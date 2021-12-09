Registration was successful!
US Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
US Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
Two people were arrested on suspicion of committing arson that triggered the Caldor
"David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, were arrested pursuant to Ramey warrants. A father and son are now under arrest, accused of reckless arson in connection with the Caldor Fire," the attorney said in a statement on Facebook.The statement also said that the two men were accused of violating section 452 of the California Penal Code, provoking burning of inhabited properties and ensued the great injury to multiple victims.A Ramey warrant is an arrest warrant issued by a judge or magistrate before the prosecutor has filed formal charges.The Caldor fire started on 14 August, spreading rapidly to cover about 347 square miles. On 12 September, US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state of California. More than 53,000 residents in the vicinity to Lake Tahoe were instructed to evacuate.
us, california, wildfires

US Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says

08:43 GMT 09.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Josh EdelsonОхваченный пламенем дом в Гринвилле, Калифорния
Охваченный пламенем дом в Гринвилле, Калифорния - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Josh Edelson
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two people were arrested on suspicion of committing arson that triggered the Caldor, believed to be the 15th largest wildfire in California history, El Dorado County District Attorney said on Thursday.
"David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, were arrested pursuant to Ramey warrants. A father and son are now under arrest, accused of reckless arson in connection with the Caldor Fire," the attorney said in a statement on Facebook.
The statement also said that the two men were accused of violating section 452 of the California Penal Code, provoking burning of inhabited properties and ensued the great injury to multiple victims.
A Ramey warrant is an arrest warrant issued by a judge or magistrate before the prosecutor has filed formal charges.
The Caldor fire started on 14 August, spreading rapidly to cover about 347 square miles. On 12 September, US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state of California. More than 53,000 residents in the vicinity to Lake Tahoe were instructed to evacuate.
