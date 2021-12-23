https://sputniknews.com/20211223/ex-minnesota-cop-kimberly-potter-found-guilty--in-shooting-death-of-daunte-wright-1091759186.html

Ex-Minnesota Cop Kimberly Potter Found Guilty in Shooting Death of Daunte Wright

Ex-Minnesota Cop Kimberly Potter Found Guilty in Shooting Death of Daunte Wright

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old resident of Minneapolis, was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center Police Department officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop that... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International

A Minnesota jury has found ex-officer Kim Potter, 46, guilty of first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright. District Judge Regina Chu promptly denied the defense's request to return home amid sentencing. Potter was immediately taken into custody after the verdict and has no option for bail. Jeff Potter, the 46-year-old's husband, was heard shouting "I love you" as his wife was being escorted out. Potter returned his sentiments before leaving the building in handcuffs. The verdict comes after more than 24 hours of deliberation over a period of four days. Potter, now convicted, faces up to 25 years behind bars. First-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm carries a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars and/or a $30,000 fine. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars and/or a $20,000 fine.Sentencing has been scheduled for February 18. Family members of Wright celebrated the verdict as they waited both inside and outside of the courthouse. Hours prior, Wright's loved ones could be heard calling for Potter to be fully convicted for her actions on April 11. "What do we want? Justice! If we don't get it—shut it down!" chanted the late Minneapolis resident's loved ones.Damik Wright, the victim's brother, did not censor himself when it came to his feelings about Potter. Damik Wright also made a brief and vague remark about so-called supporters who, in his view, did not live up to their words. However, the faux support will be addressed at a later date, according to Damik Wright.

