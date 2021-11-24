https://sputniknews.com/20211124/travis-mcmichael-who-shot-ahmaud-arbery-dead-found-guilty-on-all-9-counts-1090997499.html

All Three Defendents in Ahmaud Arbery Case Found Guilty of Murder

A Georgia jury on Wednesday found the three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's 2020 killing guilty of felony murder. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

The trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan in a Georgia Superior Court ended on Wednesday with the jury delivering its verdict on the nine charges against each of the men in connection with the killing of Arbery.Travis' father, Gregory, 65, faced the same nine charges as Travis but was found not guilty of malice murder. He was found guilty on all other counts.William Bryan, 52, was found not guilty of malice murder and of one count of felony murder, but was found guilty on three other felony murder counts; he was found not guilty on one aggravated assault charge but guilty on the other, and was also found guilty of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.Someone in the galley yelled a celebratory “wooo” at the reading of the first verdict, who the judge verbally castigated and had removed from the court; according to CNN, it was Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, Sr.In an incident captured on video by Bryan, the three men chased down Arbery in their truck and cut off his route of escape before confronting him with firearms. Arbery was unarmed and attempted to flee from the men before being shot three times by Travis using a shotgun, killing him.Among the evidence the jury heard was that none of the men ever spoke to Arbery during the so-called citizen's arrest, and could be heard on the video calling him racial epithets. Arbery's father described his son's killing as a “modern-day lynching.”

