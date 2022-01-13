https://sputniknews.com/20220113/prince-andrew-gives-up-military-titles-patronages-1092238954.html

Prince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages

Prince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages

The embattled Duke of York has been accused of sexually abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the alleged victims of late American sex offender Jeffrey... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

UK's Prince Andrew has been stripped of military titles and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace revealed on Thursday.The statement also said that the Duke of York will "continue not to undertake any public duties", noting that he is "defending this case as a private citizen" - apparently referring to a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.Giuffre, who is one of the alleged victims of late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. The Duke of York has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and has been struggling to dismiss the case as unconstitutional.

