January 6 Panel Seeking to Acquire Videos Trump Recorded Amid Riot, Select Committee Chair Says

January 6 Panel Seeking to Acquire Videos Trump Recorded Amid Riot, Select Committee Chair Says

Though GOP lawmakers have widely opposed the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol building, a new POLITICO-Morning Consult...

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the House Select Committee probing the January 6, 2021, insurrection, revealed on Sunday that the 9-person panel is working to obtain video files recorded by former US President Donald Trump during the riot. The panel's efforts come not long after Thompson claimed that Trump's three-hour silence amid the insurrection was, in part, due to his need to re-record a brief address to his supporters. The chair said that Trump "wouldn't say the right thing" and struggled to publish a social media message call off the riot, which occurred immediately after 45's public rejection of the soon-to-be verified Electoral College votes."Well, you know, it’s about 187 minutes," Thompson told Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press." The chairman went on to detail that the probe has produced evidence determining that Trump was in the White House at the time, and "a number of people made attempts to contact him through his chief of staff," Mark Meadows. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of two Republicans serving on the nine-member panel, revealed in a Sunday press run that Ivanka Trump, 45's daughter and then-adviser, "went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence." Thompson did not provide a timeline for the panel's draft process, as the committee plans to also include legislative recommendations in the wake of the probe. Despite opposition to the panel by pro-Trump, Republican lawmakers, a POLITICO-Morning Consult survey has found that, overall, 59% of US voters believe that Trump was at least "somewhat" responsible for the events that occurred on January 6, 2021, and 62% of those surveyed blame Trump supporters for violently breaching the US Capitol building. A total of 2,000 registered US voters participated in the study, conducted between December 18 and 20.

