Capitol Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Outside Supreme Court

The police has also announced a number of road closures in the area in question, and said that they will provide more information as soon as they can. 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

The US Capitol Police has announced that they were moving to investigate a "suspicious vehicle" near the Supreme Court building, urging people to keep away."We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE," the police tweeted. "Please stay away from the area."In another tweet, the police also announced a number of road closures in the area in question.The Capitol Police added that they continue to investigate the matter, and that they will provide more information when they can.Shortly afterwards, the police tweeted that they are trying to talk to the driver, and again advised the public to avoid the area.

