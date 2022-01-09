Not ‘The Best Use of His Time’: WaPo Removes Tweet Criticizing Biden for Attending Too Many Funerals

The Washington Post removed one of its Twitter posts with the article “Biden, funerals and a bygone era” attached, which criticized Biden for “wasting“ his time at friends' funerals.According to the newspaper, it was the 7th funeral the POTUS has attended since he took office last January. The article appeared before Biden was due to attend the funeral of Senate majority leader and Nevada Lieutenant Governor Harry Reid, who died on December 28 at the age of 82.The post said in the deleted controversial publication that Biden “uses funerals to honor his friendships and make a point about bipartisanship.”Users rushed to express their discontent, admitting there are a lot of things that Biden can be blamed for, but “going to funerals of friends and colleagues isn’t one of them."
The newspaper has come under fire after it published a new article with a caption that was seen by many as clearly not approving of the US president.
The Washington Post removed one of its Twitter posts with the article “Biden, funerals and a bygone era” attached, which criticized Biden for “wasting“ his time at friends' funerals.
“We’ve deleted a tweet that inaccurately represented the scope of the story,“ wrote the newspaper, attaching the article once again but only with the headline in the caption.
According to the newspaper, it was the 7th funeral the POTUS has attended since he took office last January. The article appeared before Biden was due to attend the funeral of Senate majority leader and Nevada Lieutenant Governor Harry Reid, who died on December 28 at the age of 82.
The post said in the deleted controversial publication that Biden “uses funerals to honor his friendships and make a point about bipartisanship.”
“Not everyone thinks it’s the best use of his time,” WaPo concluded.
Users rushed to express their discontent, admitting there are a lot of things that Biden can be blamed for, but “going to funerals of friends and colleagues isn’t one of them."
Afraid that I don't see the point of this piece. There are plenty of valid reasons to criticize Biden's presidency. Going to funerals of friends and colleagues isn't one of them. https://t.co/uuAoZga1Rs
The Washington Post attacked Joe Biden for attending “too many” funerals this year. They say it’s “not the best use of his time.” Wow! Do you know what’s not the best use of your time? Reading WaPo. Would you please do me a favor? Cancel your subscription to the Washington Post.
why don't you delete the editor who came up with such a ridiculous story idea--which had zero quotes from anyone who thinks it's bad for the President to go to funerals of close friends--because no one does think it is bad, or reminiscent of another era🙄