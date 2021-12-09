https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-police-arrest-two-suspects-in-huge-california-wildfire-case-attorney-says-1091375395.html

US Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says

US Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says

Two people were arrested on suspicion of committing arson that triggered the Caldor

2021-12-09T08:43+0000

2021-12-09T08:43+0000

2021-12-09T08:43+0000

us

california

wildfires

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/06/1083541880_0:177:3072:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_417284d3652effcb617542dd6f1ef8be.jpg

"David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, were arrested pursuant to Ramey warrants. A father and son are now under arrest, accused of reckless arson in connection with the Caldor Fire," the attorney said in a statement on Facebook.The statement also said that the two men were accused of violating section 452 of the California Penal Code, provoking burning of inhabited properties and ensued the great injury to multiple victims.A Ramey warrant is an arrest warrant issued by a judge or magistrate before the prosecutor has filed formal charges.The Caldor fire started on 14 August, spreading rapidly to cover about 347 square miles. On 12 September, US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state of California. More than 53,000 residents in the vicinity to Lake Tahoe were instructed to evacuate.

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, california, wildfires