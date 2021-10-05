Capitol Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Outside Supreme Court

The US Capitol Police has announced that they were moving to investigate a "suspicious vehicle" near the Supreme Court building, urging people to keep away."We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE," the police tweeted. "Please stay away from the area."In another tweet, the police also announced a number of road closures in the area in question.The Capitol Police added that they continue to investigate the matter, and that they will provide more information when they can.Shortly afterwards, the police tweeted that they are trying to talk to the driver, and again advised the public to avoid the area.
Curtis James
NOW: We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE. Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/j129pfKIMG
In another tweet, the police also announced a number of road closures in the area in question.
The following road closures are in effect: - First Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE - Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NE - East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets, NE
