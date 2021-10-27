Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Capitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Photo, Video
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/capitol-police-investigating-bomb-threat-at-us-department-of-health-and-human-services-1090253462.html
Capitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Video
Capitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Video
On Sunday, US Capitol Police received a "specific threat" against uniformed officers and spent hours searching the complex, although to no avail. 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T14:45+0000
2021-10-27T15:16+0000
us
bomb threat
capitol police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090253462.jpg?1635347775
Capitol Police are investigating a bomb threat at the US Department of Health and Human Services building, according to reports.Due to the potential threat, the police have closed off roads around the Capitol complex.Axios reporter Andrew Solender has shared several photos and a video on Twitter, showing a heavy police presence at the Capitol complex:Just three days ago, US Capitol Police kicked off a search around the Hill after a young man called in a "specific threat" against uniformed officers. The caller claimed to have various weapons. The USCP were later joined by DC Police in the search, however, no suspect was found.Back in August, a North Carolina man was arrested for threatening to blow up his truck on Capitol Hill. The man, identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device. He had broadcast his threats live on social media, triggering an evacuation of a number of offices in the area, including the Supreme Court.The FBI and Capitol Police swiftly responded to the call of a bomb threat. The 45-year-old man claimed he had a bomb he wanted to detonate inside his truck, which he had parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress. The device, which was later seized by law enforcement, contained an unknown powder in the bottom and a “fabricated” trigger attached to the top.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, bomb threat, capitol police

Capitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Video

14:45 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 27.10.2021)
Subscribe
Being updated
On Sunday, US Capitol Police received a "specific threat" against uniformed officers and spent hours searching the complex, although to no avail.
Capitol Police are investigating a bomb threat at the US Department of Health and Human Services building, according to reports.
Due to the potential threat, the police have closed off roads around the Capitol complex.
Axios reporter Andrew Solender has shared several photos and a video on Twitter, showing a heavy police presence at the Capitol complex:
Just three days ago, US Capitol Police kicked off a search around the Hill after a young man called in a "specific threat" against uniformed officers. The caller claimed to have various weapons. The USCP were later joined by DC Police in the search, however, no suspect was found.
Back in August, a North Carolina man was arrested for threatening to blow up his truck on Capitol Hill. The man, identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device. He had broadcast his threats live on social media, triggering an evacuation of a number of offices in the area, including the Supreme Court.
The FBI and Capitol Police swiftly responded to the call of a bomb threat. The 45-year-old man claimed he had a bomb he wanted to detonate inside his truck, which he had parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress. The device, which was later seized by law enforcement, contained an unknown powder in the bottom and a “fabricated” trigger attached to the top.
502001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:02 GMT‘Weakness Invites Aggression’: Taiwan ‘to Beef Up Defence Capabilities’ Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
15:00 GMTWhat's Behind the Spike in Hate Crimes in the US Outlined in Amended FBI Statistical Data?
14:48 GMTMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Target of Coordinated Hate Campaign on Social Media, Report Says
14:45 GMTCapitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Video
14:42 GMTRishi Sunak Hoists Red Ensign, Hands Out Populist Prosecco Tax Cut in Heavily Leaked Budget Speech
14:36 GMTSecond Met Police Officer Charged With Rape Since Wayne Couzens Jailed for Sarah Everard Murder
14:19 GMTGare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video
14:16 GMTUN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
14:13 GMTUS Issues First Passport With X Gender Marker
14:10 GMTUK's Channel 4 Mysteriously Goes Off Air During Discussion of Superstitions
13:55 GMTAfghanistan's Remaining Hindus and Sikhs Accuse India of Stalling Their Visa Applications
13:50 GMT'Rubbish, Load of B*llocks': Ex-Red Devils Star Blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Man United Staff
13:38 GMTRussia's Glavkosmos Will Fly Four Tourists Into Space in 2024
13:21 GMTRussia's Minor Indigenous Peoples Exhibition Opens in Strasbourg
13:21 GMTIndia Warns Beijing Against Altering Status Quo at LAC Under Pretext of New Border Law
13:18 GMTZuckerberg's 'Family Office' Sued Over Harassment, Discrimination Allegations By Ex-Staffers
13:10 GMTCourt Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent, Russia Says
13:02 GMTRussia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says
13:01 GMTAt Least One Dead, 25 Hurt in Clashes Between Banned Islamist Group and Police in Pakistan - Videos
12:52 GMTPriti Patel Under Pressure to Сlarify UK Spy Agencies' Alleged Cloud Deal With Amazon