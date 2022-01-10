https://sputniknews.com/20220110/netizens-troll-aoc-for-catching-covid-19-after-partying-maskless-in-florida-1092142840.html

Netizens Troll AOC for Catching COVID-19 After Partying Maskless in Florida

2022-01-10T03:25+0000

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.According to the statement released by her office, the congresswoman is “experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home.”A couple of days earlier, footage emerged online showing the congresswoman appearing in a crowded bar without a mask.On December 30, the National Review also reported that Ocasio-Cortez went maskless at a Miami restaurant and sat outdoors with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, state guidelines require wearing masks only indoors.Users on Twitter mocked the timing, calling AOC a hypocrite. Others, nonetheless, pointed out that she stayed outdoors, and thus, hasn't violated any pandemic safety rules.

