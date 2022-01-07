https://sputniknews.com/20220107/three-sentenced-to-life-in-jail-for-murder-of-black-man-ahmaud-arbery-1092101128.html

Three Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Black Man Ahmaud Arbery

A judge in the US state of Georgia has sentenced all three men found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison.

Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory, 66, were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday. Another man, 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan, was given life in prison, but with the possibility of parole after 30 years because he cooperated with investigators.Arbery's parents asked the judge during the hearing to give the trio the strongest sentences possible.In an incident captured on video by Bryan, the three men chased down Arbery in their truck and cut off his route of escape before confronting him with firearms. Arbery was unarmed and attempted to flee from the men before being shot three times by Travis using a shotgun, killing him.After video of Arbery's killing went viral on social media in May 2020, it helped fuel the massive Black Lives Matter protests that swept the United States, becoming the largest social uprising the country had seen in half a century, since the civil rights battles of the 1960s.“A young man with dreams was gunned down in this community,” the judge said of Arbery. “As we understand it, he left his home, apparently to go for a run, and ended up running for his life.”Cooper-Jones said raising Arbery was “the honor of my life."Marcus Arbery, his father, said in his statement that his son loved to run. “That’s when he felt most alive, most free, and they took all that from him," he said.Bryan and the McMichaels will also face federal hate crimes charges in a separate trial set to begin next month.

