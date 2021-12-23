https://sputniknews.com/20211223/how-garden-party-leak-adds-to-growing-pile-of-scandals-surrounding-bojo-1091731032.html

How 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo

How 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo

The Guardian released a photo featuring UK PM Boris Johnson and his staff members holding a social gathering on 15 May 2020, amid the first pandemic lockdown.

2021-12-23T05:15+0000

2021-12-23T05:15+0000

2021-12-23T05:15+0000

boris johnson

world

opinion

election

christmas

uk conservative party

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083556963_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a4a357b4940831a926843fde8d9951.jpg

The bombshell photo featuring a No 10 staff gathering with wine, spirits, and cheese was released by The Guardian on 19 December. According to the news website, the picture was taken on Friday, 15 May 2020, amid the COVID lockdown. On that very day then-Health Secretary Hancock instructed Britons that they could meet just one other person from outside their household at a social distance of two metres.The photograph was shared with The Guardian after No 10 publicly rejected assumptions that its staff held a social gathering on 15 May 2020. The prime minister's spokesman said Johnson's cabinet members were working in the garden in the afternoon and evening.Who Leaked the Garden Pic?The Telegraph alleged on 20 December that the image of the garden gathering was supposedly taken from a first floor veranda at the back of No 11, where Chancellor Rishi Sunak's offices are located. However, the Treasury vehemently denied the assumption, adding "that room is accessible to anyone working in Downing Street"."It would not surprise me if the photo was leaked by a Treasury employee - they are next door and have a good view of the garden", says British academic, author, and economic commentator Rodney Atkinson, adding that there are "great tensions" between the Treasury and the prime minister.According to the academic, the PM "cannot stop spending billions whenever he opens his mouth" and the Treasury is concerned about the growing national debt, which has soared to £2.3 trillion ($3.06 trillion) and continues to rise.Still, there have been leaks indicating serious disagreements between Sunak and Johnson over lockdowns and economic measures. Atkinson points out that Johnson and different health secretaries "have refused to balance advice from the medical SAGE Committee with the economic consequences of COVID controls and lockdowns for business and the economy in general". According to the economic commentator, the Treasury and the Business Department "are rightly angry about this".Nevertheless, the academic does not believe that Sunak "would be directly or indirectly associated with the photograph leak" even though the current chancellor has ambitions and is largely seen as a possible successor to Johnson.'There's Real Anger at Johnson Across Political Spectrum'The leak of the Downing Street party comes on the heels of a series of blunders by the UK prime minister, a Tory rebellion against BoJo's new COVID rules, and a resounding defeat of the Conservative Party in a December by-election in a traditional stronghold, North Shropshire.Earlier this month, Downing Street staff was also accused of holding a Christmas party on 18 December 2020, in apparent defiance of lockdown rules. According to the BBC, a series of other reports alleges that members of Johnson's government held meetings in violation of their own COVID rules on multiple occasions.Atkinson does not rule out that the leaks are connected to the ongoing infighting within the Conservative Party.Yet, it is not just a party matter, according to him: "There is real anger across the political spectrum about politicians, civil servants, and the medical professions controlling the people with rules and laws and then doing the opposite themselves".'Even BoJo Knows That His Party Won't Win With Him as Leader'The mounting tide of scandals is affecting Boris Johnson's already weak position, especially given that the PM has no "natural constituency" in the parliamentary party, according to Atkinson.According to Atkinson, Johnson has no illusions with regard to his party's chances of winning the next general election if he remains the Tory leader.Having alienated politicians of all stripes BoJo has also estranged his supporters among new entrepreneurs and family businesses by destroying them through his lockdown measures, the author notes. This leaves the PM with little if any chances of coming out on top, according to the academic.

https://sputniknews.com/20211221/reports-suggest-downing-street-garden-party-photo-could-have-been-leaked-by-uk-treasury-1091700866.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211220/photo-bojo--co-were-chilling-in-downing-st-garden-when-brits-were-supposed-to-be-in-1st-lockdown-1091656277.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211215/the-more-bojo-runs-into-trouble-the-better-the-odds-are-for-labour-in-next-election-academic-says-1091552279.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

boris johnson, world, opinion, election, christmas, uk conservative party, uk, covid-19