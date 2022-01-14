https://sputniknews.com/20220114/uk-councillor-calls-for-prince-andrew-to-lose-duke-of-york-title-1092266975.html

UK Councillor Calls for Prince Andrew to Lose Duke of York Title

UK Councillor Calls for Prince Andrew to Lose Duke of York Title

The title of Duke of York was first created in 1385 by King Edward III for his son Edmund of Langley. Most title holders have been the second sons of kings... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-14T21:29+0000

2022-01-14T21:29+0000

2022-01-14T21:29+0000

britain

great britain

prince andrew

uk

new york

virginia roberts giuffre

queen elizabeth ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092267250_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_77432df91c24c8a66df3b9055731fd20.jpg

A councillor in the English city of York has floated a demand for Prince Andrew to lose his aristocratic title of 'Duke of York', as he faces civil action over allegations of rape and sexual abuse of minors in the US.Darryl Smalley, the executive of the ruling Liberal-Democrat group on the city's council for culture, leisure and communities, launched his campaign with the social media hashtag #NotInYorksName on Thursday.The launch occurred after Queen Elizabeth II stripped her second son of most of his titles and rank, including the style 'his royal highness' while he defends himself in a New York court from his accuser, Virginia Giuffre."I think the vast majority of people in York feel exactly the same in protecting the reputation of the city," Smalley stated, adding that, "no one is above the law and all allegations should rightly be fully investigated, particularly following the recent distressing court cases.""I think many, many people in the city really are quite aggrieved that whilst many of his titles have been removed — those that associated to the military and another organizations the ones that actually ties a whole city with a population of 200,000 are what is retained," the councillor told the Mail Online.Smalley admitted to Sky News that there was not "unanimous" support on the council for the move."There have been calls that we're looking at as to whether the whole council should attempt to pass the resolution," he said. "We're not not there yet, but it's something we're looking into.""Ultimately this is really a decision [for] himself, for the Royal household and Parliament. Parliament have powers in relation to removing titles."Labour York Central MP Rachael Maskell backed Smalley's campaign in a tweet.The title of Duke of York has been held by several who ascended to the throne themselves after the death or abdication of an elder brother, including Henry VIII, Charles I, James II, and the father of Queen Elizabeth II, George VI.

https://sputniknews.com/20220114/questions-about-sex-life-and-private-parts-prince-andrew-reportedly-faces-off-limits-deposition-1092263613.html

britain

great britain

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

britain, great britain, prince andrew, uk, new york, virginia roberts giuffre, queen elizabeth ii