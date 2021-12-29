https://sputniknews.com/20211229/psaki-attempts-to-explain-bidens-no-federal-solution-remarks-but-only-seems-to-make-matters-worse-1091890586.html

Psaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse

Psaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse

On Tuesday, a short clip of US President Joe Biden saying there is no "federal solution" to the coronavirus pandemic went viral. Netizens have immediately blasted Biden for hypocrisy, given that during his presidential campaign he claimed that he, in contrast to his predecessor, has a plan to address the pandemic.

2021-12-29T15:21+0000

2021-12-29T15:21+0000

2021-12-29T15:21+0000

joe biden

jen psaki

us

white house

viral

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091890764_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_4cabded195a09be1ef0fcbc0128d81cb.jpg

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday addressed the backlash faced by President Biden over his claims that the coronavirus does not have a federal solution and should instead be resolved at the state level. "Sometimes context and the full clip is important (or almost all the time)", Psaki tweeted, sharing a White House post with the full clip, in which Biden "reaffirmed the need for a strong partnership between Federal and State governments".After Biden's remarks on how there is no "federal solution" to the pandemic went viral, along with a shorter version of the clip, the president was immediately slammed by critics for "hypocrisy". Particularly, many netizens lashed out at the mask and vaccine mandates he has imposed in an attempt to tackle COVID-19, blasting them as "unconstitutional". Others recalled how Biden claimed that he had a plan to shut down the virus when he was campaigning for president in 2020. Psaki's attempt to add context, however, did not appear to appease those who were outraged by Biden's remarks.Earlier, on Tuesday, Biden took to Twitter saying that his administration had nevertheless rolled out a federal plan to tackle the pandemic."My Administration has the back of every governor fighting COVID-19 in their state", the president said. "We're going to get through this by working together".The presidential strategy for responding to the surge in Omicron cases appears to be focused on "adding vaccination and booster capacity, hospital equipment, staff, and more".

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

joe biden, jen psaki, us, white house, viral, covid-19