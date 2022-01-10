Netizens Troll AOC for Catching COVID-19 After Partying Maskless in Florida
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURAU.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks with the media after winter weather caused electricity blackouts, during a visit to the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has triggered a furor online after she was seen several times breaching coronavirus guidance during the Christmas holidays.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the statement released by her office, the congresswoman is “experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home.”
"The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” the statement reads.
A couple of days earlier, footage emerged online showing the congresswoman appearing in a crowded bar without a mask.
On December 30, the National Review also reported that Ocasio-Cortez went maskless at a Miami restaurant and sat outdoors with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, state guidelines require wearing masks only indoors.
Users on Twitter mocked the timing, calling AOC a hypocrite. Others, nonetheless, pointed out that she stayed outdoors, and thus, hasn't violated any pandemic safety rules.
