint of beer standing on the table.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:47 GMTNY AG Letitia James Takes Legal Action to 'Force' Trump, His Children to Testify in Fraud Inquiry
04:23 GMTPrince Andrew Never Let Maids Mess With His Collection of Teddy Bears, Report Claims
03:58 GMTHarris Traveling to Honduras For Castro's Inauguration, Will Address ‘Root Causes of Migration’
03:51 GMTRicky Gervais Says Won't Rule Out Hosting Oscars But Likely to Be 'Canceled Halfway Through'
03:11 GMTPhotos: Snow Covers Sahara Desert in Rare Event as Temperatures Drop Below Freezing
03:10 GMTOrthodox Epiphany: Why Do Russians Bathe in Bone-Chilling Water During the Christian Feast?
02:21 GMTGiant Panda Stays Plump on Bamboo Diet Thanks to Gut Bacteria
01:19 GMTTrump Team Believes DeSantis Fracas in Media Handcrafted by Mitch McConnell - Report
01:06 GMTPfizer Patients in San Francisco Area Received Wrong Amount of Vaccine Dosage - Report
00:58 GMTDozens of Ex-Trump Officials Secretly Discussing How to Ruin His Clout With GOP - Reports
00:52 GMTUS Federal Judge Releases Puerto Rico From Bankruptcy, Slashes Municipal Debt by 80%
YesterdayUS House Select Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Lawyers Giuliani, Powell
YesterdayBill's Own 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'
YesterdayDaniel Radcliffe to Star as Weird Al Yankovic in Biopic from Roku
YesterdayTaiwan Buys Ally Guatemala a Voice in Washington Using Trump’s ‘Most Powerful Lobbyist’ - Report
YesterdayGOP Doctors Caucus Requests Apologizes From Fauci For Calling Senator ‘Moron’ - Report
YesterdayMilitants Planning Terrorist Attacks in Syrian Ports of Tartus, Latakia, Russian Military Says
YesterdayGOP Reps Ask NIH to Research Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns, Restrictions on Americans' Health
YesterdayPoland Wants NATO to Continue Military Drills on Eastern Flank
YesterdayStolen Car Chased Near US Capitol, 2 People in Custody - Video