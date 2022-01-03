Registration was successful!
January 6 Panel Seeking to Acquire Videos Trump Recorded Amid Riot, Select Committee Chair Says
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the House Select Committee probing the January 6, 2021, insurrection, revealed on Sunday that the 9-person panel is working to obtain video files recorded by former US President Donald Trump during the riot. The panel's efforts come not long after Thompson claimed that Trump's three-hour silence amid the insurrection was, in part, due to his need to re-record a brief address to his supporters. The chair said that Trump "wouldn't say the right thing" and struggled to publish a social media message call off the riot, which occurred immediately after 45's public rejection of the soon-to-be verified Electoral College votes."Well, you know, it’s about 187 minutes," Thompson told Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press." The chairman went on to detail that the probe has produced evidence determining that Trump was in the White House at the time, and "a number of people made attempts to contact him through his chief of staff," Mark Meadows. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of two Republicans serving on the nine-member panel, revealed in a Sunday press run that Ivanka Trump, 45's daughter and then-adviser, "went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence." Thompson did not provide a timeline for the panel's draft process, as the committee plans to also include legislative recommendations in the wake of the probe. Despite opposition to the panel by pro-Trump, Republican lawmakers, a POLITICO-Morning Consult survey has found that, overall, 59% of US voters believe that Trump was at least "somewhat" responsible for the events that occurred on January 6, 2021, and 62% of those surveyed blame Trump supporters for violently breaching the US Capitol building. A total of 2,000 registered US voters participated in the study, conducted between December 18 and 20.
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/cheney-trump-clearly-unfit-for-office-cannot-be-trusted-after-dereliction-of-duties-on-jan-6-1091985344.html
January 6 Panel Seeking to Acquire Videos Trump Recorded Amid Riot, Select Committee Chair Says

04:00 GMT 03.01.2022
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Evan Craighead
Though GOP lawmakers have widely opposed the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol building, a new POLITICO-Morning Consult survey has found that some 40% of Republican voters approve of the group's work, while a close 44% oppose the panel, comprised of seven House Democrats and two Republicans.
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the House Select Committee probing the January 6, 2021, insurrection, revealed on Sunday that the 9-person panel is working to obtain video files recorded by former US President Donald Trump during the riot.
The panel's efforts come not long after Thompson claimed that Trump's three-hour silence amid the insurrection was, in part, due to his need to re-record a brief address to his supporters.
The chair said that Trump "wouldn't say the right thing" and struggled to publish a social media message call off the riot, which occurred immediately after 45's public rejection of the soon-to-be verified Electoral College votes.
"Well, you know, it’s about 187 minutes," Thompson told Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press."
The chairman went on to detail that the probe has produced evidence determining that Trump was in the White House at the time, and "a number of people made attempts to contact him through his chief of staff," Mark Meadows.
"We also have information, other individuals, who made calls trying to get some semblance of response out of the White House, but for that 187 minutes, nothing happened," Thompson stated.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of two Republicans serving on the nine-member panel, revealed in a Sunday press run that Ivanka Trump, 45's daughter and then-adviser, "went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence."
Cheney: Trump 'Clearly Unfit' for Office, Cannot Be Trusted After Dereliction of Duties on Jan 6
Cheney: Trump 'Clearly Unfit' for Office, Cannot Be Trusted After Dereliction of Duties on Jan 6
Yesterday, 23:31 GMT
43
Thompson did not provide a timeline for the panel's draft process, as the committee plans to also include legislative recommendations in the wake of the probe.

"We will meet and establish [a] timeline for the production of the report because there's some legislation that we hope to recommend with this report that Congress needs to adopt so that what occurred on Jan. 6 will never happen again," he said.

Despite opposition to the panel by pro-Trump, Republican lawmakers, a POLITICO-Morning Consult survey has found that, overall, 59% of US voters believe that Trump was at least "somewhat" responsible for the events that occurred on January 6, 2021, and 62% of those surveyed blame Trump supporters for violently breaching the US Capitol building.
A total of 2,000 registered US voters participated in the study, conducted between December 18 and 20.
