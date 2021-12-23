Ex-Minnesota Cop Kimberly Potter Found Guilty in Shooting Death of Daunte Wright
19:37 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 20:38 GMT 23.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Court TVFormer Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, center, listens as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu pools the jury after the verdict on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Jurors on Thursday convicted Potter of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old resident of Minneapolis, was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center Police Department officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop that led to an attempted arrest for an outstanding warrant on April 11. Potter, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, claimed that she intended to pull her taser, but instead grabbed her gun.
A Minnesota jury has found ex-officer Kim Potter, 46, guilty of first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright.
District Judge Regina Chu promptly denied the defense's request to return home amid sentencing.
"I cannot treat this case any differently than any other case," Judge Chu said.
Potter was immediately taken into custody after the verdict and has no option for bail. Jeff Potter, the 46-year-old's husband, was heard shouting "I love you" as his wife was being escorted out. Potter returned his sentiments before leaving the building in handcuffs.
Kim Potter has been taken into custody and will be held without bail. She has now been convicted of first and second degree manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright. pic.twitter.com/z9xP9ggrhn— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) December 23, 2021
The verdict comes after more than 24 hours of deliberation over a period of four days.
Potter, now convicted, faces up to 25 years behind bars.
First-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm carries a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars and/or a $30,000 fine. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars and/or a $20,000 fine.
Sentencing has been scheduled for February 18.
Family members of Wright celebrated the verdict as they waited both inside and outside of the courthouse.
Daunte Wright’s brother Damik and supporters rejoice at guilty verdict on both manslaughter charges pic.twitter.com/PDYeqvoHi0— Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) December 23, 2021
Hours prior, Wright's loved ones could be heard calling for Potter to be fully convicted for her actions on April 11.
"What do we want? Justice! If we don't get it—shut it down!" chanted the late Minneapolis resident's loved ones.
Damik Wright, the victim's brother, did not censor himself when it came to his feelings about Potter.
"We're happy with the verdict and we're happy with everything, and excuse my language, but we're gonna let that bitch rot in hell," he said of the convicted.
Damik Wright also made a brief and vague remark about so-called supporters who, in his view, did not live up to their words.
"We're not doing this for nobody but for my moms and my pops," he asserted. "And it's been a lot of people that's been standing in our corner since day one, and it's a lot of people that said they were gonna be here that's not."
However, the faux support will be addressed at a later date, according to Damik Wright.