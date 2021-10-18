Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/us-january-6-committee-rejects-steve-bannons-refusal-to-cooperate-in-probe---reports-1090021256.html
US January 6 Committee Rejects Steve Bannon’s Refusal to Cooperate in Probe - Reports
US January 6 Committee Rejects Steve Bannon’s Refusal to Cooperate in Probe - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events sent a private letter to former Breitbart media chief Steve Bannon’s... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T22:10+0000
2021-10-18T22:10+0000
probe
testimony
steve bannon
trump adviser
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081772705_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_1a5d9b754cb7407c9d99210413adb36e.jpg
Last week, Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena that required him to testify before the Select Committee and referenced the executive privilege rule in his defense.Thompson announced last week that the Select Committee will convene on Tuesday evening to vote on the contempt charge against Bannon. If the vote goes through, the next step would be for the US House to take up the vote in full. Following the US House approval, the matter would then go to the Justice Department, the report said.Contempt of Congress can only be pursued by the Justice Department and can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.The Select Committee has also requested other Trump advisers’ testimonies, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and Kash Patel, a former national security and Defense Department aide who all agreed to cooperate, the report said.
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/trump-sues-house-panel-probing-january-6-1090019556.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081772705_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc1493c355a50b67284383ee2c36d3e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
probe, testimony, steve bannon, trump adviser

US January 6 Committee Rejects Steve Bannon’s Refusal to Cooperate in Probe - Reports

22:10 GMT 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Al DragoFormer White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to testify at the trial of Roger Stone, at federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to testify at the trial of Roger Stone, at federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Al Drago
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events sent a private letter to former Breitbart media chief Steve Bannon’s lawyer in which it refutes his arguments not to cooperate in the ongoing probe and threatens to hold him accountable for contempt of Congress, the Washington Post reported.
Last week, Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena that required him to testify before the Select Committee and referenced the executive privilege rule in his defense.
“The Select Committee believes that this willful refusal to comply with the Subpoena constitutes a violation of federal law,” Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote in the letter sent to Bannon’s lawyer, Robert Costello, the report said on Monday.
Thompson announced last week that the Select Committee will convene on Tuesday evening to vote on the contempt charge against Bannon. If the vote goes through, the next step would be for the US House to take up the vote in full. Following the US House approval, the matter would then go to the Justice Department, the report said.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
Trump Sues House Panel Probing January 6 Events
20:44 GMT
36
Contempt of Congress can only be pursued by the Justice Department and can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
The Select Committee has also requested other Trump advisers’ testimonies, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and Kash Patel, a former national security and Defense Department aide who all agreed to cooperate, the report said.
700000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:39 GMTUS Large Planes, Early Warning Assets Now More Vulnerable, Pacific Air Forces Chief Says
22:33 GMTEx-Top Brazilian Diplomat Calls for G20-Led Multipolar World to Tackle Post-COVID Issues
22:24 GMTBig Tech in 4-Day Winning Streak on Wall Street Sparked By Earnings Bets
22:17 GMTTrump Says Assault on Protesters Claims ‘Baseless Harassment’ After Hours of Deposition
22:10 GMTUS January 6 Committee Rejects Steve Bannon’s Refusal to Cooperate in Probe - Reports
22:02 GMTState Dept. IG Launches Probe Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports
21:51 GMTScottish Police Reports Powerful Blast in Residential Building in Country's Southwest
21:46 GMTMoscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'
21:34 GMTProduction of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports
21:28 GMTTreasury to Use ‘Extraordinary Measures’ Through December 3 to Avoid Debt Ceiling
21:12 GMTTop 10% of Richest Americans Own About 90% of Stocks on US Markets - Report
21:10 GMTProject Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight
21:00 GMTChicago Chief: ‘Unvaccinated Cops Face Denied Retirement Benefits’
20:44 GMTTrump Sues House Panel Probing January 6 Events
20:15 GMTDOJ Asks US Supreme Court to Re-suspend Texas’ Anti-Abortion Law After Lower Court Drops Ban
19:41 GMTWhite House Declines to Comment on Report China Tested Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile
19:29 GMTTrump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit
19:23 GMTFrom 'Favourite of Presidents' to 'Test Tube Secretary': World Responds to Colin Powell's Death
19:04 GMTUK Daily COVID-19 Cases Almost 50,000 - But are Fatalities Also Rising?
18:48 GMTNATO Regrets Russia's Decision to Suspend Work of Missions