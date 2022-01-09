Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/wapo-removes-tweet-that-said-biden-attending-funerals-not-the-best-use-of-his-time-1092140751.html
Not ‘The Best Use of His Time’: WaPo Removes Tweet Criticizing Biden for Attending Too Many Funerals
Not ‘The Best Use of His Time’: WaPo Removes Tweet Criticizing Biden for Attending Too Many Funerals
WaPo Removes Tweet Saying Biden’s Attendance to Funerals Is Not ‘The Best Use of His Time’
2022-01-09T22:57+0000
2022-01-09T23:00+0000
joe biden
washington post
us
twitter
funerals
the washington post
democrats
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091853741_0:255:3072:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_dd506e5e2e6db270226c48fa8dc47339.jpg
The Washington Post removed one of its Twitter posts with the article “Biden, funerals and a bygone era” attached, which criticized Biden for “wasting“ his time at friends' funerals.According to the newspaper, it was the 7th funeral the POTUS has attended since he took office last January. The article appeared before Biden was due to attend the funeral of Senate majority leader and Nevada Lieutenant Governor Harry Reid, who died on December 28 at the age of 82.The post said in the deleted controversial publication that Biden “uses funerals to honor his friendships and make a point about bipartisanship.”Users rushed to express their discontent, admitting there are a lot of things that Biden can be blamed for, but “going to funerals of friends and colleagues isn’t one of them."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091853741_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6783928884e4e439a70de2b0341318c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, washington post, us, twitter, funerals, the washington post, democrats, viral

Not ‘The Best Use of His Time’: WaPo Removes Tweet Criticizing Biden for Attending Too Many Funerals

22:57 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 23:00 GMT 09.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden walks away after speaking about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Washington
President Joe Biden walks away after speaking about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The newspaper has come under fire after it published a new article with a caption that was seen by many as clearly not approving of the US president.
The Washington Post removed one of its Twitter posts with the article “Biden, funerals and a bygone era” attached, which criticized Biden for wasting his time at friends' funerals.

We’ve deleted a tweet that inaccurately represented the scope of the story, wrote the newspaper, attaching the article once again but only with the headline in the caption.

According to the newspaper, it was the 7th funeral the POTUS has attended since he took office last January. The article appeared before Biden was due to attend the funeral of Senate majority leader and Nevada Lieutenant Governor Harry Reid, who died on December 28 at the age of 82.
The post said in the deleted controversial publication that Biden “uses funerals to honor his friendships and make a point about bipartisanship.”

“Not everyone thinks it’s the best use of his time,” WaPo concluded.

Users rushed to express their discontent, admitting there are a lot of things that Biden can be blamed for, but “going to funerals of friends and colleagues isn’t one of them."
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdaySen. Graham Says Current Democratic 'Radical' Agenda Causes 'Most Dangerous' Times Since 1930s
YesterdayNot ‘The Best Use of His Time’: WaPo Removes Tweet Criticizing Biden for Attending Too Many Funerals
YesterdayArea Near Rayburn House in DC Closed Shortly Following Reports of ‘Mysterious Package’
YesterdayFlorida's DeSantis Says WH, Mainstream Media 'Hostile' to Him Over Therapies to Treat COVID-19
YesterdayKamala Harris’ New Communications Chief Sponsored Presidential Campaign of GOP Sen. Rand Paul
YesterdayOver 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague
Yesterday‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution
YesterdaySwiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty
YesterdayBuffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera
YesterdayStar Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims
YesterdayBronx Fire, ’One of the Worst in 30 Years,’ Kills 19, Including 9 Children, NYC Mayor Says
YesterdayCovid Can Cause Body to Produce Antibodies That Attack Our Immune System, Study Finds
YesterdayAlmaty Mayor Survived Assassination Attempt on 5 January
YesterdaySputnik Kazakhstan Journo Points to Main Error in West’s Media Coverage of Situation in Her Country
YesterdayBJP Leaders Slam Punjab Chief for 'Briefing' Congress' Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi’s Security Lapse
YesterdayUS Building Oil Refinery in Syria's Hasaka, Reports Say
YesterdayAfghan Women Protest Against Kidnapping of Prominent Taliban Critic
YesterdayGhislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Find Third Juror Who 'Lied,' Bolsters Odds of Retrial – Media
YesterdayWinston Churchill is 'Criminal' Whose Statue 'Should Be Brought Down,' Activist Claims
YesterdayWhite House: Iran to Face Consequences if It Attacks Any Americans, Including Those It Sanctioned