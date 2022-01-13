Registration was successful!
Assange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court, His Fiancee Says
Assange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court, His Fiancee Says
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has requested the UK High Court of Justice to approve three points of law of general public importance, as at least one certified point is necessary for the Supreme Court to hear Assange's appeal against extradition to the United States, his fiancee Stella Moris said.
2022-01-13T14:34+0000
2022-01-13T14:35+0000
julian assange
us
wikileaks
uk
For the country's supreme court to hear an appeals case, it must be first recognized that the appeal concerns legal matters that are important to the larger public."Julian #Assange has asked the High Court to certify three points of law of general public importance. The Supreme Court cannot hear his appeal unless the High Court agrees to certify at least one of them. The High Court could notify its decision about certification at any moment," Moris tweeted.In December, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Wikileaks founder cannot be extradited to America due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.
julian assange, us, wikileaks, uk

Assange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court, His Fiancee Says

14:34 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 13.01.2022)
© NIKLAS HALLE'NSupporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, hold placards outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on December 10, 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has requested the UK High Court of Justice to approve three points of law of general public importance, as at least one certified point is necessary for the Supreme Court to hear Assange's appeal against extradition to the United States, his fiancee Stella Moris said on Thursday.
For the country's supreme court to hear an appeals case, it must be first recognized that the appeal concerns legal matters that are important to the larger public.
"Julian #Assange has asked the High Court to certify three points of law of general public importance. The Supreme Court cannot hear his appeal unless the High Court agrees to certify at least one of them. The High Court could notify its decision about certification at any moment," Moris tweeted.
In December, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Wikileaks founder cannot be extradited to America due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.
Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.
A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard calling for his freedom outside Woolwich Crown Court and HMP Belmarsh prison in southeast London on February 24, 2020, ahead of the opening of the trial to hear a US request for Assange's extradition - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
US Wins Appeal to Extradite Assange
Mexican President Reiterates Asylum Offer to WikiLeaks' Assange
3 January, 18:16 GMT
