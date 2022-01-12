Registration was successful!
US Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Giuffre's Sex Abuse Lawsuit
US Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Giuffre's Sex Abuse Lawsuit
Last year, Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against the Duke of York, alleging she was trafficked out by late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17, and a minor according to US law.
The US District Judge Lewis Kaplan has rejected a bid by Prince Andrew to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's civil lawsuit, which accuses him of raping her when she was 17.The ruling means that the royal will face a civil trial in the US. It was premature to consider Prince Andrew's efforts to question Giuffre's accusations but he would be allowed to do so at trial, the judge said, quoted by Reuters. He reportedly added that the trial could begin late this year. Earlier this month, a New York court unsealed a confidential deal reached between the late convicted paedophile Epstein and Virginia Giuffre in 2009. According to the deal, Giuffre was paid $500,000 for agreeing not to sue anyone connected to Epstein who could be viewed as a "potential defendant."
Strange you dont plase .. my responce...because im.a witness .
0
Thank you.
0
5
US Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Giuffre's Sex Abuse Lawsuit

14:23 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 15:01 GMT 12.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Michel EulerIn this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, Britain's Prince Andrew, puts on his glasses prior to his speech to business leaders during a reception at the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Britain's Prince Andrew said Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019
In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, Britain's Prince Andrew, puts on his glasses prior to his speech to business leaders during a reception at the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Britain's Prince Andrew said Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Michel Euler
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Last year, Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against the Duke of York, alleging she was trafficked out by late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17, and a minor according to US law.
The US District Judge Lewis Kaplan has rejected a bid by Prince Andrew to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's civil lawsuit, which accuses him of raping her when she was 17.
The ruling means that the royal will face a civil trial in the US.
It was premature to consider Prince Andrew's efforts to question Giuffre's accusations but he would be allowed to do so at trial, the judge said, quoted by Reuters. He reportedly added that the trial could begin late this year.
Earlier this month, a New York court unsealed a confidential deal reached between the late convicted paedophile Epstein and Virginia Giuffre in 2009. According to the deal, Giuffre was paid $500,000 for agreeing not to sue anyone connected to Epstein who could be viewed as a "potential defendant."
Strange you dont plase .. my responce...because im.a witness .
PPooLLy
12 January, 17:39 GMT
Thank you.
PPooLLy
12 January, 17:39 GMT
Newsfeed
