US Wins Appeal to Extradite Assange
The US has won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited on spying charges. In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, but the US Department of Justice appealed her decision to the London High Court.
Mexican President Reiterates Asylum Offer to WikiLeaks' Assange
18:16 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 18:18 GMT 03.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASA supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard calling for his freedom outside Woolwich Crown Court and HMP Belmarsh prison in southeast London on February 24, 2020, ahead of the opening of the trial to hear a US request for Assange's extradition
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador once again offered asylum to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently awaiting his extradition to the United States from the United Kingdom.
In December, the London High Court ruled in favour of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning the earlier decision that the whistleblower cannot be extradited to America due to his health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system. The Mexican leader already voiced readiness to grant Assange political asylum in January last year.
"We are ready to offer asylum to Assange. We think that the US government should act humanely. Assange is sick and it would be a show of solidarity, brotherhood to allow him to have asylum in a country, in which Assange will decide to live, including in Mexico," Lopez Obrador said during a press conference broadcast by YouTube.
The whistleblower is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.