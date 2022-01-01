Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/they-need-therapy-aoc-deflects-criticism-with-republicans-deranged-sexual-frustrations-1091966979.html
'They Need Therapy': AOC Deflects Criticism With Republicans' 'Deranged Sexual Frustrations'
'They Need Therapy': AOC Deflects Criticism With Republicans' 'Deranged Sexual Frustrations'
Some of Ocasio-Cortez’s critics argue, however, that she did not address all of the points made in the original tweet critical of her, while others questioned... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-01T19:35+0000
2022-01-01T19:35+0000
criticism
social media
viral
alexandria ocasio-cortez
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081955372_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c264d06c8d4d4f9882f5dbeea5e027a6.jpg
US Democratic House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, commonly referred to as 'AOC', has recently caused a stir online with her response to criticism of her New Year celebration activities.AOC tweeted a rebuttal, citing another tweet whose author insisted that “leftists” like her “wouldn’t be frolicking” in Florida if they “actually thought mandates and masking worked”.Said tweet featured a photo of AOC sitting at an outdoor table with a man, later understood to be her longterm partner, Riley Roberts, who, as the tweet’s author phrased it, was “showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” AOC wrote.“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,&amp; LGBT+ people in general,” she noted in a follow-up tweet. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”Her remarks elicited mixed reactions, with some praising her response and others suggesting that she only addressed one of the points brought up in the original tweet.There were those who did not think highly of her description of GOP “sexual frustrations”.According to the National Review, AOC was spotted on Thursday with her long term boyfriend, dining in Miami, even as New York City, one of whose congressional districts she represents, reported “a record number of new, confirmed cases of Covid-19.”The review pointed out that, when Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) caught flak last year for taking a trip to Mexico amid a winter storm that left millions of Texas’ residents without power and drinking water, AOC criticized him on Twitter, insisting that “Texans should continue to demand his resignation.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081955372_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2233b2de20f5aeaec17023eb69a743f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
criticism, social media, viral, alexandria ocasio-cortez

'They Need Therapy': AOC Deflects Criticism With Republicans' 'Deranged Sexual Frustrations'

19:35 GMT 01.01.2022
© AP Photo / Tom WilliamsRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© AP Photo / Tom Williams
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Some of Ocasio-Cortez’s critics argue, however, that she did not address all of the points made in the original tweet critical of her, while others questioned the angle of “sexual frustrations”.
US Democratic House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, commonly referred to as 'AOC', has recently caused a stir online with her response to criticism of her New Year celebration activities.
AOC tweeted a rebuttal, citing another tweet whose author insisted that “leftists” like her “wouldn’t be frolicking” in Florida if they “actually thought mandates and masking worked”.
Said tweet featured a photo of AOC sitting at an outdoor table with a man, later understood to be her longterm partner, Riley Roberts, who, as the tweet’s author phrased it, was “showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”
“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” AOC wrote.
“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general,” she noted in a follow-up tweet. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”
Her remarks elicited mixed reactions, with some praising her response and others suggesting that she only addressed one of the points brought up in the original tweet.
There were those who did not think highly of her description of GOP “sexual frustrations”.
According to the National Review, AOC was spotted on Thursday with her long term boyfriend, dining in Miami, even as New York City, one of whose congressional districts she represents, reported “a record number of new, confirmed cases of Covid-19.”
The review pointed out that, when Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) caught flak last year for taking a trip to Mexico amid a winter storm that left millions of Texas’ residents without power and drinking water, AOC criticized him on Twitter, insisting that “Texans should continue to demand his resignation.”
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:35 GMT'They Need Therapy': AOC Deflects Criticism With Republicans' 'Deranged Sexual Frustrations'
19:20 GMTOver 52,000 Afghan Evacuees Resettled Across America Under Operation Allies Welcome
19:05 GMT'Sayonara Sucker!' Andy Cohen Bids Farewell to Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
19:03 GMT'Sadly, I'm Not a Psychic': Piers Morgan Clears the Air About His Photo With Ghislaine Maxwell
18:42 GMTUK Heading for Record 6Mln Households Living in Fuel Poverty, Charity Says
18:19 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Gave 'Oral Sex Masterclass' at New York Cocktail Party, Writer Reveals
18:12 GMTBiden Set to Chat With Ukraine’s Zelensky Ahead of Russia-US Security Talks
17:33 GMTTurkey Hopes to Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide in 2023
17:15 GMTAustralian Man Sets Himself on Fire in 'Protest Against Vaccine Mandates' - Video
17:11 GMTIran Slaps Down US ‘Concerns’ Over Space Programme After Satellite Launch
16:30 GMTIndia May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab in February, Reports Say
16:24 GMT'It Could Be A Very Good Companion': Elon Musk Ponders Tesla Bot's Use Beyond the Factory
15:48 GMTFeds Say Mystery ‘Threat Actors’ May ‘Promote or Commit Violence’ on Capitol Riot Anniversary
15:27 GMTPope Francis Says To ‘Hurt a Woman is to Insult God' in New Year Message
15:23 GMTFinnish President Says Russian Proposals for NATO Challenge European Security
14:02 GMTRetired General Calls for Purge of US Military Amid Fears Rogue Elements Might Attempt Coup in 2024
13:52 GMTEx-NYPD Commissioner Kerik Turns over 'Trove of Docs' to January 6 House Select Committee
13:29 GMTMarine Le Pen Slams Temporal Withdrawal of French Flag From Arc de Triomphe as Insult
13:23 GMTAt Least 500 Houses Destroyed By Rare Winter Wildfires in Colorado - Videos
13:00 GMTEU Mulls Labeling Nuclear, Natural Gas as 'Green' Under Pressure From France, Reports Say