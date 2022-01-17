https://sputniknews.com/20220117/tennis-star-djokovic-returns-to-belgrade-after-losing-australia-deportation-trial-case-1092315445.html

Tennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case

The Serbian tennis player arrived in Melbourne earlier this month to take part in the Australian Open tennis tournament, but his visa was later revoked over a... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

belgrade

novak djokovic

australia

deportation

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092226317_0:49:3071:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_d666e77209cb74a6fd49b4d5c5a37b25.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from the international airport in Belgrade, Serbia, where the world-famous tennis player Novak Djokovic is arriving on Monday after being deported from Australia where he was due to take part in the Australian Open. This comes after the country's federal court dismissed Djokovic's visa, saying the athlete hadn't presented proof of his COVID vaccination, which is a must for travellers entering Australia. According to the country's immigration minister Alex Hawke, if Djokovic had been allowed to stay despite not being vaccinated against COVID, this could have incited "civil unrest". *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

belgrade

australia

News

