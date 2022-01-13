Registration was successful!
US Capitol Police Arrest Woman From Michigan With Guns in Her Car
US Capitol Police Arrest Woman From Michigan With Guns in Her Car

18:47 GMT 13.01.2022
© CHIP SOMODEVILLA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Capitol Police announced in a press release on Thursday that they have arrested a woman from the state of Michigan who parked her car containing guns and ammunition at their headquarters.
"At approximately 1:40 p.m. on January 12, a woman parked a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the ‘No Parking’ zone in front of US Capitol Police headquarters. The woman was identified as Kery Lynn McAttee", the release said.
McAttee told USCP that she had driven to Washington, DC from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had about the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the release said.
"During that conversation, one of our agents spotted a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the Silverado. McAttee confirmed there were firearms in her vehicle", the release said.
The USPC also recovered from McAttee's truck an unloaded Remington Nylon 66 0.22 caliber rifle, an unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms 0.50 caliber muzzle loader, a loaded Mossberg 0.410 caliber shotgun and a Gamo pellet gun, the release added.
McAttee has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and other misdemeanors, according to the release.
