Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Biden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/biden-addresses-colorados-recent-wildfires-response-measures-1092100817.html
Biden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures
Biden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures
Given the number of homes and other structures lost or damaged, the fire, which broke out on December 30 and stretched 24 square kilometers, is the most... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-08T00:22+0000
2022-01-08T00:22+0000
us
colorado
victims
fire
disaster response
wildfire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092100989_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07ec97625b78df9fdd75f5a169c478fa.jpg
President Joe Biden is giving an address in Colorado on Friday to speak about the measures taken to mitigate the consequences of the disaster in Boulder County.Biden has traveled to the state to console locals dealing with the aftermath of a rare winter fire and to assess the damage done to homes and businesses last week.Earlier, the US president designated the wildfire on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains a national disaster, releasing federal cash to help families and businesses rebuild.In just a couple of days, the wind-driven Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,100 homes and structures, leaving two individuals missing and presumed dead. On Wednesday, human remains were discovered. About 35,000 residents have been displaced as a result of the disaster.The fire has caused at least $513 million in damage, according to state officials.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
colorado
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092100989_643:0:3374:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d8aaceaa4e38ad068442fc2d693d10f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, colorado, victims, fire, disaster response, wildfire

Biden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures

00:22 GMT 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / DAN FOGARTYA general view shows wind-driven grass fires burning in Superior, Colorado, U.S., December 30, 2021 in this screen grab taken from drone footage obtained from social media.
A general view shows wind-driven grass fires burning in Superior, Colorado, U.S., December 30, 2021 in this screen grab taken from drone footage obtained from social media. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / DAN FOGARTY
Subscribe
Given the number of homes and other structures lost or damaged, the fire, which broke out on December 30 and stretched 24 square kilometers, is the most catastrophic in state history.
President Joe Biden is giving an address in Colorado on Friday to speak about the measures taken to mitigate the consequences of the disaster in Boulder County.
Biden has traveled to the state to console locals dealing with the aftermath of a rare winter fire and to assess the damage done to homes and businesses last week.
Earlier, the US president designated the wildfire on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains a national disaster, releasing federal cash to help families and businesses rebuild.
In just a couple of days, the wind-driven Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,100 homes and structures, leaving two individuals missing and presumed dead. On Wednesday, human remains were discovered. About 35,000 residents have been displaced as a result of the disaster.
The fire has caused at least $513 million in damage, according to state officials.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.