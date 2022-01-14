Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/uk-councillor-calls-for-prince-andrew-to-lose-duke-of-york-title-1092266975.html
UK Councillor Calls for Prince Andrew to Lose Duke of York Title
UK Councillor Calls for Prince Andrew to Lose Duke of York Title
The title of Duke of York was first created in 1385 by King Edward III for his son Edmund of Langley. Most title holders have been the second sons of kings... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T21:29+0000
2022-01-14T21:29+0000
britain
great britain
prince andrew
uk
new york
virginia roberts giuffre
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092267250_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_77432df91c24c8a66df3b9055731fd20.jpg
A councillor in the English city of York has floated a demand for Prince Andrew to lose his aristocratic title of 'Duke of York', as he faces civil action over allegations of rape and sexual abuse of minors in the US.Darryl Smalley, the executive of the ruling Liberal-Democrat group on the city's council for culture, leisure and communities, launched his campaign with the social media hashtag #NotInYorksName on Thursday.The launch occurred after Queen Elizabeth II stripped her second son of most of his titles and rank, including the style 'his royal highness' while he defends himself in a New York court from his accuser, Virginia Giuffre."I think the vast majority of people in York feel exactly the same in protecting the reputation of the city," Smalley stated, adding that, "no one is above the law and all allegations should rightly be fully investigated, particularly following the recent distressing court cases.""I think many, many people in the city really are quite aggrieved that whilst many of his titles have been removed — those that associated to the military and another organizations the ones that actually ties a whole city with a population of 200,000 are what is retained," the councillor told the Mail Online.Smalley admitted to Sky News that there was not "unanimous" support on the council for the move."There have been calls that we're looking at as to whether the whole council should attempt to pass the resolution," he said. "We're not not there yet, but it's something we're looking into.""Ultimately this is really a decision [for] himself, for the Royal household and Parliament. Parliament have powers in relation to removing titles."Labour York Central MP Rachael Maskell backed Smalley's campaign in a tweet.The title of Duke of York has been held by several who ascended to the throne themselves after the death or abdication of an elder brother, including Henry VIII, Charles I, James II, and the father of Queen Elizabeth II, George VI.
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/questions-about-sex-life-and-private-parts-prince-andrew-reportedly-faces-off-limits-deposition-1092263613.html
britain
great britain
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092267250_58:0:2787:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b04eb17dce0f95e569a73d44380331df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
britain, great britain, prince andrew, uk, new york, virginia roberts giuffre, queen elizabeth ii

UK Councillor Calls for Prince Andrew to Lose Duke of York Title

21:29 GMT 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEYA portrait of Britain's Prince Andrew is seen on a sign outside the Duke of York public house in London
A portrait of Britain's Prince Andrew is seen on a sign outside the Duke of York public house in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The title of Duke of York was first created in 1385 by King Edward III for his son Edmund of Langley. Most title holders have been the second sons of kings, but many ascended the throne themselves after the death or abdication of an elder brother.
A councillor in the English city of York has floated a demand for Prince Andrew to lose his aristocratic title of 'Duke of York', as he faces civil action over allegations of rape and sexual abuse of minors in the US.
Darryl Smalley, the executive of the ruling Liberal-Democrat group on the city's council for culture, leisure and communities, launched his campaign with the social media hashtag #NotInYorksName on Thursday.
The launch occurred after Queen Elizabeth II stripped her second son of most of his titles and rank, including the style 'his royal highness' while he defends himself in a New York court from his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

It is "untenable for the Duke of York to cling onto his title another day longer," Smalley said.

"I think the vast majority of people in York feel exactly the same in protecting the reputation of the city," Smalley stated, adding that, "no one is above the law and all allegations should rightly be fully investigated, particularly following the recent distressing court cases."
"I think many, many people in the city really are quite aggrieved that whilst many of his titles have been removed — those that associated to the military and another organizations the ones that actually ties a whole city with a population of 200,000 are what is retained," the councillor told the Mail Online.
Британский принц Эндрю и Вирджиния Джуффре - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
Questions About Sex Life and Private Parts: Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Off Limits Deposition
18:21 GMT
Smalley admitted to Sky News that there was not "unanimous" support on the council for the move.
"There have been calls that we're looking at as to whether the whole council should attempt to pass the resolution," he said. "We're not not there yet, but it's something we're looking into."
"Ultimately this is really a decision [for] himself, for the Royal household and Parliament. Parliament have powers in relation to removing titles."
Labour York Central MP Rachael Maskell backed Smalley's campaign in a tweet.
The title of Duke of York has been held by several who ascended to the throne themselves after the death or abdication of an elder brother, including Henry VIII, Charles I, James II, and the father of Queen Elizabeth II, George VI.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:07 GMTBiden Administration Threatens to Rescind Arizona's COVID-19 Relief Funds Due to Anti-Mask Programs
21:48 GMTNot So Fast! New Study Aims to Debunk 1996 Claims Martian Meteorite Had Signs of ‘Primitive Life’
21:29 GMTUK Councillor Calls for Prince Andrew to Lose Duke of York Title
21:21 GMTJurgen Klopp Reveals What He Thinks About Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Liverpool Absence
21:14 GMTWomen Find Men Who Wear Face Masks More Attractive, Study Shows
21:11 GMTUS Scientists Develop Method to 'Kick And Kill' Hidden HIV in Cells, Coming Closer to Curing Disease
21:07 GMTPakistan Security Policy Lists Indian Hindutva-Driven Politics as Threat
20:57 GMTHillary Clinton 2024? Sounds Implausible But Not Impossible, US Political Scientists Say
20:52 GMTPope Francis Pays Unannounced Visit to Favorite Record Store
20:18 GMTPhotos: US Navy’s Futuristic DDG(X) Destroyer Design Looks a Lot Like China’s Type 055 Warship
20:17 GMTTories Hit Back at Opposition And Media Over ‘Partygate’ Consequences
19:51 GMTEx-Pharma CEO Shkreli Banned for Life From Drug Industry, Fined $64Mln - US Judge
18:52 GMTPentagon Says Does Not See Need for Hotline With Russia for Deconfliction on Ukraine
18:28 GMTGOP Lawmaker Plans to Bring FAUCI Act to Senate Floor After Spat With US Top Doctor
18:23 GMTNATO Chief Slams Cyberattacks on Ukrainian Gov't, Pledges 'Strong Support' to Kiev
18:21 GMTQuestions About Sex Life and Private Parts: Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Off Limits Deposition
18:07 GMTAnger as US School Allows Satan Club to Distribute Flyers in Its Lobby
17:23 GMTHere Comes the Sun: Corona Rolls Out Vitamin D-Enriched Alcohol-Free Beer
17:13 GMTGOP v CPD: Republicans to Forbid Future Party Nominees to Take Part in Presidential Debates
17:04 GMTPentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media