PM Sanchez: Novak Djokovic Will Have to Comply With Spanish Health Rules to Compete in Country

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that tennis star Novak Djokovic is going to have to comply with health regulations in Spain to be able to participate in competitions in the country."Any sportsperson who wishes to compete in our country must comply with the health rules of Spain," Sanchez said when asked whether Djokovic would be allowed to enter Spain to compete.This development comes after Djokovic had his visa dismissed by Australian federal court, and was deported from the country where he arrived earlier this month to compete in the Australian Open tournament.
