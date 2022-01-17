https://sputniknews.com/20220117/save-big-dog-will-bojo-keep-his-job-or-leave-no-10-1092321650.html

'Save Big Dog': Will BoJo Keep His Job or Leave No 10?

'Save Big Dog': Will BoJo Keep His Job or Leave No 10?

UK PM Boris Johnson has reportedly launched an operation dubbed "Save Big Dog" in order to sack a number of his cabinet officials over the partygate scandal and keep his job.

2022-01-17T14:38+0000

2022-01-17T14:38+0000

2022-01-17T14:38+0000

queen elizabeth ii

boris johnson

world

opinion

prince philip

parties

downing street

priti patel

booze

uk conservative party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092274940_5:0:1425:799_1920x0_80_0_0_26c0b645f774cd17b8e29611dc11769e.png

Boris Johnson is reportedly seeking to shift the blame for the "partygate" on some of his government officials in order to salvage his premiership, according to The Independent.Last week Johnson offered apologies in the House of Commons for May 2020's "bring-your-own-booze" party. However, further reports of regular "wine time Fridays" at No10 have emerged since then. According to The Mirror, the events aimed at "letting off steam" were so popular that staff bought a £142 drinks fridge to keep their wine and beer cool. One of those parties occurred on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, during which Queen Elizabeth II sat all alone because of tough social distancing rules. Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, has been tasked with inquiring about alleged violations of lockdown rules within the UK government.'Operation Save Big Dog'If Boris Johnson is drawing up a list of "which official can we sack for which party," he is actually going to run out of people able to work for him, warns the academic: "There have been so many parties now he can't simply sack one or two people and blame them for everything."Even though the "Save Big Dog" op could shield BoJo for now, yet another damning piece of evidence might prompt further calls for the premier to step down immediately, Jones notes.However, it would take time for Tories to oust BoJo if the he refuses to resign, the professor admits:"What the British have to do is to wait for 54 Conservative MPs to formally write to the chairman of the 1922 committee, who is the top backbench MP," Jones says. "If 54 write to him demanding the prime minister's resignation, then there is a leadership election between 'do you want Boris Johnson? Yes or no?' If he wins, he stays in power for another 12 months. If he loses he has to resign."Sue Gray's investigation also poses a challenge to the prime minister, according to Dr. Sarah Lieberman, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at Canterbury Christ Church University in the UK. If Gray's report suggests he lied to the House of Commons that he did not know about a series of the Downing Street parties, "then his position becomes untenable," she highlights.The PM's alleged decision to sacrifice some of his government's officials is nothing new, according to Jones: "BoJo has a long track record, of doing such things - when he was a journalist, when he was a backbench MP, when he was mayor of London, when he was a cabinet minister. This is just part of the person that is Boris Johnson."According to the academic, Johnson would sacrifice friends, his political party, other people's careers to do anything to protect himself."This is something he has done before," echoes Lieberman. "Allegra Stratton issued a tearful apology only a few weeks ago for comments regarding a party she did not even attend."Who Could Replace BoJo?However, the British press has already started speculating about potential candidates to fill BoJo's shoes should he resign, naming Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Jeremy Hunt, and Priti Patel as probable Tory picks.According to Lieberman, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is the most probable candidate to replace Johnson:Jones holds another stance: the professor believes that Liz Truss and Priti Patel have more chances of winning the party's leadership than the other two candidates."I don't think Rishi Sunak has enough support within the party," he notes. "And Jeremy Hunt, he was the runner-up to Boris Johnson last time around, but I don't think he's got enough people there in the MPs."At the same time, MPs want someone of a similar political outlook as Johnson, that's why they might tap either Patel or Truss for the job, the academic suggests.

https://sputniknews.com/20220116/boris-get-exit-done-scottish-newspaper-trolls-uk-pm-with-his-famous-brexit-slogan-1092301053.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220114/changing-horses-in-midstream-could-bojo-be-replaced-by-sunak--would-it-save-the-day-for-tories-1092239244.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220117/bojo-reportedly-grilled-in-partygate-probe-amid-save-big-dogred-meat-premiership-rescue-plans-1092309078.html

downing street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

queen elizabeth ii, boris johnson, world, opinion, prince philip, parties, downing street, priti patel, booze, uk conservative party, uk, coronavirus, rishi sunak