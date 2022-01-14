https://sputniknews.com/20220114/prince-andrew-accuser-giuffre-vows-shell-continue-to-expose-truth-as-her-case-proceeds-1092249549.html

Prince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Vows She'll 'Continue to Expose Truth' as Her Case Proceeds

Previously, the US court rejected a bid by Prince Andrew to dismiss a civil lawsuit by Giuffre, who accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

Virginia Giuffre, who is engaged in a legal battle with the Duke of York, supported a decision by Judge Kaplan, allowing her case to proceed, and promised she will help to hold the "rich and powerful" to account for their transgressions."I do not walk this path alone, but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking", Giuffre added.The scandal has also forced Prince Andrew to surrender his military titles and royal patronages, which have now been returned to the Queen. Giuffre was reportedly groomed by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who purportedly forced her to have sex with a number of people when she was only 17. The infamous billionaire died in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial in August 2019, allegedly committing suicide. In the meantime, his "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

