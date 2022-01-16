https://sputniknews.com/20220116/boris-get-exit-done-scottish-newspaper-trolls-uk-pm-with-his-famous-brexit-slogan-1092301053.html

'Boris, Get Exit Done': Scottish Newspaper Trolls UK PM With His Famous Brexit Slogan

'Boris, Get Exit Done': Scottish Newspaper Trolls UK PM With His Famous Brexit Slogan

The Prime Minister, his Cabinet and party have landed in hot water amid overwhelming reports, most of which remain unconfirmed, about a slew of parties being... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-16T18:09+0000

2022-01-16T18:09+0000

2022-01-16T18:09+0000

boris johnson

lockdown

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092290693_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71e78439bb6f886dc975d80e752297a7.jpg

The ongoing scandal around violations of the lockdowns by members of the UK government, known as PartyGate, has caused both the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Tories in general to tank in the popularity polls.The first calls for the Prime Minister to resign have not taken long to surface with Scottish newspaper, Sunday National, deciding to troll Johnson using his own punchline from the 2019 campaign, only now - instead of calling for the UK to leave the EU - the punchline urges Boris to quit 10 Downing Street.The trolling punchline appears on the front page of the latest issue along with lead articles that hint at the main story's contents. Apparently, the newspaper will review the latest polls that saw Johnson's and the Tories' ratings falling in Scotland amid the developing scandal. The lead also claims that a majority of people believe the Prime Minister lied about being oblivious to the lockdown parties.The Conservative Party took a heavy blow this week as a growing amount of evidence surfaced to back up accusations against the government of holding numerous in-person events at a time when the whole country was in lockdown and people were forced to limit how much contact they had with those outside their household. One of the biggest scandals erupted over claims that Downing Street officials threw a Christmas Party on 18 December, when most people were forbidden to see their family during the holidays.Despite originally dismissing reports about the parties as fake, Johnson eventually ordered an inquiry into the matter. However, some of the reports claim that the Prime Minister was aware of the parties taking place and that he even participated in some of them.

https://sputniknews.com/20220116/uk-labour-leader-starmer-i-think-pm-johnson-broke-the-law-1092293745.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

boris johnson, lockdown, uk, covid-19