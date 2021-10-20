Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/ricky-gervais-hopes-to-see-woke-generation-shunned-by-the-next-1090081075.html
Ricky Gervais Hopes to See 'Woke' Generation Shunned by the Next
Ricky Gervais Hopes to See 'Woke' Generation Shunned by the Next
Ricky Gervais is famous for his harsh and sardonic humour, particularly in his five stints as host of the Golden Globe awards. He has often drawn criticism for... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T20:36+0000
2021-10-20T20:37+0000
ricky gervais
entertainment
britain
great britain
comedy
snowflakes
podcast
generation snowflake
woke
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/10/1078271061_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_3413949ff06975d534a2fc263e5553c7.jpg
British Comedian and Actor Ricky Gervais hopes to live long enough to see the "woke" generation cancelled by its own children"It's going to happen. Don't they realise that, it's like, they're next. That's what's funny," the star of The Office said.But the sharp-tongued comic ventured there would be a backlash against political correctness from the successors to 'generation snowflake' — a demographic he has frequently attacked. Gervais is famous for his harsh and sardonic humour, particularly in his five stints as host of the Golden Globe awards. He has often drawn criticism for his choice of language and has predicted his work will one day be banned for its political incorrectness.
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/woke-rolling-stone-magazine-roasted-for-attacking-eric-clapton-who-said-az-vaccine-is-not-safe-1089849784.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/10/1078271061_271:0:2818:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_5f7a41783f91048e2917514e20a07d13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ricky gervais, entertainment, britain, great britain, comedy, snowflakes, podcast, generation snowflake, woke

Ricky Gervais Hopes to See 'Woke' Generation Shunned by the Next

20:36 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 20:37 GMT 20.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussRicky Gervais arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Ricky Gervais arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Ricky Gervais is famous for his harsh and sardonic humour, particularly in his five stints as host of the Golden Globe awards. He has often drawn criticism for his choice of language and has predicted his work will one day be banned for its political incorrectness.
British Comedian and Actor Ricky Gervais hopes to live long enough to see the "woke" generation cancelled by its own children

"I wanna live long enough to see the younger generation not be woke enough for the next generation", the outspoken 60-year-old told neuroscientist Sam Harris on their new joint podcast Absolutely Mental.

"It's going to happen. Don't they realise that, it's like, they're next. That's what's funny," the star of The Office said.
But the sharp-tongued comic ventured there would be a backlash against political correctness from the successors to 'generation snowflake' — a demographic he has frequently attacked.
"We kicked out the old guard. We did it," Gervais said "There's only so woke and liberal you can get and then you start going the other way. But it's inevitable."
In this April 27, 2014 file photo, Eric Clapton performs at the 2014 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
'Woke' Rolling Stone Magazine Roasted for Attacking Eric Clapton Who Said AZ Vaccine Is Not Safe
12 October, 03:26 GMT
Gervais is famous for his harsh and sardonic humour, particularly in his five stints as host of the Golden Globe awards. He has often drawn criticism for his choice of language and has predicted his work will one day be banned for its political incorrectness.
"You don't know what the world's going to be like in 10 years time," he told the SmartLess podcast last year. "You can get cancelled for things you said 10 years ago because you don't know what it's going to be like in 10 years time."
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:37 GMTBiden Says Concerned About Chinese Hypersonic Missiles After Alleged Test, Reporter Claims
20:36 GMTRicky Gervais Hopes to See 'Woke' Generation Shunned by the Next
20:16 GMTWHO Confirms Consideration of Sputnik V Entering Final Stage
19:46 GMTIran Prepares for Nationwide Air Drills After Israel Ok’s Special Strike Budget
19:41 GMTUS At-Tanf Base in Syria Attacked With Missiles by 'Iran-Backed Militias', CENTCOM Says
19:37 GMTNew York City’s Largest Police Union Sues Over New COVID Vaccine Mandate
19:35 GMTHeightened Inflation, Wages Impact Felt by Most US Businesses, Fed Beige Book Report Says
19:23 GMTBrian Laundrie Search: Coroner Called After Items Belonging to Laundrie Were Found
19:05 GMTFacebook Admits It Doesn't Ban Info Facilitating Illegal Immigration, Smuggling
18:58 GMTPoll: Support for Capitol Riot Probe Declines Among Republicans, Independents
18:55 GMTUS House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Criminal Contempt Referral, Sets Up Full Vote
18:52 GMTUS House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Human Rights 'Integral Part’ of Arms Sales
18:48 GMTREC: EXIAR Stands Ready to Support Armenia's Infrastructure Projects
18:40 GMT'Who the Hell Shrunk Mike and Why?' Twitter Explodes Over Pompeo's Dramatic Weight Loss
18:30 GMTUkraine NATO Membership: Why US, EU Won't Test Russia's 'Red Lines' Despite Pentagon Chief's Bravado
18:20 GMTREC's Support for Exports to Armenia Amounts to $72 Million Since Early 2021
18:18 GMT'Conspiracy to Malign' Image: India Rejects EU's Claim of Exporting Genetically Modified Rice
18:18 GMTRussian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance Celebrates 10th Anniversary
17:56 GMTNo Offence, Christopher: Vikings Reached New World Long Before Columbus, New Study Claims
17:51 GMTUS Actively Upgrading Tactical Nuclear Arsenal, Russian Defence Minister Says