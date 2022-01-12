https://sputniknews.com/20220112/us-judge-rejects-prince-andrews-bid-to-dismiss-giuffres-sex-abuse-lawsuit-1092207558.html

US Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Giuffre's Sex Abuse Lawsuit

US Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Giuffre's Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Last year, Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against the Duke of York, alleging she was trafficked out by late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-12T14:23+0000

2022-01-12T14:23+0000

2022-01-12T15:01+0000

us

prince andrew

lawsuit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081137441_0:227:2771:1786_1920x0_80_0_0_5ed9822b2e361869d2972d40bd331c5e.jpg

The US District Judge Lewis Kaplan has rejected a bid by Prince Andrew to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's civil lawsuit, which accuses him of raping her when she was 17.The ruling means that the royal will face a civil trial in the US. It was premature to consider Prince Andrew's efforts to question Giuffre's accusations but he would be allowed to do so at trial, the judge said, quoted by Reuters. He reportedly added that the trial could begin late this year. Earlier this month, a New York court unsealed a confidential deal reached between the late convicted paedophile Epstein and Virginia Giuffre in 2009. According to the deal, Giuffre was paid $500,000 for agreeing not to sue anyone connected to Epstein who could be viewed as a "potential defendant."

PooLLy Strange you dont plase .. my responce...because im.a witness . 0

PooLLy Thank you. 0

5

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, prince andrew, lawsuit