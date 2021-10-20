Ricky Gervais Hopes to See 'Woke' Generation Shunned by the Next

British Comedian and Actor Ricky Gervais hopes to live long enough to see the "woke" generation cancelled by its own children"It's going to happen. Don't they realise that, it's like, they're next. That's what's funny," the star of The Office said.But the sharp-tongued comic ventured there would be a backlash against political correctness from the successors to 'generation snowflake' — a demographic he has frequently attacked. Gervais is famous for his harsh and sardonic humour, particularly in his five stints as host of the Golden Globe awards. He has often drawn criticism for his choice of language and has predicted his work will one day be banned for its political incorrectness.
"I wanna live long enough to see the younger generation not be woke enough for the next generation", the outspoken 60-year-old told neuroscientist Sam Harris on their new joint podcast Absolutely Mental.
"We kicked out the old guard. We did it," Gervais said "There's only so woke and liberal you can get and then you start going the other way. But it's inevitable."
"You don't know what the world's going to be like in 10 years time," he told the SmartLess podcast last year. "You can get cancelled for things you said 10 years ago because you don't know what it's going to be like in 10 years time."