Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/documents-show-fauci-may-have-concealed-info-on-covid-lab-origins-house-republicans-claim-1092184926.html
Documents Show Fauci May Have Concealed Info on COVID Lab Origins, House Republicans Claim
Documents Show Fauci May Have Concealed Info on COVID Lab Origins, House Republicans Claim
Newly released documents reveal White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci may have concealed information on COVID's laboratory origins, two Republican congressmen said.
2022-01-11T16:15+0000
2022-01-11T16:17+0000
us
anthony fauci
wuhan
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083003297_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a0f9a5f7921747caf387438050ebe460.jpg
"We've released never before seen emails showing Dr Fauci may have concealed information about #COVID19 originating from the Wuhan lab and intentionally downplayed the lab leak theory," Representatives James Comer and Jim Jordan said in a Twitter message. "[We] want Fauci under oath. Time for answers."Excerpts from the emails revealed that Dr Fauci was warned of two things: the potential that the COVID-19 virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the possibility that the virus was intentionally genetically manipulated, Comer and Jordan wrote in their letter."It is imperative that we investigate if this information was conveyed to the rest of the government and whether the information would have changed the US response to the pandemic," the congressmen wrote.Comer and Jordan formally requested an on-the-record, transcribed interview with Fauci to discuss the information.
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/new-unsealed-docs-show-us-firm-sent-virus-similar-to-covid-19-to-wuhan-lab-1090905751.html
Neither the comer or jordan aipac zio-quislings have any credibility. They are gofers for the israeli extremists. This is just another israeloamerican attempt to blame China for the fort derrick/tel aviv virus. Thumbs down for presenting this propaganda as something to be taken seriously.
1
1
wuhan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083003297_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d36eb29a8b5aa31a549e3ff30539fd49.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, anthony fauci, wuhan, covid-19

Documents Show Fauci May Have Concealed Info on COVID Lab Origins, House Republicans Claim

16:15 GMT 11.01.2022 (Updated: 16:17 GMT 11.01.2022)
© REUTERS / POOLDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services Subcommittee hearing looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and state of medical research on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services Subcommittee hearing looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and state of medical research on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Newly released documents reveal White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci may have concealed information on COVID's laboratory origins, two Republican congressmen wrote in a letter to Secretary for Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Tuesday.
"We've released never before seen emails showing Dr Fauci may have concealed information about #COVID19 originating from the Wuhan lab and intentionally downplayed the lab leak theory," Representatives James Comer and Jim Jordan said in a Twitter message. "[We] want Fauci under oath. Time for answers."
Excerpts from the emails revealed that Dr Fauci was warned of two things: the potential that the COVID-19 virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the possibility that the virus was intentionally genetically manipulated, Comer and Jordan wrote in their letter.
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
New Unsealed Docs Show US Firm Sent Virus Similar to COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab
21 November 2021, 17:11 GMT
"It is imperative that we investigate if this information was conveyed to the rest of the government and whether the information would have changed the US response to the pandemic," the congressmen wrote.
Comer and Jordan formally requested an on-the-record, transcribed interview with Fauci to discuss the information.
520000
Discuss
Popular comments
Neither the comer or jordan aipac zio-quislings have any credibility. They are gofers for the israeli extremists. This is just another israeloamerican attempt to blame China for the fort derrick/tel aviv virus. Thumbs down for presenting this propaganda as something to be taken seriously.
vtvot tak
11 January, 20:06 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:15 GMTWatch NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Chase Colleague Tim Peake on ISS While Wearing Gorilla Suit
17:14 GMTWatch Macron ‘Thank’ Woman Greeting Him With ‘F*ck You’ Message Written on Her Hands
17:11 GMTSarah Palin Strips Bare Ocasio-Cortez's Tactic Based on 'Obsession With Sex' – Video
16:15 GMTDocuments Show Fauci May Have Concealed Info on COVID Lab Origins, House Republicans Claim
16:01 GMTNATO’s ‘Deterrence’ Doctrine Against Russia Masks Own Existential Fears, Advisor to Polish Prez Says
15:38 GMT'Not Asking for Crazy Stuff': Mohamed Salah Breaks Silence Over Deadlock in Liverpool Contract Talks
15:33 GMTYerevan Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Artillery, Drones During Shelling at Border
15:33 GMTNovak Djokovic's Medical Exemption Saga Gets Murkier as His COVID Test QR Code Throws Mixed Results
15:15 GMTAmericans 'Running Out of Money' to Pay Bills After Loss of COVID-19-related 'Financial Cushion'
15:12 GMTWorld's Biggest Condom Manufacturer Reveals Why Sales Dropped During Pandemic
14:45 GMTFans to Return to Sports Stadiums in Scotland Next Week as Country Partly Lifts COVID Restrictions
14:40 GMTMonkey Kills Three Month-Old Baby in India by Tossing Him Into Water Tank
14:38 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Could Reportedly Exit Man Utd With a Move to Barcelona on the Cards
14:04 GMTTaiwan's Minister Announces $1Bln Fund to Finance Joint Lithuanian-Taiwanese Projects
14:03 GMTMeth Burrito, Gun Buckle and Chainsaw: TSA Reveals Its 'Top 10 Catches' of Past Year - Video
13:38 GMTIllegal EU Arrivals in 2021 Above Pre-Pandemic Levels, Frontex Says
13:32 GMTPolish Media Claims Russian Sub Sought to Steal British Frigate’s Sonar
13:19 GMTRetired Norwegian General Blames Fallout With Russia on 'Western Exceptionalism, US Hubris'
13:15 GMTNuland Reportedly Tried to Persuade Democratic Senators to Reject Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:09 GMTPolice in India's Telangana State Left Puzzled After Severed Head Found at Hindu Goddess' Feet