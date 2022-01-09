https://sputniknews.com/20220109/wapo-removes-tweet-that-said-biden-attending-funerals-not-the-best-use-of-his-time-1092140751.html

Not ‘The Best Use of His Time’: WaPo Removes Tweet Criticizing Biden for Attending Too Many Funerals

The Washington Post removed one of its Twitter posts with the article “Biden, funerals and a bygone era” attached, which criticized Biden for “wasting“ his time at friends' funerals.According to the newspaper, it was the 7th funeral the POTUS has attended since he took office last January. The article appeared before Biden was due to attend the funeral of Senate majority leader and Nevada Lieutenant Governor Harry Reid, who died on December 28 at the age of 82.The post said in the deleted controversial publication that Biden “uses funerals to honor his friendships and make a point about bipartisanship.”Users rushed to express their discontent, admitting there are a lot of things that Biden can be blamed for, but “going to funerals of friends and colleagues isn’t one of them."

