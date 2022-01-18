https://sputniknews.com/20220118/bills-own-dont-ask-dont-tell-1092353098.html

Bill's Own 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'

In recent months, revelations from the highly anticipated docu-series Playboy Confidential, scheduled for release on January 24, have been full of revelations...

In the latest sneak peek from the upcoming documentary, the Playboy founder's former lover Sondra Theodore revealed yet another secret about Hugh Hefner's personal life.The owner of one of the most famous mansions in Los Angeles allegedly hosted regular dinner parties, called "pig nights" by the host and his honored guests, when the infamous property was filled with hookers and his influential celebrity pals, among whom were comedian and convicted sex offender Bill Cosby and "Soul Train" TV show creator Don Cornelius, who, according to the docuseries, once held two Playboy bunnies hostage in his home.And although Hefner allegedly forbade his employees and guests to call prostitutes "pigs" so that they would not know what they were called behind their backs, "Pig Night" was a type of dinner party that served as a prelude to orgies with the nation's creme de la creme. The orgies, in which all sorts of "crazy stuff" allegedly took place, also involved the use of all types of drugs available at the moment, of course.Former President Bill Clinton is surely not without sin himself, as one has only to recall the famous scandal with Monica Lewinsky, which almost cost him his office in the 1990s. In recent years, however, Clinton has raised more than a few eyebrows over his ties to the late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but he has never been questioned about either the controversial relationship or his possible involvement in the trafficking and abuse of underage girls.So, maybe we do not need to know if the then-Arkansas governor attended dinners at the Playboy Mansion, just in case we cannot handle the truth?

