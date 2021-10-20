https://sputniknews.com/20211020/ricky-gervais-hopes-to-see-woke-generation-shunned-by-the-next-1090081075.html

British Comedian and Actor Ricky Gervais hopes to live long enough to see the "woke" generation cancelled by its own children"It's going to happen. Don't they realise that, it's like, they're next. That's what's funny," the star of The Office said.But the sharp-tongued comic ventured there would be a backlash against political correctness from the successors to 'generation snowflake' — a demographic he has frequently attacked. Gervais is famous for his harsh and sardonic humour, particularly in his five stints as host of the Golden Globe awards. He has often drawn criticism for his choice of language and has predicted his work will one day be banned for its political incorrectness.

