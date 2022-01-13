Prince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages

Registration was successful!
International
UK's Prince Andrew has been stripped of military titles and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace revealed on Thursday.The statement also said that the Duke of York will "continue not to undertake any public duties", noting that he is "defending this case as a private citizen" - apparently referring to a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.Giuffre, who is one of the alleged victims of late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. The Duke of York has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and has been struggling to dismiss the case as unconstitutional.
uk

17:13 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 17:23 GMT 13.01.2022)
Being updated
The embattled Duke of York has been accused of sexually abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the alleged victims of late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, when she was underage.
UK's Prince Andrew has been stripped of military titles and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace revealed on Thursday.
"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," Buckingham Palace stated.
The statement also said that the Duke of York will "continue not to undertake any public duties", noting that he is "defending this case as a private citizen" - apparently referring to a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
Giuffre, who is one of the alleged victims of late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. The Duke of York has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and has been struggling to dismiss the case as unconstitutional.
