Novak Djokovic, Wife Have 80% Stake in Little-known Biotech Co Creating 'Universal' Covid Cure
Novak Djokovic, Wife Have 80% Stake in Little-known Biotech Co Creating ‘Universal’ Covid Cure
The Serbian tennis star has spent the past two weeks racking up global headlines, and new fans, over his battle with Australian authorities after being denied... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
#1 men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena purchased an 80 percent stake in Danish biotech company QuantBioRes in mid-2020, with the company researching a ‘universal’ treatment for Covid-19 that doesn’t involve needle jabs, company filings show.The company’s product is a peptide – an inhibitor aimed at stopping the coronavirus from infecting human cells immediately after contact. The ‘Our Innovative Technology’ section of QuantBioRes’s website explains its technology as follows:“In the case of coronaviruses spike glycoprotein, which is first to attach to host cellmembrane, initiating the infection, isthe most relevant target for design of vaccine. To be able to design auniversal vaccine for all coronaviruses, we will identify acommon characteristic parameter for spike proteins from different strains and then use this parameter for vaccine design. For that purpose, we willutilize the Resonant Recognition Model (RRM), which proposes that protein biological function is characterized by certain periodicities (frequencies) withindistribution of free electron energies along protein. The RRM is capable of identifyingcommoncharacteristics for proteins having the same biological function/interaction, but not necessarilyhaving high level of homology. We have previously successfullyutilized the RRM model in analysis of HIV virus, where we have identified common RRM characteristic for all different and very variable strains of HIV virus. Based on this characteristic we have designed and experimentallytested peptides that will be used in universal vaccine for all HIV strains.”Ivan Loncarevic, the company’s CEO, coauthored a paper entitled “Possibility to Interfere with Coronavirus RNA Replication Analyzed by Resonant Recognition Model” in the International Journal of Sciences, an open access, peer-reviewed journal, in June 2021.Djokovic has not been vaccinated against Covid and believes it to be a personal choice. His battle with Australian authorities has garnered the tennis star global attention. QuantBioRes’s filings do not specify how much he spent for his and his wife’s 80 percent stake in the company.
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/djokovic-may-lose-chance-to-get-grand-slam-again-as-france-toughens-covid-19-restrictions---reports-1092329947.html
Novak Djokovic, Wife Have 80% Stake in Little-known Biotech Co Creating ‘Universal’ Covid Cure

19:06 GMT 19.01.2022
Ilya Tsukanov
The Serbian tennis star has spent the past two weeks racking up global headlines, and new fans, over his battle with Australian authorities after being denied a visa to take part in the Australian Open due to his refusal to get the Covid jab.
#1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena purchased an 80 percent stake in Danish biotech company QuantBioRes in mid-2020, with the company researching a 'universal' treatment for Covid-19 that doesn't involve needle jabs, company filings show.
The small, mystery Soborg-registered company, which has 11 employees across Europe, and whose other owners include UK and Serbia-based investors, is said to be working on using 'Resonant Recognition Model' technology for its treatment, and plans to start clinical trials this summer in the UK.
The company's product is a peptide – an inhibitor aimed at stopping the coronavirus from infecting human cells immediately after contact. The 'Our Innovative Technology' section of QuantBioRes's website explains its technology as follows:
"In the case of coronaviruses spike glycoprotein, which is first to attach to host cellmembrane, initiating the infection, isthe most relevant target for design of vaccine. To be able to design auniversal vaccine for all coronaviruses, we will identify acommon characteristic parameter for spike proteins from different strains and then use this parameter for vaccine design. For that purpose, we willutilize the Resonant Recognition Model (RRM), which proposes that protein biological function is characterized by certain periodicities (frequencies) withindistribution of free electron energies along protein. The RRM is capable of identifyingcommoncharacteristics for proteins having the same biological function/interaction, but not necessarilyhaving high level of homology. We have previously successfullyutilized the RRM model in analysis of HIV virus, where we have identified common RRM characteristic for all different and very variable strains of HIV virus. Based on this characteristic we have designed and experimentallytested peptides that will be used in universal vaccine for all HIV strains."
Ivan Loncarevic, the company's CEO, coauthored a paper entitled "Possibility to Interfere with Coronavirus RNA Replication Analyzed by Resonant Recognition Model" in the International Journal of Sciences, an open access, peer-reviewed journal, in June 2021.
Djokovic has not been vaccinated against Covid and believes it to be a personal choice. His battle with Australian authorities has garnered the tennis star global attention. QuantBioRes's filings do not specify how much he spent for his and his wife's 80 percent stake in the company.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic departs the Park Hotel while under immigration detention, to convene with his legal team after his visa to play in the Australian Open was cancelled a second time, in Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
Djokovic May Lose Chance to Get Grand Slam Again as France Toughens COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports
Yesterday, 01:30 GMT
Djokovic May Lose Chance to Get Grand Slam Again as France Toughens COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports
