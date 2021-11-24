Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/travis-mcmichael-who-shot-ahmaud-arbery-dead-found-guilty-on-all-9-counts-1090997499.html
All Three Defendents in Ahmaud Arbery Case Found Guilty of Murder
All Three Defendents in Ahmaud Arbery Case Found Guilty of Murder
A Georgia jury on Wednesday found the three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's 2020 killing guilty of felony murder. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T18:42+0000
2021-11-24T19:18+0000
The trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan in a Georgia Superior Court ended on Wednesday with the jury delivering its verdict on the nine charges against each of the men in connection with the killing of Arbery.Travis' father, Gregory, 65, faced the same nine charges as Travis but was found not guilty of malice murder. He was found guilty on all other counts.William Bryan, 52, was found not guilty of malice murder and of one count of felony murder, but was found guilty on three other felony murder counts; he was found not guilty on one aggravated assault charge but guilty on the other, and was also found guilty of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.Someone in the galley yelled a celebratory “wooo” at the reading of the first verdict, who the judge verbally castigated and had removed from the court; according to CNN, it was Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, Sr.In an incident captured on video by Bryan, the three men chased down Arbery in their truck and cut off his route of escape before confronting him with firearms. Arbery was unarmed and attempted to flee from the men before being shot three times by Travis using a shotgun, killing him.Among the evidence the jury heard was that none of the men ever spoke to Arbery during the so-called citizen's arrest, and could be heard on the video calling him racial epithets. Arbery's father described his son's killing as a “modern-day lynching.”
All Three Defendents in Ahmaud Arbery Case Found Guilty of Murder

18:42 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 19:18 GMT 24.11.2021)
A Georgia jury on Wednesday found the three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's 2020 killing guilty of felony murder.
The trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan in a Georgia Superior Court ended on Wednesday with the jury delivering its verdict on the nine charges against each of the men in connection with the killing of Arbery.
Travis McMichael, 35, was found guilty of malice murder, guilty of four counts of felony murder, guilty of two cases of aggravated assault, guilty on one count of false imprisonment, and guilty on one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Travis' father, Gregory, 65, faced the same nine charges as Travis but was found not guilty of malice murder. He was found guilty on all other counts.
William Bryan, 52, was found not guilty of malice murder and of one count of felony murder, but was found guilty on three other felony murder counts; he was found not guilty on one aggravated assault charge but guilty on the other, and was also found guilty of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Someone in the galley yelled a celebratory “wooo” at the reading of the first verdict, who the judge verbally castigated and had removed from the court; according to CNN, it was Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, Sr.
The trio of white men claimed that on February 23, 2020, they had attempted to carry out a citizen's arrest of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man out for a jog on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, who they arbitrarily suspected of burglary.
In an incident captured on video by Bryan, the three men chased down Arbery in their truck and cut off his route of escape before confronting him with firearms. Arbery was unarmed and attempted to flee from the men before being shot three times by Travis using a shotgun, killing him.
Among the evidence the jury heard was that none of the men ever spoke to Arbery during the so-called citizen's arrest, and could be heard on the video calling him racial epithets. Arbery's father described his son's killing as a “modern-day lynching.”
After video of Arbery's killing went viral on social media in May 2020, it helped fuel the massive Black Lives Matter protests that swept the United States, becoming the largest social uprising the country had seen in half a century, since the civil rights battles of the 1960s.
