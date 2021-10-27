Capitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Video
14:45 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 27.10.2021)
On Sunday, US Capitol Police received a "specific threat" against uniformed officers and spent hours searching the complex, although to no avail.
Capitol Police are investigating a bomb threat at the US Department of Health and Human Services building, according to reports.
Due to the potential threat, the police have closed off roads around the Capitol complex.
Axios reporter Andrew Solender has shared several photos and a video on Twitter, showing a heavy police presence at the Capitol complex:
Just three days ago, US Capitol Police kicked off a search around the Hill after a young man called in a "specific threat" against uniformed officers. The caller claimed to have various weapons. The USCP were later joined by DC Police in the search, however, no suspect was found.
Back in August, a North Carolina man was arrested for threatening to blow up his truck on Capitol Hill. The man, identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device. He had broadcast his threats live on social media, triggering an evacuation of a number of offices in the area, including the Supreme Court.
The FBI and Capitol Police swiftly responded to the call of a bomb threat. The 45-year-old man claimed he had a bomb he wanted to detonate inside his truck, which he had parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress. The device, which was later seized by law enforcement, contained an unknown powder in the bottom and a “fabricated” trigger attached to the top.
