International
Netizens Troll AOC for Catching COVID-19 After Partying Maskless in Florida
2022-01-10T03:25+0000
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.According to the statement released by her office, the congresswoman is “experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home.”A couple of days earlier, footage emerged online showing the congresswoman appearing in a crowded bar without a mask.On December 30, the National Review also reported that Ocasio-Cortez went maskless at a Miami restaurant and sat outdoors with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, state guidelines require wearing masks only indoors.Users on Twitter mocked the timing, calling AOC a hypocrite. Others, nonetheless, pointed out that she stayed outdoors, and thus, hasn't violated any pandemic safety rules.
"On December 30, the National Review" ... Is a neocon extremist site promoting israeli continued dominance of their american colony.
us, viral, miami, alexandria ocasio-cortez, covid-19

Netizens Troll AOC for Catching COVID-19 After Partying Maskless in Florida

03:25 GMT 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURAU.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks with the media after winter weather caused electricity blackouts, during a visit to the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks with the media after winter weather caused electricity blackouts, during a visit to the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has triggered a furor online after she was seen several times breaching coronavirus guidance during the Christmas holidays.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the statement released by her office, the congresswoman is “experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home.”
"The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” the statement reads.
A couple of days earlier, footage emerged online showing the congresswoman appearing in a crowded bar without a mask.
On December 30, the National Review also reported that Ocasio-Cortez went maskless at a Miami restaurant and sat outdoors with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, state guidelines require wearing masks only indoors.
Users on Twitter mocked the timing, calling AOC a hypocrite. Others, nonetheless, pointed out that she stayed outdoors, and thus, hasn't violated any pandemic safety rules.
Popular comments
"On December 30, the National Review" ... Is a neocon extremist site promoting israeli continued dominance of their american colony.
vtvot tak
10 January, 07:27 GMT
