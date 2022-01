https://sputniknews.com/20220108/biden-addresses-colorados-recent-wildfires-response-measures-1092100817.html

Biden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures

Given the number of homes and other structures lost or damaged, the fire, which broke out on December 30 and stretched 24 square kilometers, is the most... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International

President Joe Biden is giving an address in Colorado on Friday to speak about the measures taken to mitigate the consequences of the disaster in Boulder County.Biden has traveled to the state to console locals dealing with the aftermath of a rare winter fire and to assess the damage done to homes and businesses last week.Earlier, the US president designated the wildfire on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains a national disaster, releasing federal cash to help families and businesses rebuild.In just a couple of days, the wind-driven Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,100 homes and structures, leaving two individuals missing and presumed dead. On Wednesday, human remains were discovered. About 35,000 residents have been displaced as a result of the disaster.The fire has caused at least $513 million in damage, according to state officials.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

