Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/new-unsealed-docs-show-us-firm-sent-virus-similar-to-covid-19-to-wuhan-lab-1090905751.html
New Unsealed Docs Show US Firm Sent Virus Similar to COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab
New Unsealed Docs Show US Firm Sent Virus Similar to COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab
Earlier, the US government was found to be funding an American company that carried out gain-of-function research into coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T17:11+0000
2021-11-21T17:11+0000
us
asia & pacific
china
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/68/1079216876_0:159:3048:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_777212c9be4c4639ad5693bc8375a788.jpg
The US-based health organisation EcoHealth Alliance sent virus samples found in Laotian bats between June 2017 and May 2019 for studying at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the White Coat Waste Project non-profit discovered via a Freedom of Information request.Emails obtained thanks to the request said that viruses from "bats and other high-risk species" had been sent for studies, which, as earlier reports showed, included gain-of-function. The latter was used to study the possibility of these animal-origin pathogens jumping to humans.The research was funded by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), although the National Institutes of Health (NIH) denies ordering or approving the use of the gain-of-function method. The NIH, however, confirmed that EcoHealth Alliance had carried out such research, which is deemed dangerous by specialists due to the possibility of accidentally releasing highly contagious and deadly modified viruses into the world.Proof of Lab Leak Theory or Another Wild Goose Chase?The Laotian bat virus, which EcoHealth Alliance sent to the Wuhan lab, known under the name Banal-52, showed 96.8% similarity in its genome sequence to SARS‑CoV‑2 – the pathogen that triggers COVID-19 and which caused the worldwide pandemic. This revelation prompted some media outlets to paint the news as another sign supporting the unproven claim of some US officials and intelligence agencies that SARS‑CoV‑2 emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology's laboratory.With 96.8% similarity, Banal-52 is only slightly closer to SARS‑CoV‑2 than some of the viruses found in Chinese bat caves, which were also studied at the Wuhan lab. At the same time, in terms of genetics, a 3% difference in genome sequences is a big gap, which has in turn prompted some scientists to believe that there has been at least one more intermediate host in which the virus mutated before it could jump to humans.It is unclear, however, if the gain-of-function experiments with coronaviruses that EcoHealth Alliance conducted at the Wuhan lab can explain such a large genetic "jump". Nor is it clear how US authorities could remain unaware of the organisation's dangerous experiments, which the White House essentially funded.At the same time, the US became one of the main sources for promoting the theory that the Chinese lab unintentionally released the SARS‑CoV‑2 pathogen it had allegedly experimented on. This claim was actively pushed by ex-President Donald Trump and explored by current President Joe Biden. However, US intelligence agencies' investigations have failed to find solid evidence to back up these claims. Beijing itself has repeatedly rejected the accusations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210907/us-funded-american-company-reportedly-researched-coronaviruses-in-chinese-wuhan-lab-since-2014-1088860101.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/68/1079216876_170:0:2879:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_321bdff44aaefda67d1314b199ebf3e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, asia & pacific, china, covid-19

New Unsealed Docs Show US Firm Sent Virus Similar to COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab

17:11 GMT 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / HECTOR RETAMAL(FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / HECTOR RETAMAL
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, the US government was found to be funding an American company that carried out gain-of-function research into coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Washington, however, denies approving gain-of-function research.
The US-based health organisation EcoHealth Alliance sent virus samples found in Laotian bats between June 2017 and May 2019 for studying at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the White Coat Waste Project non-profit discovered via a Freedom of Information request.
Emails obtained thanks to the request said that viruses from "bats and other high-risk species" had been sent for studies, which, as earlier reports showed, included gain-of-function. The latter was used to study the possibility of these animal-origin pathogens jumping to humans.
The research was funded by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), although the National Institutes of Health (NIH) denies ordering or approving the use of the gain-of-function method. The NIH, however, confirmed that EcoHealth Alliance had carried out such research, which is deemed dangerous by specialists due to the possibility of accidentally releasing highly contagious and deadly modified viruses into the world.

Proof of Lab Leak Theory or Another Wild Goose Chase?

The Laotian bat virus, which EcoHealth Alliance sent to the Wuhan lab, known under the name Banal-52, showed 96.8% similarity in its genome sequence to SARS‑CoV‑2 – the pathogen that triggers COVID-19 and which caused the worldwide pandemic. This revelation prompted some media outlets to paint the news as another sign supporting the unproven claim of some US officials and intelligence agencies that SARS‑CoV‑2 emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology's laboratory.
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (red) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
US-Funded American Company Reportedly Researched Coronaviruses in Chinese Wuhan Lab Since 2014
7 September, 19:35 GMT
With 96.8% similarity, Banal-52 is only slightly closer to SARS‑CoV‑2 than some of the viruses found in Chinese bat caves, which were also studied at the Wuhan lab. At the same time, in terms of genetics, a 3% difference in genome sequences is a big gap, which has in turn prompted some scientists to believe that there has been at least one more intermediate host in which the virus mutated before it could jump to humans.
It is unclear, however, if the gain-of-function experiments with coronaviruses that EcoHealth Alliance conducted at the Wuhan lab can explain such a large genetic "jump". Nor is it clear how US authorities could remain unaware of the organisation's dangerous experiments, which the White House essentially funded.
At the same time, the US became one of the main sources for promoting the theory that the Chinese lab unintentionally released the SARS‑CoV‑2 pathogen it had allegedly experimented on. This claim was actively pushed by ex-President Donald Trump and explored by current President Joe Biden. However, US intelligence agencies' investigations have failed to find solid evidence to back up these claims. Beijing itself has repeatedly rejected the accusations.
710002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:31 GMTGamaleya: Russian COVID-19 Treatment Drug May Get Approval By End of 2022
17:29 GMTMarketWatch Backtracks on Bizarre Inflation Claims of Americans Paying $5 for Gas, $90 for Wine
17:20 GMTPutin Gets Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine Booster Shot
17:11 GMTNew Unsealed Docs Show US Firm Sent Virus Similar to COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab
16:42 GMTAlmost '30 People Arrested' During Night Protests in Netherlands
16:34 GMTWaPo and Ohio Elections Chief Claim MyPillow Boss Behind Ohio Electoral Hacking Incident in May
16:17 GMTVictims of Jeffrey Epstein Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Co-Conspirators Are Not on Trial With Her
16:04 GMTBiden’s $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Rumoured to ‘Most Likely Take a Haircut’ in Senate
15:52 GMTZizou to the Rescue: Man United Considers Appointing Zidane After Solskjaer's Dismissal, Media Says
14:53 GMTDemonstrators Set Up Barricades as Police Use Tear Gas at COVID Rally in Brussels - Videos, Photos
14:44 GMTRussian Security Council Warns of Increased Risks of Ukrainian Provocations in Black Sea
14:30 GMTTerrorists from Afghanistan Can Infiltrate Russia Through Kazakhstan, Security Council Warns
14:21 GMTCongresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation
14:06 GMTSecond Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says
14:04 GMT'You're Dead': Arizona Man Convicted for Threatening to Kill Nancy Pelosi
14:03 GMTUS Professor Fired For 'Masturbating' During Zoom Lecture Sues University, Claiming He's Impotent
13:45 GMTUK Health Secretary Says ‘No’ to Compulsory COVID-19 Jabs After Worldwide Protests
13:37 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Hopes Putin Puts Pressure on Belarus to Resolve Migrant Crisis
12:58 GMTSudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:54 GMT'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India