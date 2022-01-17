https://sputniknews.com/20220117/pm-sanchez-novak-djokovic-will-have-to-comply-with-spanish-health-rules-to-compete-in-country-1092324652.html

PM Sanchez: Novak Djokovic Will Have to Comply With Spanish Health Rules to Compete in Country

PM Sanchez: Novak Djokovic Will Have to Comply With Spanish Health Rules to Compete in Country

The Spanish prime minister has explained that "any sportsperson who wishes to compete" in Spain must comply with the country's "health rules". 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T16:16+0000

2022-01-17T16:16+0000

2022-01-17T16:33+0000

novak djokovic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that tennis star Novak Djokovic is going to have to comply with health regulations in Spain to be able to participate in competitions in the country."Any sportsperson who wishes to compete in our country must comply with the health rules of Spain," Sanchez said when asked whether Djokovic would be allowed to enter Spain to compete.This development comes after Djokovic had his visa dismissed by Australian federal court, and was deported from the country where he arrived earlier this month to compete in the Australian Open tournament.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

novak djokovic