Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Tennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/tennis-star-djokovic-returns-to-belgrade-after-losing-australia-deportation-trial-case-1092315445.html
Tennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
Tennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
The Serbian tennis player arrived in Melbourne earlier this month to take part in the Australian Open tennis tournament, but his visa was later revoked over a... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T11:12+0000
2022-01-17T11:12+0000
belgrade
novak djokovic
australia
deportation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092226317_0:49:3071:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_d666e77209cb74a6fd49b4d5c5a37b25.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from the international airport in Belgrade, Serbia, where the world-famous tennis player Novak Djokovic is arriving on Monday after being deported from Australia where he was due to take part in the Australian Open. This comes after the country's federal court dismissed Djokovic's visa, saying the athlete hadn't presented proof of his COVID vaccination, which is a must for travellers entering Australia. According to the country's immigration minister Alex Hawke, if Djokovic had been allowed to stay despite not being vaccinated against COVID, this could have incited "civil unrest". *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
belgrade
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Tennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
Tennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
2022-01-17T11:12+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092226317_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9bbe2e6f63cf4105e537ed34e4eed91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belgrade, novak djokovic, australia, deportation, видео

Tennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case

11:12 GMT 17.01.2022
© AP Photo / Mark BakerDefending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© AP Photo / Mark Baker
Subscribe
The Serbian tennis player arrived in Melbourne earlier this month to take part in the Australian Open tennis tournament, but his visa was later revoked over a violation of the country's COVID vaccination rules.
Watch a live broadcast from the international airport in Belgrade, Serbia, where the world-famous tennis player Novak Djokovic is arriving on Monday after being deported from Australia where he was due to take part in the Australian Open.
This comes after the country's federal court dismissed Djokovic's visa, saying the athlete hadn't presented proof of his COVID vaccination, which is a must for travellers entering Australia.
According to the country's immigration minister Alex Hawke, if Djokovic had been allowed to stay despite not being vaccinated against COVID, this could have incited "civil unrest".
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:23 GMTDjokovic May Participate in Australian Open Next Year, Australian Prime Minister Says
11:12 GMTTennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
11:10 GMTAustralian PM Accused of Double Standards on 'Anti-Vaxxer' Lawmakers Amid Djokovic Saga
11:06 GMTWhat's Behind Royal Family's Drastic Decision to Strip Prince Andrew of Military Roles, HRH Title?
10:50 GMTRussia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'
10:50 GMT'Divine Miracle': Three-Eyed Calf Born in India Taken for Reincarnation of God Shiva
10:42 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Send Planes to Assess Tsunami Damage Following Tonga Volcano Eruption
10:20 GMTUK Households Facing ‘Fuel Stress’ May Treble After New Energy Cap in April, Warns Think Tank
10:06 GMTChinese President Xi Jinping Speaks on First Day of Davos 2022 Virtual Event Agenda
09:29 GMTWealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Drop, Oxfam Says
09:25 GMTKremlin on US Threats of 'Sharp Pain' Over Ukraine: Russia Considering Various Scenarios
09:20 GMTThree Killed, Six Wounded After Fuel-Carrying Tankers Explode in Abu Dhabi - Videos
08:55 GMTNetanyahu Mulls Plea Bargain But What Will it Mean for Israel's Political Scene?
08:55 GMTIndia to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April, Reports Say
08:50 GMTSweden Investigates Drone Flights Over Nuclear Plants as 'National Incident'
08:28 GMTKeir Starmer Urged to ‘Man Up’ and Apologise Instead of ‘Weaseling Out’ of Drinks in Lockdown Claims
08:12 GMTMajor Snowstorm Hits US East Coast - Photo, Video
08:02 GMTNorth Macedonia's Parliament Elects New Prime Minister, Approves New Coalition Government
07:32 GMTReal Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup
07:31 GMTVolcano Monitoring Ineffective in Detecting Deadly Hazards Like Indonesia 2018 Tsunami, Warns Study