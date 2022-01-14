Registration was successful!
Prince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Vows She'll 'Continue to Expose Truth' as Her Case Proceeds
Prince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Vows She'll 'Continue to Expose Truth' as Her Case Proceeds
Previously, the US court rejected a bid by Prince Andrew to dismiss a civil lawsuit by Giuffre, who accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor.
2022-01-14T10:24+0000
2022-01-14T11:26+0000
prince andrew
virginia roberts giuffre
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080031499_0:227:2839:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_6ee329796bee86501996a303bcd701cc.jpg
Virginia Giuffre, who is engaged in a legal battle with the Duke of York, supported a decision by Judge Kaplan, allowing her case to proceed, and promised she will help to hold the "rich and powerful" to account for their transgressions."I do not walk this path alone, but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking", Giuffre added.The scandal has also forced Prince Andrew to surrender his military titles and royal patronages, which have now been returned to the Queen. Giuffre was reportedly groomed by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who purportedly forced her to have sex with a number of people when she was only 17. The infamous billionaire died in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial in August 2019, allegedly committing suicide. In the meantime, his "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.
prince andrew, virginia roberts giuffre, uk

Prince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Vows She'll 'Continue to Expose Truth' as Her Case Proceeds

10:24 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 14.01.2022)
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Previously, the US court rejected a bid by Prince Andrew to dismiss a civil lawsuit by Giuffre, who accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor.
Virginia Giuffre, who is engaged in a legal battle with the Duke of York, supported a decision by Judge Kaplan, allowing her case to proceed, and promised she will help to hold the "rich and powerful" to account for their transgressions.

"I'm pleased with Judge Kaplan's ruling yesterday that allows my case against Prince Andrew to proceed. I'm glad I will have the chance to continue to expose the truth and I am deeply grateful to my extraordinary legal team", she tweeted.

"I do not walk this path alone, but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking", Giuffre added.
The scandal has also forced Prince Andrew to surrender his military titles and royal patronages, which have now been returned to the Queen.
Giuffre was reportedly groomed by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who purportedly forced her to have sex with a number of people when she was only 17. The infamous billionaire died in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial in August 2019, allegedly committing suicide. In the meantime, his "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.
