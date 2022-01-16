Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/novak-djokovic-to-be-deported-as-australian-court-upholds-his-visa-cancellation-1092291255.html
Novak Djokovic to Be Deported as Australian Court Upholds His Visa Cancellation
Novak Djokovic to Be Deported as Australian Court Upholds His Visa Cancellation
Djokovic's visa was cancelled as the Australian authorities dismissed the medical reasons that helped him obtain an exemption from COVID vaccination - which is... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-16T06:57+0000
2022-01-16T07:44+0000
novak djokovic
deportation
australia
visa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092120979_0:46:2800:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_d3ca17ef6b9623bbba60468f4ff4b354.jpg
An Australian federal court on Sunday ruled that Novak Djokovic will be deported from the country, upholding his latest visa cancellation.According to the court, the ruling was based on the lawfulness and legality of the minister's decision to revoke Djokovic's visa. The reasoning behind the decision is expected to be issued in the coming days.Addressing the ruling, Djokovic said he was "extremely disappointed", but stated he will respect the verdict, according to The Age.The verdict took into consideration the arguments put forward by the government, suggesting that Djokovic's presence in the country may pose a danger to public health, as it excites "anti-vaccination sentiment".This decision means that the tennis superstar won't be playing in the Australian Open despite him having already been drawn to play against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round on Monday. It also means that Djokovic won't be able to apply for an Australian visa for the next three years.The tennis star was initially detained by authorities on 6 January, as he arrived to play in the Australian Open. He won the first round of court hearings on his visa cancellation, however, Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke revoked his visa after that, citing public interest.During the hearings, government lawyer Stephen Lloyd claimed that Djokovic had "become an icon for anti-vaccination groups" - an argument the player previously called "irrational", saying he is not a part of the anti-vaccination movement.Djokovic's visa was cancelled as the Australian authorities dismissed the medical reasons that helped him obtain an exemption from COVID vaccination - which is mandatory for all participants of the Australian Open.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092120979_89:0:2742:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_1bc348b1fd1ae784e9441dc3d9b767a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novak djokovic, deportation, australia, visa

Novak Djokovic to Be Deported as Australian Court Upholds His Visa Cancellation

06:57 GMT 16.01.2022 (Updated: 07:44 GMT 16.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / JOE KLAMARSerbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff (not pictured) during the men's singles group stage match between Serbia and Germany of the Davis Cup tennis tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, on November 27, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff (not pictured) during the men's singles group stage match between Serbia and Germany of the Davis Cup tennis tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, on November 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JOE KLAMAR
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Djokovic's visa was cancelled as the Australian authorities dismissed the medical reasons that helped him obtain an exemption from COVID vaccination - which is mandatory for all participants of the Australian Open.
An Australian federal court on Sunday ruled that Novak Djokovic will be deported from the country, upholding his latest visa cancellation.

"The orders of the court are that the amended application be dismissed with costs", Chief Justice James Allsop said.

According to the court, the ruling was based on the lawfulness and legality of the minister's decision to revoke Djokovic's visa.

"It is no part of the function of the court to decide upon the merits or wisdom of the [government's] decision", Allsop added, stressing that the verdict was unanimous among the three judges.

The reasoning behind the decision is expected to be issued in the coming days.
Addressing the ruling, Djokovic said he was "extremely disappointed", but stated he will respect the verdict, according to The Age.
The verdict took into consideration the arguments put forward by the government, suggesting that Djokovic's presence in the country may pose a danger to public health, as it excites "anti-vaccination sentiment".
© REUTERS / TENNIS AUSTRALIA/SCOTT BARBOURSerbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne
© REUTERS / TENNIS AUSTRALIA/SCOTT BARBOUR
This decision means that the tennis superstar won't be playing in the Australian Open despite him having already been drawn to play against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round on Monday. It also means that Djokovic won't be able to apply for an Australian visa for the next three years.
The tennis star was initially detained by authorities on 6 January, as he arrived to play in the Australian Open. He won the first round of court hearings on his visa cancellation, however, Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke revoked his visa after that, citing public interest.
During the hearings, government lawyer Stephen Lloyd claimed that Djokovic had "become an icon for anti-vaccination groups" - an argument the player previously called "irrational", saying he is not a part of the anti-vaccination movement.
Djokovic's visa was cancelled as the Australian authorities dismissed the medical reasons that helped him obtain an exemption from COVID vaccination - which is mandatory for all participants of the Australian Open.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:02 GMTPeskov Says 'There's Too Much Tension' on Russia's Border With Ukraine
06:57 GMTNovak Djokovic to Be Deported as Australian Court Upholds His Visa Cancellation
06:32 GMTAmateur Astronomer Discovers Jupiter-Like Planet With Same Mass as the Sun, NASA Says
06:23 GMTMassive Fire at British-Era Secunderabad Club in India's Telangana, Police Probe Started - Video
05:58 GMTBoJo's Resignation 'the Only Way to Bring Partygate Episode to an End', Tory MP Says
05:33 GMTTesla Unveils Updated Model S Version in Taiwan
04:31 GMTNew Virginia Gov. Signs 11 EOs Including on Mask Mandates, CRT Ban, & Loudon County Rape Incident
03:50 GMTTesla Demanded Law Firm to Fire Lawyer Who Used to Work for SEC Investigating Musk, Report Says
03:46 GMTTrump: Toughest Country to Deal With Was Not China, North Korea or Russia — It's US
02:59 GMTMass Demonstrations in Support of Russia Held Across Mali, Youth Organisation Leader Says
01:55 GMTHostage Crisis at Colleyville Synagogue: What Is Known So Far?
01:31 GMTPrince Harry Threatens to Sue UK Gov't If Not Offered Public Security When in Kingdom - Report
00:20 GMTFlorida Governor's Race Candidate Compares DeSantis to Hitler for 'Abuse of Power'
YesterdaySerbian Lawmaker on Djokovic Case: It Wouldn't Have Happened If He Wasn't a Serb
YesterdayJamaican Police Detain Another Moise Murder Suspect - Reports
YesterdayExpert Reveals Reason Behind Kim Jong-un's Unprecedented Weight Loss - Report
YesterdayBiden's Move to Police Reform Criticised as Admin. Fails to Push Other Bills - Report
Yesterday'Queen of TikTok': Ryanair’s Account Wins Hearts of Americans Who Urge Company to Come to US
YesterdayBlinken, Borrell Vow to Present 'United Transatlantic Front' After Russia Talks
YesterdayLive Updates: Gunman Claiming to Have Bombs Takes Hostages at Texas Synagogue on Heels of Shabbat