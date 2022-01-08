Registration was successful!
White House's Tweet Claiming Biden Created More Jobs Than Any US President 'Ever' Grilled Online
White House's Tweet Claiming Biden Created More Jobs Than Any US President 'Ever' Grilled Online
US President Joe Biden has touted that he has created more jobs than any other president several times. In October 2021, he said "we've created more jobs in the first eight months of my administration than any president in American history", referring to the "total number of jobs created".
2022-01-08T17:31+0000
2022-01-08T17:55+0000
On Saturday, the White House shared some statistics meant to visualise how the economy under President Biden "has created more jobs per month than under any other president - ever", with the graph showing the creation of over 550,000 jobs.Yet, instead of expected excitement, the post was on the receiving end of outrage and mockery, with netizens accusing the White House of "propaganda" and a "flat out lie".The graph itself does not fudge the numbers - received from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, they add up, but many netizens pointed at how the White House's visualisation does not take into account that these numbers come in the wake of the pandemic.With the growth detected after people started to return to their workplaces following the end of strict lockdowns and closures of businesses, the jobs were not "created", users claimed, but rather "rebounded".This is not all the graph seems to be omitting. The White House chart does not appear to factor in population and workforce growth, along with resignations.As of October, as noted by Politifact in their fact-check of Biden's jobs-growth claims at the time, the American economy was still about 5 million jobs below the pre-pandemic peak — 147.6 million jobs in September 2021, compared with 152.5 million jobs in February 2020.The White House decided to brag about the Biden administration's raw numbers shortly after the US Department of Labour issued a report on Friday, revealing that, while the country had indeed seen an additional 199,000 jobs in December, the figures are still disappointing compared to the 450,000 positions expected by the media.The Labour Department said that the unemployment rate slid to 3.9% last month from November's 4.2%. Any jobless rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.Despite the underperformance, economists voiced optimism about the future of job numbers in the United States. Economist Adam Button said on ForexLive that he expects "robust hiring everywhere" given "all the evidence" he sees.However, as said by White House press secretary Jen Psaki on one occasion, "sometimes context is important (or almost all the time)".
17:31 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 17:55 GMT 08.01.2022)
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen past the Washington Monument as people walk around the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall as the sun sets on November 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen past the Washington Monument as people walk around the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall as the sun sets on November 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden returned to Washington after spending the Thanksgiving Holiday with family in Nantucket and immediately met with members of his medical team to discuss the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM
Daria Bedenko
US President Joe Biden has touted that he has created more jobs than any other president several times. In October 2021, he said "we've created more jobs in the first eight months of my administration than any president in American history", referring to the "total number of jobs created".
On Saturday, the White House shared some statistics meant to visualise how the economy under President Biden "has created more jobs per month than under any other president - ever", with the graph showing the creation of over 550,000 jobs.
Yet, instead of expected excitement, the post was on the receiving end of outrage and mockery, with netizens accusing the White House of "propaganda" and a "flat out lie".
The graph itself does not fudge the numbers - received from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, they add up, but many netizens pointed at how the White House's visualisation does not take into account that these numbers come in the wake of the pandemic.
With the growth detected after people started to return to their workplaces following the end of strict lockdowns and closures of businesses, the jobs were not "created", users claimed, but rather "rebounded".

"It's like cutting off the sleeves and pant legs to a suit, try to sell it, then adding the sleeves and pant legs back and saying, 'now with 33% more! More than ever!'" one user argued.

This is not all the graph seems to be omitting. The White House chart does not appear to factor in population and workforce growth, along with resignations.
As of October, as noted by Politifact in their fact-check of Biden's jobs-growth claims at the time, the American economy was still about 5 million jobs below the pre-pandemic peak — 147.6 million jobs in September 2021, compared with 152.5 million jobs in February 2020.
The White House decided to brag about the Biden administration's raw numbers shortly after the US Department of Labour issued a report on Friday, revealing that, while the country had indeed seen an additional 199,000 jobs in December, the figures are still disappointing compared to the 450,000 positions expected by the media.
The Labour Department said that the unemployment rate slid to 3.9% last month from November's 4.2%. Any jobless rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.
Despite the underperformance, economists voiced optimism about the future of job numbers in the United States. Economist Adam Button said on ForexLive that he expects "robust hiring everywhere" given "all the evidence" he sees.

"We added 6.4 million new jobs since January last year; that's the most jobs in any calendar year", Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday. "We went from 20 million people on unemployment rolls a year ago to under 2 million people on the unemployment rolls. Today, America is back to work".

However, as said by White House press secretary Jen Psaki on one occasion, "sometimes context is important (or almost all the time)".
