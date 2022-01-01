https://sputniknews.com/20220101/they-need-therapy-aoc-deflects-criticism-with-republicans-deranged-sexual-frustrations-1091966979.html

'They Need Therapy': AOC Deflects Criticism With Republicans' 'Deranged Sexual Frustrations'

US Democratic House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, commonly referred to as 'AOC', has recently caused a stir online with her response to criticism of her New Year celebration activities.AOC tweeted a rebuttal, citing another tweet whose author insisted that “leftists” like her “wouldn’t be frolicking” in Florida if they “actually thought mandates and masking worked”.Said tweet featured a photo of AOC sitting at an outdoor table with a man, later understood to be her longterm partner, Riley Roberts, who, as the tweet’s author phrased it, was “showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” AOC wrote.“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general,” she noted in a follow-up tweet. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”Her remarks elicited mixed reactions, with some praising her response and others suggesting that she only addressed one of the points brought up in the original tweet.There were those who did not think highly of her description of GOP “sexual frustrations”.According to the National Review, AOC was spotted on Thursday with her long term boyfriend, dining in Miami, even as New York City, one of whose congressional districts she represents, reported “a record number of new, confirmed cases of Covid-19.”The review pointed out that, when Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) caught flak last year for taking a trip to Mexico amid a winter storm that left millions of Texas’ residents without power and drinking water, AOC criticized him on Twitter, insisting that “Texans should continue to demand his resignation.”

