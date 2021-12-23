Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/ex-minnesota-cop-kimberly-potter-found-guilty--in-shooting-death-of-daunte-wright-1091759186.html
Ex-Minnesota Cop Kimberly Potter Found Guilty in Shooting Death of Daunte Wright
Ex-Minnesota Cop Kimberly Potter Found Guilty in Shooting Death of Daunte Wright
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old resident of Minneapolis, was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center Police Department officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop that... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T19:37+0000
2021-12-23T20:38+0000
minnesota
verdict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091759334_24:0:2476:1379_1920x0_80_0_0_448ffcbbffcf49c06cf61a82f95988d7.jpg
A Minnesota jury has found ex-officer Kim Potter, 46, guilty of first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright. District Judge Regina Chu promptly denied the defense's request to return home amid sentencing. Potter was immediately taken into custody after the verdict and has no option for bail. Jeff Potter, the 46-year-old's husband, was heard shouting "I love you" as his wife was being escorted out. Potter returned his sentiments before leaving the building in handcuffs. The verdict comes after more than 24 hours of deliberation over a period of four days. Potter, now convicted, faces up to 25 years behind bars. First-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm carries a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars and/or a $30,000 fine. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars and/or a $20,000 fine.Sentencing has been scheduled for February 18. Family members of Wright celebrated the verdict as they waited both inside and outside of the courthouse. Hours prior, Wright's loved ones could be heard calling for Potter to be fully convicted for her actions on April 11. "What do we want? Justice! If we don't get it—shut it down!" chanted the late Minneapolis resident's loved ones.Damik Wright, the victim's brother, did not censor himself when it came to his feelings about Potter. Damik Wright also made a brief and vague remark about so-called supporters who, in his view, did not live up to their words. However, the faux support will be addressed at a later date, according to Damik Wright.
Yes.
3
Defund. Investigate. Prosecute. Hang, imprison, as appropriate.
3
3
minnesota
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091759334_330:0:2169:1379_1920x0_80_0_0_d38fd329f755c68bab2b5c37dea49d20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
minnesota, verdict

Ex-Minnesota Cop Kimberly Potter Found Guilty in Shooting Death of Daunte Wright

19:37 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 20:38 GMT 23.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Court TVFormer Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, center, listens as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu pools the jury after the verdict on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Jurors on Thursday convicted Potter of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.
Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, center, listens as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu pools the jury after the verdict on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Jurors on Thursday convicted Potter of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© AP Photo / Court TV
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old resident of Minneapolis, was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center Police Department officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop that led to an attempted arrest for an outstanding warrant on April 11. Potter, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, claimed that she intended to pull her taser, but instead grabbed her gun.
A Minnesota jury has found ex-officer Kim Potter, 46, guilty of first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright.
District Judge Regina Chu promptly denied the defense's request to return home amid sentencing.
"I cannot treat this case any differently than any other case," Judge Chu said.
Potter was immediately taken into custody after the verdict and has no option for bail. Jeff Potter, the 46-year-old's husband, was heard shouting "I love you" as his wife was being escorted out. Potter returned his sentiments before leaving the building in handcuffs.
The verdict comes after more than 24 hours of deliberation over a period of four days.
Potter, now convicted, faces up to 25 years behind bars.
First-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm carries a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars and/or a $30,000 fine. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars and/or a $20,000 fine.
Sentencing has been scheduled for February 18.
Family members of Wright celebrated the verdict as they waited both inside and outside of the courthouse.
Hours prior, Wright's loved ones could be heard calling for Potter to be fully convicted for her actions on April 11.
"What do we want? Justice! If we don't get it—shut it down!" chanted the late Minneapolis resident's loved ones.
Damik Wright, the victim's brother, did not censor himself when it came to his feelings about Potter.
"We're happy with the verdict and we're happy with everything, and excuse my language, but we're gonna let that bitch rot in hell," he said of the convicted.
Damik Wright also made a brief and vague remark about so-called supporters who, in his view, did not live up to their words.
"We're not doing this for nobody but for my moms and my pops," he asserted. "And it's been a lot of people that's been standing in our corner since day one, and it's a lot of people that said they were gonna be here that's not."
However, the faux support will be addressed at a later date, according to Damik Wright.
2324010
Discuss
Popular comments
Yes.
vtvot tak
23 December, 22:51 GMT3
000000
Defund. Investigate. Prosecute. Hang, imprison, as appropriate.
vtvot tak
23 December, 22:53 GMT3
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:00 GMTBiden Voices Support for Exception to Filibuster to Pass Voting Rights Legislation
19:37 GMTEx-Minnesota Cop Kimberly Potter Found Guilty in Shooting Death of Daunte Wright
19:06 GMT'Russia is Back': Moscow Won't Back Down, Ending Era of NATO Expansion is Possible, Observers Say
18:40 GMTRecord 122,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Arrive in US Shelters in 2021, Reports Say
18:10 GMTKamala Harris Believes Her Media Coverage Would Be Better If She Were a White Man - Report
17:45 GMTPriti Patel Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack in London Where Suspect Was 'Looking for a Jew to Kill'
17:40 GMTNepal's Ex-PM Adviser: Accepting US' MCC Grant 'Crucial', Kathmandu Won’t Do Anything to Upset China
17:02 GMTTrump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
16:51 GMTStoltenberg Claims NATO Never Promised Not to Expand
16:42 GMTUS Ready for Security Talks With Russia in Early January, Senior Administration Official Says
16:25 GMTPentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour
16:23 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Ban Imports from China's Xinjiang Into Law
16:19 GMTTesla Owner Blows Up Car With Elon Musk Effigy Inside to Protest High Cost of Repairs - Video
16:10 GMTIntel Apologises in China Over Xinjiang Supplier Advice
16:09 GMTFrance's Macron, Italy's Draghi Call for Fiscal Reforms in the EU on Path to COVID Recovery
16:08 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years
16:04 GMT'No New Friends in Biden World': Junior White House Staffers 'Feeling Gloomy, Isolated' at Work
15:55 GMTIndian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh
15:40 GMTUS Intel Claims Saudi Arabia Is Building Its Own Ballistic Missiles With China - Report
15:28 GMTJapan to Allow Autonomous Driving Services in Certain Areas, Reports Say