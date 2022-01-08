https://sputniknews.com/20220108/mark-meadows-asks-supreme-court-for-prompt-move-on-trumps-lawsuit-against-house-6-jan-panel-1092114923.html

Mark Meadows Asks Supreme Court for 'Prompt' Move on Trump's Lawsuit Against House 6 Jan. Panel

Mark Meadows Asks Supreme Court for 'Prompt' Move on Trump's Lawsuit Against House 6 Jan. Panel

Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has asked the Supreme Court to quickly decide on former US President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the House 6 January Committee that is seeking documents from the ex-POTUS and his allies regarding last year's Capitol riot.

2022-01-08T13:16+0000

2022-01-08T13:16+0000

2022-01-08T13:16+0000

joe biden

donald trump

us supreme court

probe

us

mark meadows

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/15/1083203294_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a43d8f827ed7ba322eb39f63f56c63c.jpg

Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has asked the Supreme Court to quickly decide on former US President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the House 6 January Committee that is seeking documents from the ex-POTUS and his allies regarding last year's Capitol riot.Terwilliger argued that "a prompt answer [by the Supreme Court] is important because, however the court rules, its ruling will guide the parties in all of the related disputes", including Meadows, who previously pushed back against subpoenas from the House Select Committee.In December, the House voted to refer Meadows to the Justice Department for a potential contempt of Congress charge over his refusal to answer questions about the Capitol riot.6 January Panel Wants Supreme Court to Scrap Trump Privilege Claim In a separate development last month, the House Select Committee urged the Supreme Court to let stand a previous appeals court ruling that authorises the National Archives to turn over documents pertaining to Trump.This came after the 45th president asked the Supreme Court to block the House Select Committee from obtaining the documents, citing executive privilege, the power of the US president to withhold certain forms of confidential communication from the courts.Trump's call was preceded by media reports that the 6 January panel had agreed to defer its attempt to get some Trump-related documents at the request of the Biden administration.Also in December, CNN reported that the 6 January panel plans to release an interim report containing its initial findings by this summer, while a final report is scheduled for the autumn of 2022. Since the creation of the committee in July 2021, hundreds of witnesses, including Trump aides, have given testimonies during the panel's closed-door gatherings.The 45th president has repeatedly dismissed the panel's probe into the events of 6 January 2021 as a political sideshow and continuation of a "witch hunt" against him by Democrats and so-called "RINO" (Republican in Name Only) lawmakers.

https://sputniknews.com/20211018/us-january-6-committee-rejects-steve-bannons-refusal-to-cooperate-in-probe---reports-1090021256.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

joe biden, donald trump, us supreme court, probe, us, mark meadows