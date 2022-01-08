Registration was successful!
NY Prosecutors Release Video of Man Burned to Death After Officer Used Taser
2022-01-08T01:27+0000
2022-01-08T01:27+0000
Prosecutors from New York State Attorney General’s Office released on Friday footage from surveillance cameras of the deadly incident at Catskill police station.29-year-old Jason Jones entered the station on 30 October and he had an argument with the officers. He was walking around the room, trying to open the locked door.At some point, the outraged and reportedly drunk man took a bottle of sanitizer and poured it on himself.In order to pacify the visitor, the police officers used a Taser and the man suddenly became engulfed in flames.According to the footage, the policemen then run out of the room, apparently to seek help, but when they returned, the man had already managed to put out the fire on his head and shoulders. He was later delivered to State University of New York Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse in critical condition and subsequently died from burns.
new york, us, police, taser, viral

Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
A resident of New York died after he burst into flames due to a sanitizer he poured on himself shortly before the police used a Taser to calm him.
Prosecutors from New York State Attorney General’s Office released on Friday footage from surveillance cameras of the deadly incident at Catskill police station.
29-year-old Jason Jones entered the station on 30 October and he had an argument with the officers. He was walking around the room, trying to open the locked door.
At some point, the outraged and reportedly drunk man took a bottle of sanitizer and poured it on himself.
In order to pacify the visitor, the police officers used a Taser and the man suddenly became engulfed in flames.
According to the footage, the policemen then run out of the room, apparently to seek help, but when they returned, the man had already managed to put out the fire on his head and shoulders. He was later delivered to State University of New York Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse in critical condition and subsequently died from burns.
011000
Popular comments
Defund. Investigate. Prosecute. Hang, imprison as appropriate.
vtvot tak
8 January, 04:53 GMT
000000
