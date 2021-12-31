Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/colorado-governor-says-biden-approved-declaration-of-emergency-in-state-over-wildfires-1091949520.html
Colorado Governor Says Biden Approved Declaration of Emergency in State Over Wildfires
Colorado Governor Says Biden Approved Declaration of Emergency in State Over Wildfires
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has said that he discussed the introduction of the state of emergency in the state in response to wildfires with US President Joe Biden, noting that POTUS approved of his plans.
2021-12-31T17:15+0000
2021-12-31T17:51+0000
us
joe biden
wildfires
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1f/1091948946_108:0:2440:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_0709b885a5e15a5779f9389f5215789a.jpg
Colorado Governor Jared Polis said that he discussed the introduction of a state of emergency in the state in response to the wildfires with US President Joe Biden, noting that POTUS approved of his plans. The state of emergency would allow Colorado to tap into disaster funds for relief.Around 6.5 square kilometres (1,600 acres) of land were engulfed by the wildfire in Boulder County, outside Denver, Colorado on the night between 30 and 31 December. So far, six people have been hospitalised with burns.The fire has already destroyed at least 580 homes and prompted the evacuation of 30,000 people from two Colorado cities – Louisville and Superior. A portion of Highway 36 was also blocked due to the fires.The mayor of Superior said that entire neighbourhoods had been set ablaze as locals were "literally watching it burn".Local broadcaster KDVR reported, citing state officials, that the wildfire is already considered one of the worst in terms of the number of homes destroyed.The wildfire reportedly started after a power line was downed, setting off sparks that ignited dry grass. Most of Boulder Country has been suffering from a drought since the middle of summer. The blaze also quickly spread around the area thanks to strong winds, which are still preventing state emergency services from putting out the fire, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle stated.At the same time, weather forecasts project that a heavy snowstorm will hit the area later on 31 December, according to CBS Denver. Snow hydrologist Keith Musselman suggested in an interview with the AP that had the snow fallen earlier, there would not have been a blaze like that in Colorado. He also suggested that the projected snowfall will bring substantial relief.
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-police-arrest-two-suspects-in-huge-california-wildfire-case-attorney-says-1091375395.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1f/1091948946_399:0:2148:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_27271d6cfc7fbafffe10622dd77b5267.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, wildfires

Colorado Governor Says Biden Approved Declaration of Emergency in State Over Wildfires

17:15 GMT 31.12.2021 (Updated: 17:51 GMT 31.12.2021)
© REUTERS / ERIC ENGLISHA house burns as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuation of the Superior suburb of Boulder, Colorado, U.S. December 30, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video. Eric English/via REUTERS
A house burns as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuation of the Superior suburb of Boulder, Colorado, U.S. December 30, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video. Eric English/via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© REUTERS / ERIC ENGLISH
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The Boulder County sheriff suggested that the fire won't be put out until the strong winds that helped it spread come to an end. However, weather forecasts indicate that the area might soon see significant snowfall that may help resolve the problem.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis said that he discussed the introduction of a state of emergency in the state in response to the wildfires with US President Joe Biden, noting that POTUS approved of his plans. The state of emergency would allow Colorado to tap into disaster funds for relief.
Around 6.5 square kilometres (1,600 acres) of land were engulfed by the wildfire in Boulder County, outside Denver, Colorado on the night between 30 and 31 December. So far, six people have been hospitalised with burns.
The fire has already destroyed at least 580 homes and prompted the evacuation of 30,000 people from two Colorado cities – Louisville and Superior. A portion of Highway 36 was also blocked due to the fires.
Охваченный пламенем дом в Гринвилле, Калифорния - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
US Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
9 December, 08:43 GMT
The mayor of Superior said that entire neighbourhoods had been set ablaze as locals were "literally watching it burn".
Local broadcaster KDVR reported, citing state officials, that the wildfire is already considered one of the worst in terms of the number of homes destroyed.
The wildfire reportedly started after a power line was downed, setting off sparks that ignited dry grass. Most of Boulder Country has been suffering from a drought since the middle of summer. The blaze also quickly spread around the area thanks to strong winds, which are still preventing state emergency services from putting out the fire, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle stated.
"The end won’t come until the wind subsides. This is the kind of fire you can’t fight head-on. We actually had deputy sheriffs and firefighters in areas that had to pull out because they just got overrun", Joe Pelle said.
At the same time, weather forecasts project that a heavy snowstorm will hit the area later on 31 December, according to CBS Denver.
Snow hydrologist Keith Musselman suggested in an interview with the AP that had the snow fallen earlier, there would not have been a blaze like that in Colorado. He also suggested that the projected snowfall will bring substantial relief.
112000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:49 GMTJapan Plans to Launch World's First ‘Wooden’ Satellite in 2023 – Reports
17:35 GMTBangin'! Retired Army General Pushes Drug Ecstasy as Cure for 'Shellshock'
17:15 GMTColorado Governor Says Biden Approved Declaration of Emergency in State Over Wildfires
17:13 GMTNHS Chief Says Don’t Panic — as BoJo Warns Britons to Get COVID-19 Booster
15:22 GMTWill Ghislaine Maxwell Try to Seek Deal With Prosecutors and 'Name Names' to Reduce Sentence?
15:04 GMTUK Vows to Help Ukraine Reduce Its Dependence on ‘Russian Fuel’
14:20 GMTIsrael to Procure Attack Helicopters, Air Tankers From Lockheed Martin, Boeing
13:58 GMTBeijing: China Values Putin's Remarks on Bilateral Relations and Believes in Development
13:53 GMTHuge Asteroid Larger Than Big Ben Approaching Earth, Report Says
13:51 GMTUK Regulator Approves Oral COVID-19 Medication Paxlovid
13:44 GMTGermany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban Into 2022, Reports Say
13:31 GMTTed Cruz Mocked Online For Mixing Up Washington State With Western Australia in Rant on COVID-19
13:00 GMTYear-End Review: What Were 2021’s Top 10 US Headlines?
12:54 GMTErdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again
12:39 GMTWhether One Likes Prince Andrew or Not, He's Innocent Until Proven Guilty, Royal Expert Says
12:37 GMTBiden Talked to Senator Manchin After Latter Rejected BBB Bill, White House Official Says
12:26 GMTHungarian Foreign Minister Calls EU's Non-Recognition of Sputnik V Politically Motivated
12:00 GMTMalian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack
12:00 GMTSo That Was 2021! Trump Leaves White House, Taliban Retakes Kabul, But Mostly That Infernal Virus
11:55 GMTJ.K. Rowling: 'I've Never Said There Are Only Two Genders'