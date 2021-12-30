Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/videos-authorities-evacuate-second-colorado-town-over-raging-wildfires-1091927280.html
Videos: Authorities Evacuate Second Colorado Town Over Raging Wildfires
Videos: Authorities Evacuate Second Colorado Town Over Raging Wildfires
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Colorado Office of Emergence Management (OEM) issued an emergency message that it has ordered the evacuation of a second town in the...
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091927150_0:414:2639:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_3ef9cd6678d15ae5501a17afbc340364.jpg
"Fire Command has issued an order of evacuation for the City of Louisville," OEM said via Twitter on Thursday. "If you're in the area, please act quickly."OEM also confirmed in a subsequent message that an "Entire town evacuated due to wildfires."Louisville, which is located in northern Colorado, has a population of 22,200.Earlier, the entire population of Superior, which has about 13,000 residents, was also ordered to evacuate because of a fire that has spread northwest of the town, according to a notice sent to residents. The town is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.More grass fires erupted in Boulder County as a result of downed power lines. The firefighters' efforts were hampered by strong gusts.A lot of videos of the raging element were shared on social networks.It was unclear what caused the fire or how many individuals were hurt at the moment. In addition, the material damage has yet to be assessed.
Videos: Authorities Evacuate Second Colorado Town Over Raging Wildfires

23:10 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / TREVOR HUGHES/USA TODAY NETWORKSmoke covers the skyline as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuation of Superior suburb of Boulder, Colorado, U.S. December 30, 2021.
Smoke covers the skyline as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuation of Superior suburb of Boulder, Colorado, U.S. December 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / TREVOR HUGHES/USA TODAY NETWORK
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Colorado Office of Emergence Management (OEM) issued an emergency message that it has ordered the evacuation of a second town in the state as wild fires fanned by high winds continue to rage there.
"Fire Command has issued an order of evacuation for the City of Louisville," OEM said via Twitter on Thursday. "If you're in the area, please act quickly."
OEM also confirmed in a subsequent message that an "Entire town evacuated due to wildfires."
Louisville, which is located in northern Colorado, has a population of 22,200.
Earlier, the entire population of Superior, which has about 13,000 residents, was also ordered to evacuate because of a fire that has spread northwest of the town, according to a notice sent to residents. The town is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.
“This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities,” the US National Weather Service said.
More grass fires erupted in Boulder County as a result of downed power lines. The firefighters' efforts were hampered by strong gusts.
A lot of videos of the raging element were shared on social networks.
It was unclear what caused the fire or how many individuals were hurt at the moment. In addition, the material damage has yet to be assessed.
