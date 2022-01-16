Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/boris-get-exit-done-scottish-newspaper-trolls-uk-pm-with-his-famous-brexit-slogan-1092301053.html
'Boris, Get Exit Done': Scottish Newspaper Trolls UK PM With His Famous Brexit Slogan
2022-01-16T18:09+0000
2022-01-16T18:09+0000
boris johnson
lockdown
uk
covid-19
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092290693_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71e78439bb6f886dc975d80e752297a7.jpg
The ongoing scandal around violations of the lockdowns by members of the UK government, known as PartyGate, has caused both the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Tories in general to tank in the popularity polls.The first calls for the Prime Minister to resign have not taken long to surface with Scottish newspaper, Sunday National, deciding to troll Johnson using his own punchline from the 2019 campaign, only now - instead of calling for the UK to leave the EU - the punchline urges Boris to quit 10 Downing Street.The trolling punchline appears on the front page of the latest issue along with lead articles that hint at the main story's contents. Apparently, the newspaper will review the latest polls that saw Johnson's and the Tories' ratings falling in Scotland amid the developing scandal. The lead also claims that a majority of people believe the Prime Minister lied about being oblivious to the lockdown parties.The Conservative Party took a heavy blow this week as a growing amount of evidence surfaced to back up accusations against the government of holding numerous in-person events at a time when the whole country was in lockdown and people were forced to limit how much contact they had with those outside their household. One of the biggest scandals erupted over claims that Downing Street officials threw a Christmas Party on 18 December, when most people were forbidden to see their family during the holidays.Despite originally dismissing reports about the parties as fake, Johnson eventually ordered an inquiry into the matter. However, some of the reports claim that the Prime Minister was aware of the parties taking place and that he even participated in some of them.
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/uk-labour-leader-starmer-i-think-pm-johnson-broke-the-law-1092293745.html
boris johnson, lockdown, uk, covid-19

18:09 GMT 16.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMENBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference to update the nation on the Covid-19 booster vaccine program in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on December 15, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference to update the nation on the Covid-19 booster vaccine program in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on December 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMEN
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The ongoing scandal around violations of the lockdowns by members of the UK government, known as PartyGate, has caused both the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Tories in general to tank in the popularity polls.
The first calls for the Prime Minister to resign have not taken long to surface with Scottish newspaper, Sunday National, deciding to troll Johnson using his own punchline from the 2019 campaign, only now - instead of calling for the UK to leave the EU - the punchline urges Boris to quit 10 Downing Street.
The trolling punchline appears on the front page of the latest issue along with lead articles that hint at the main story's contents. Apparently, the newspaper will review the latest polls that saw Johnson's and the Tories' ratings falling in Scotland amid the developing scandal. The lead also claims that a majority of people believe the Prime Minister lied about being oblivious to the lockdown parties.
The Conservative Party took a heavy blow this week as a growing amount of evidence surfaced to back up accusations against the government of holding numerous in-person events at a time when the whole country was in lockdown and people were forced to limit how much contact they had with those outside their household. One of the biggest scandals erupted over claims that Downing Street officials threw a Christmas Party on 18 December, when most people were forbidden to see their family during the holidays.
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer replying to the Prime Minister's statement about the COP26 climate conference in the House of Commons in London on November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
UK Labour Leader Starmer on 'Partygate': 'I Think PM Johnson Broke the Law'
09:55 GMT
Despite originally dismissing reports about the parties as fake, Johnson eventually ordered an inquiry into the matter. However, some of the reports claim that the Prime Minister was aware of the parties taking place and that he even participated in some of them.
