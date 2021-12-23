Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/how-garden-party-leak-adds-to-growing-pile-of-scandals-surrounding-bojo-1091731032.html
How 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo
How 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo
The Guardian released a photo featuring UK PM Boris Johnson and his staff members holding a social gathering on 15 May 2020, amid the first pandemic lockdown.
2021-12-23T05:15+0000
2021-12-23T05:15+0000
boris johnson
world
opinion
election
christmas
uk conservative party
uk
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083556963_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a4a357b4940831a926843fde8d9951.jpg
The bombshell photo featuring a No 10 staff gathering with wine, spirits, and cheese was released by The Guardian on 19 December. According to the news website, the picture was taken on Friday, 15 May 2020, amid the COVID lockdown. On that very day then-Health Secretary Hancock instructed Britons that they could meet just one other person from outside their household at a social distance of two metres.The photograph was shared with The Guardian after No 10 publicly rejected assumptions that its staff held a social gathering on 15 May 2020. The prime minister's spokesman said Johnson's cabinet members were working in the garden in the afternoon and evening.Who Leaked the Garden Pic?The Telegraph alleged on 20 December that the image of the garden gathering was supposedly taken from a first floor veranda at the back of No 11, where Chancellor Rishi Sunak's offices are located. However, the Treasury vehemently denied the assumption, adding "that room is accessible to anyone working in Downing Street"."It would not surprise me if the photo was leaked by a Treasury employee - they are next door and have a good view of the garden", says British academic, author, and economic commentator Rodney Atkinson, adding that there are "great tensions" between the Treasury and the prime minister.According to the academic, the PM "cannot stop spending billions whenever he opens his mouth" and the Treasury is concerned about the growing national debt, which has soared to £2.3 trillion ($3.06 trillion) and continues to rise.Still, there have been leaks indicating serious disagreements between Sunak and Johnson over lockdowns and economic measures. Atkinson points out that Johnson and different health secretaries "have refused to balance advice from the medical SAGE Committee with the economic consequences of COVID controls and lockdowns for business and the economy in general". According to the economic commentator, the Treasury and the Business Department "are rightly angry about this".Nevertheless, the academic does not believe that Sunak "would be directly or indirectly associated with the photograph leak" even though the current chancellor has ambitions and is largely seen as a possible successor to Johnson.'There's Real Anger at Johnson Across Political Spectrum'The leak of the Downing Street party comes on the heels of a series of blunders by the UK prime minister, a Tory rebellion against BoJo's new COVID rules, and a resounding defeat of the Conservative Party in a December by-election in a traditional stronghold, North Shropshire.Earlier this month, Downing Street staff was also accused of holding a Christmas party on 18 December 2020, in apparent defiance of lockdown rules. According to the BBC, a series of other reports alleges that members of Johnson's government held meetings in violation of their own COVID rules on multiple occasions.Atkinson does not rule out that the leaks are connected to the ongoing infighting within the Conservative Party.Yet, it is not just a party matter, according to him: "There is real anger across the political spectrum about politicians, civil servants, and the medical professions controlling the people with rules and laws and then doing the opposite themselves".'Even BoJo Knows That His Party Won't Win With Him as Leader'The mounting tide of scandals is affecting Boris Johnson's already weak position, especially given that the PM has no "natural constituency" in the parliamentary party, according to Atkinson.According to Atkinson, Johnson has no illusions with regard to his party's chances of winning the next general election if he remains the Tory leader.Having alienated politicians of all stripes BoJo has also estranged his supporters among new entrepreneurs and family businesses by destroying them through his lockdown measures, the author notes. This leaves the PM with little if any chances of coming out on top, according to the academic.
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/reports-suggest-downing-street-garden-party-photo-could-have-been-leaked-by-uk-treasury-1091700866.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/photo-bojo--co-were-chilling-in-downing-st-garden-when-brits-were-supposed-to-be-in-1st-lockdown-1091656277.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/the-more-bojo-runs-into-trouble-the-better-the-odds-are-for-labour-in-next-election-academic-says-1091552279.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083556963_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cfef7db62313cb90993c5d45810d11be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, world, opinion, election, christmas, uk conservative party, uk, covid-19

How 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo

05:15 GMT 23.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) leave 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly cabinet meeting in London on October 13, 2020 held at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) leave 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly cabinet meeting in London on October 13, 2020 held at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
A photograph, depicting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his then-fiancee Carrie, and 17 other staff members in the Downing Street garden enjoying wine and cheese presumably amid the lockdown has added to the mounting tide of scandals involving the PM. British academic and author Rodney Atkinson has weighed up BoJo's odds of staying afloat.
The bombshell photo featuring a No 10 staff gathering with wine, spirits, and cheese was released by The Guardian on 19 December. According to the news website, the picture was taken on Friday, 15 May 2020, amid the COVID lockdown. On that very day then-Health Secretary Hancock instructed Britons that they could meet just one other person from outside their household at a social distance of two metres.
The photograph was shared with The Guardian after No 10 publicly rejected assumptions that its staff held a social gathering on 15 May 2020. The prime minister's spokesman said Johnson's cabinet members were working in the garden in the afternoon and evening.
Open House London 2013 HM Treasury - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Reports Suggest Downing Street 'Garden Party' Photo Could Have Been Leaked by UK Treasury
21 December, 17:29 GMT

Who Leaked the Garden Pic?

The Telegraph alleged on 20 December that the image of the garden gathering was supposedly taken from a first floor veranda at the back of No 11, where Chancellor Rishi Sunak's offices are located. However, the Treasury vehemently denied the assumption, adding "that room is accessible to anyone working in Downing Street".
"It would not surprise me if the photo was leaked by a Treasury employee - they are next door and have a good view of the garden", says British academic, author, and economic commentator Rodney Atkinson, adding that there are "great tensions" between the Treasury and the prime minister.
According to the academic, the PM "cannot stop spending billions whenever he opens his mouth" and the Treasury is concerned about the growing national debt, which has soared to £2.3 trillion ($3.06 trillion) and continues to rise.

"This No 10 is economically illiterate and financially dangerous", says Atkinson. "Sunak is not a strong chancellor but even he realises what an economic liability Johnson is. But he owes his position to Johnson and the fact that the previous chancellor was forced to resign".

Still, there have been leaks indicating serious disagreements between Sunak and Johnson over lockdowns and economic measures. Atkinson points out that Johnson and different health secretaries "have refused to balance advice from the medical SAGE Committee with the economic consequences of COVID controls and lockdowns for business and the economy in general". According to the economic commentator, the Treasury and the Business Department "are rightly angry about this".
Nevertheless, the academic does not believe that Sunak "would be directly or indirectly associated with the photograph leak" even though the current chancellor has ambitions and is largely seen as a possible successor to Johnson.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street 10 to meet with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, in London, Britain December 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
Photo: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown
20 December, 02:32 GMT

'There's Real Anger at Johnson Across Political Spectrum'

The leak of the Downing Street party comes on the heels of a series of blunders by the UK prime minister, a Tory rebellion against BoJo's new COVID rules, and a resounding defeat of the Conservative Party in a December by-election in a traditional stronghold, North Shropshire.
Earlier this month, Downing Street staff was also accused of holding a Christmas party on 18 December 2020, in apparent defiance of lockdown rules. According to the BBC, a series of other reports alleges that members of Johnson's government held meetings in violation of their own COVID rules on multiple occasions.
Atkinson does not rule out that the leaks are connected to the ongoing infighting within the Conservative Party.
Yet, it is not just a party matter, according to him: "There is real anger across the political spectrum about politicians, civil servants, and the medical professions controlling the people with rules and laws and then doing the opposite themselves".

"Even the civil servant appointed to investigate lockdown law breaking by Johnson, his party, and the civil service had to resign because his own office held a party against the rules", says the economic commentator. "Businesses and individuals in the market sector are well aware of the fact that those who closed them down still have their salaries and pension rights while their finances have been destroyed".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
The More BoJo Runs Into Trouble, the Better the Odds Are For Labour in Next Election, Academic Says
15 December, 18:58 GMT

'Even BoJo Knows That His Party Won't Win With Him as Leader'

The mounting tide of scandals is affecting Boris Johnson's already weak position, especially given that the PM has no "natural constituency" in the parliamentary party, according to Atkinson.

"[Johnson] has been anti-Conservative in his social policies and statist in his economic policies", the academic says. "He has boasted of his libertarian tendencies but he has been dictatorial in lockdowns and the suppression of business and family life but libertarian only in his dealings with fake asylum seekers. He has alienated the socially conservative, the classical liberals, and the EU fanatics. He is seen as a policy opportunist without principles".

According to Atkinson, Johnson has no illusions with regard to his party's chances of winning the next general election if he remains the Tory leader.
Having alienated politicians of all stripes BoJo has also estranged his supporters among new entrepreneurs and family businesses by destroying them through his lockdown measures, the author notes. This leaves the PM with little if any chances of coming out on top, according to the academic.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:26 GMTRussian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees
06:16 GMTMajor Norwegian Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Interfere With Young Women's Periods
06:09 GMTChances of Novak Djokovic's Participation in Australian Open Rise After Vaccine Exemption Hints
06:09 GMTPresident Putin to Hold Annual End-of-Year Press Conference in Moscow
05:51 GMTBoJo Allegedly Not Going to Change COVID Rules Before Xmas as Studies Show Omicron Milder Than Delta
05:23 GMTAncient Golden Neck Ring 'of Almost Divine Quality' Found in Denmark
05:15 GMTHow 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo
03:53 GMTUS Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint After Meeting in Philadelphia - Statement
02:57 GMTBiden: Potential 2024 Rematch With Trump Would 'Increase' Desire to Seek Reelection
02:35 GMTBarcelona Reportedly Set to Meet Man City's €55 Million Price for Ferran Torres
02:14 GMTUS House January 6 Panel Requests Testimony From Republican Congressman Jordan - Letter
02:01 GMTUS Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Challenges to Biden Admin. Vaccine Mandates - Filing
01:55 GMTUS Shows Absence of Constructive Approach on Russian Diplomatic Property – Kremlin
01:30 GMTVideo: Virginia Conservators Open 1887 Time Capsule Found Beneath Removed Robert E. Lee Statue
01:01 GMT‘Most Important Box Office Force?’: Experts Weigh in on Pandemic-Era Success of ‘Spider-Man’
YesterdayOur First Lockdown Experiment Failed. Let's Not Try a Second One
YesterdayHarris Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Staffer Gets Infected Earlier - Statement
YesterdayIran Nuclear Deal Talks to End ‘Within Weeks’, Sullivan Tells Israeli Paper During Jerusalem Visit
YesterdayUS Navy Seizes 1,400 AK-47s From 'Stateless Vessel' in North Arabian Sea
YesterdayUK Watchdog Will Not Probe Metropolitan Police Over 10 Downing Street Christmas Party