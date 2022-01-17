Registration was successful!
PM Sanchez: Novak Djokovic Will Have to Comply With Spanish Health Rules to Compete in Country
PM Sanchez: Novak Djokovic Will Have to Comply With Spanish Health Rules to Compete in Country
The Spanish prime minister has explained that "any sportsperson who wishes to compete" in Spain must comply with the country's "health rules". 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that tennis star Novak Djokovic is going to have to comply with health regulations in Spain to be able to participate in competitions in the country."Any sportsperson who wishes to compete in our country must comply with the health rules of Spain," Sanchez said when asked whether Djokovic would be allowed to enter Spain to compete.This development comes after Djokovic had his visa dismissed by Australian federal court, and was deported from the country where he arrived earlier this month to compete in the Australian Open tournament.
novak djokovic

PM Sanchez: Novak Djokovic Will Have to Comply With Spanish Health Rules to Compete in Country

16:16 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 17.01.2022)
The Spanish prime minister has explained that "any sportsperson who wishes to compete" in Spain must comply with the country's "health rules".
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that tennis star Novak Djokovic is going to have to comply with health regulations in Spain to be able to participate in competitions in the country.
"Any sportsperson who wishes to compete in our country must comply with the health rules of Spain," Sanchez said when asked whether Djokovic would be allowed to enter Spain to compete.
This development comes after Djokovic had his visa dismissed by Australian federal court, and was deported from the country where he arrived earlier this month to compete in the Australian Open tournament.
