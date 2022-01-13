https://sputniknews.com/20220113/us-capitol-police-arrest-woman-from-michigan-with-guns-in-her-car-1092241392.html

US Capitol Police Arrest Woman From Michigan With Guns in Her Car

US Capitol Police Arrest Woman From Michigan With Guns in Her Car

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Capitol Police announced in a press release on Thursday that they have arrested a woman from the state of Michigan who parked her car... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-13T18:47+0000

2022-01-13T18:47+0000

2022-01-13T18:47+0000

us

guns

us capitol

us capitol police (uscp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090964255_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aafcaa24b51639a0a3faa72a9732f575.jpg

McAttee told USCP that she had driven to Washington, DC from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had about the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the release said.The USPC also recovered from McAttee's truck an unloaded Remington Nylon 66 0.22 caliber rifle, an unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms 0.50 caliber muzzle loader, a loaded Mossberg 0.410 caliber shotgun and a Gamo pellet gun, the release added.McAttee has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and other misdemeanors, according to the release.

https://sputniknews.com/20220103/us-capitol-police-face-staffing-shortage-amid-looming-anniversary-of-january-6-attack-1091986818.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, guns, us capitol, us capitol police (uscp)