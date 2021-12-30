https://sputniknews.com/20211230/videos-authorities-evacuate-second-colorado-town-over-raging-wildfires-1091927280.html

Videos: Authorities Evacuate Second Colorado Town Over Raging Wildfires

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Colorado Office of Emergence Management (OEM) issued an emergency message that it has ordered the evacuation of a second town in the... 30.12.2021, Sputnik International

"Fire Command has issued an order of evacuation for the City of Louisville," OEM said via Twitter on Thursday. "If you're in the area, please act quickly."OEM also confirmed in a subsequent message that an "Entire town evacuated due to wildfires."Louisville, which is located in northern Colorado, has a population of 22,200.Earlier, the entire population of Superior, which has about 13,000 residents, was also ordered to evacuate because of a fire that has spread northwest of the town, according to a notice sent to residents. The town is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.More grass fires erupted in Boulder County as a result of downed power lines. The firefighters' efforts were hampered by strong gusts.A lot of videos of the raging element were shared on social networks.It was unclear what caused the fire or how many individuals were hurt at the moment. In addition, the material damage has yet to be assessed.

