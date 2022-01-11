https://sputniknews.com/20220111/documents-show-fauci-may-have-concealed-info-on-covid-lab-origins-house-republicans-claim-1092184926.html

Documents Show Fauci May Have Concealed Info on COVID Lab Origins, House Republicans Claim

Newly released documents reveal White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci may have concealed information on COVID's laboratory origins, two Republican congressmen said.

"We've released never before seen emails showing Dr Fauci may have concealed information about #COVID19 originating from the Wuhan lab and intentionally downplayed the lab leak theory," Representatives James Comer and Jim Jordan said in a Twitter message. "[We] want Fauci under oath. Time for answers."Excerpts from the emails revealed that Dr Fauci was warned of two things: the potential that the COVID-19 virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the possibility that the virus was intentionally genetically manipulated, Comer and Jordan wrote in their letter."It is imperative that we investigate if this information was conveyed to the rest of the government and whether the information would have changed the US response to the pandemic," the congressmen wrote.Comer and Jordan formally requested an on-the-record, transcribed interview with Fauci to discuss the information.

